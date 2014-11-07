Please select your home edition
Protectors make big splash in Australia

by Mike Rose today at 7:37 am
Rayglass’s Perth Dealer, Alf Barbagollo, took delivery in November of a new large shipment of the world-renowned Protector RIBs, all of which were pre-sold. © Mike Rose
New Zealand built Rayglass Protector RIBs are proving increasingly popular in Australia, with significant numbers now making their way across the Tasman.

Rayglass CEO Dave Larsen says the substantial increase in Australian sales has been driven largely by the Protector’s reputation for the highest quality.

'The buyers were all looking for a high end RIB that could travel a fair way offshore quickly, safely and with a high degree of comfort for those on board.

'Quality of build, good looks and a top class finish, both inside and out, were also very important.”

He says the most popular Protectors so far have been outboard-powered centre consoles in the 7.5-metre to 12.5-metre range.

'The Protectors’ incredible versatility has also been a strong selling point for us all over Australia,” he says. 'For example, one Protector is being used primarily for pot hauling, another for fast fishing trips out to the Great Barrier Reef and another for cruising offshore to an outer island holiday home in Western Australia.”

Meridian, a luxury multi-purpose custom Protector 38 with a new Hydro V hull. © Mike Rose
Last November, Rayglass’s Perth Dealer, Alf Barbagollo, took delivery of a new large shipment of the world-renowned RIBs, all of which had been pre-sold. These latest additions to the Western Australia pleasure boat fleet include versatile 9 and 11.5 metre centre consoles and 12.5 luxury Cabin SLs.

“Our customers really like the workmanship and quality of these Kiwi-made Rayglass Protectors,” says Barbagollo. “Our discerning clients especially love the way the Protectors cope with our often-rugged waters, giving a soft, comfortable ride, regardless of the conditions. With their latest generation Verado outboards they are also perfect for fast, safe passages out to Rottnest Island and other outer island holiday destinations.”

The Protectors success in Western Australia follows that on the country’s east coast, especially in Queensland where they are often used for fast cruising out to the Great Barrier Reef and for offshore fishing.

“The Protectors’ ability to travel a fair way offshore quickly, safely and with a high degree of comfort has been a strong selling point for us all over Australia,” says Rayglass CEO Dave Larsen. “So has their incredible versatility, the high quality of build, their good looks and a top class finish, both inside and out.”

Protector interior - Hutchwilco NZ Boat Show 2014 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Manufactured in Auckland at Rayglass’s state-of-the-art facility in Mt Wellington, Protectors are internationally renowned as the world’s best RIBs.

They have found favour in most parts of the globe, especially in Europe, the United States, Scandinavia, Russia, Asia and throughout the Pacific.

The Protectors high build quality and ability to travel quickly, safely and comfortably in virtually any conditions has also seen them successfully employed around the world: as patrol and rescue boats, as support vessels for international yacht racing teams, as fast pleasure cruisers and sports fishing boats, and as superyacht tenders.

Protector - 2016 Hutchwilco New Zealand Boat Show © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Softbank Team Japan - Bermuda Base - Protector chase boat © SoftBank Team Japan
Protector ProJet combines the versatility of a jet-ski with the stability and robustness of an RIB workboat © Mike Rose
Protector
Protector "Sea Three" after refurbishment by Rayglass. She originally started as an America’s Cup charter boat, then converted to a work boat used on the wreck of the Rena, and is now refurbished as a recreational boat. © Mike Rose


Emirates Team New Zealand Protector chase boat. Louis Vuitton Cup 2013. 9/7/2013 © Chris Cameron/ETNZ http://www.chriscameron.co.nz
