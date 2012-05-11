Please select your home edition
Prosikhin's 'Nika' dominates the Day 1 of Melges 20 World League 2017

by Melges 20 today at 3:22 am
RUS 261 - NIKA - Vladimir Prosikhin - 2017 Melges 20 World League Melges World League / Barracuda
The first day of the third International Melges 20 World League event (the first European appointment) has revealed three, high-quality races, ultimately naming some of the top teams to watch - the absolute stars of success as the season begins. The long Melges 20 World League schedule includes 16 events over three different continents.

Owned by Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika, assisted by tactician, Olympian and former America's Cup sailor Michele Ivaldi, leads the provisional standings with a capital performance. Ending the day with a six – one - one scoreline, the three races conducted in Porto Venere were held under a superior 12 knots of breeze.

Seated second overall is Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino Jr. with Cameron Appleton on tactics. Onorato proudly won the first race of the day and trails by only two points.

Corrado Agusta's Coimmvest confirmed the far side of each start to place third overall, followed by Australia's Rodney Jones on Cars 167 and Lauro Bonora on Camay in third to complete the provisional top five respectively.

In the Corinthian division, Marina Kaverzina (top 20 overall) on Marussia leads the pack. Andrea Onnis aboard Erix 2 is second, and Germany's Florian Rixner aboard Mojito is third.

2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division counts on the support of Helly Hansen, Toremar, Garmin Marine, Lavazza, Barracuda Communication.

The Melges 20 World League European Division races in Porto Venere are sponsored by the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi.

Top Ten Results (Preliminary - After Three Races)

1.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 6-1-1 = 8
2.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino Jr.; 1-4-5 = 10
3.) Corrado Agusta, Coimmvest; 3-12-4 = 19
4.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; 13-2-7 = 22
5.) Lauro Bonora, Camay; 12-8-2 = 22
6.) Vadim Yakhinson, Levithian; 4-11-9 = 24
7.) Kyzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; 5-13-8 = 26
8.) Tina Plattner/Tony Norris, TNT; 2-16-10 = 28
9.) Manfredi Vianini Tolomei, Maolca; 11-5-12 = 28
10.) Matteo Marenghi Vaselli, Raya; 10-3-17 = 30

2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 1 - Final Cumulative Results

Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
World League Racing
One Design Division
Melges 20
1. 261   RUS 261 NIKA Melges 20 Vladimir Prosikhin 6 1 1 8.0
2. 23   ITA 23 MASCALZONE LATINO JR Melges 20 Achille Onorato 1 4 5 10.0
3. 81   MON 081 COIMMVEST Melges 20 Corrado Agusta 3 12 4 19.0
4. 167 North Sails  AUS 167 CARS 167 Melges 20 Rodney Jones 13 2 7 22.0
5. 149   ITA 149 CAMAY Melges 20 Lauro Bonora 12 8 2 22.0
6. 289   RUS 289 LEVIATHAN Melges 20 Vadim Yakhinson 4 11 9 24.0
7. 264   POL 264 MAG TINY Melges 20 Krzysztof Krempec 5 13 8 26.0
8. 219   RSA 219 TNT Melges 20 Tina Plattner Tony Norris 2 16 10 28.0
9. 270   ITA 270 MAOLCA Melges 20 Manfredi Vianini Tolomei 11 5 12 28.0
10. 301 North Sails  MON 301 RAYA Melges 20 Matteo Marenghi Vaselli 10 3 17 30.0
11. 275   RUS 275 VICTOR Melges 20 Alexander Novoselov 9 10 15 34.0
12. 296   RUS 296 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Melges 20 Igor Rytov 7 7 22 36.0
13. 106   ITA 106 ASANTE SANA Melges 20 Claudio Dutto 26 6 6 38.0
14. 255   RUS 2 PIROGOVO Melges 20 Sergey Kuznetsov 24 15 3 42.0
15. 192   ITA 192 MEZZALUNA Melges 20 Marco Franchini 8 9 26 43.0
16. 185   RUS 185 ELF Melges 20 Sergey Sobolev 16 14 19 49.0
17. 184   RUS 184 no name Melges 20 Pavel Grachev 17 23 11 51.0
18. 208   POL 208 STARTELEKOM MElges 20 Waldemar Salata 27 18 14 59.0
19. 288   USA 401 ARCORA Melges 20 Kalomeni Orel 22 22 16 60.0
20. 183 North Sails  ITA 183 4 SALE Melges 20 Manlio Carlo Soldani 21 28 13 62.0
21. 156   RUS 156 MARUSSIA (Corinthian) Melges 20 Marina Kaverzina 14 20 29 63.0
22. 277   JPN 277 CONTIOUS Melges 20 Norikatsu Aizawa 18 17 30 65.0
23. 181 Quantum Sails  ITA 181 G3B SAILING TEAM MENDIETA Melges 20 Luigi Giannattasio 20 27 18 65.0
24. 104   ITA 104 GONE SQUATCHIN Melges 20 Pietro Loro Piana 15 29 24 68.0
25. 152   ITA 152 VANITE Melges 20 Mario Aquila 23 21 25 69.0
26. 137   RUS 137 ALEX TEAM Melges 20 Alexander Mikhaylik 25 24 23 72.0
27. 713   MON 713 SYNERGY GT Melges 20 Valentin Zavadnikov 19 26 28 73.0
28. 110   ITA 10 ERIX 2 (Corinthian) Melges 20 Andrea Onnis 29 25 21 75.0
29. 206   ITA 206 EVINRUDE Melges 20 Emanuele Savoini 33/BFD 19 27 79.0
30. 161 North Sails  GER 161 MOJITO (Corinthian) Melges 20 Florian Rixner 28 33/DNF 20 81.0
31. 109   ITA 109 ERIX 1 (Corinthian) Melges 20 Federico Terenzani 30 30 31 91.0
32. 202   SWE 202 INTERMEZZO Melges 20 Johannes Lind-Widestam 33/DNS 33/DNS 33/DNS 99.0
 

2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 1 - Corinthian Teams - Final Cumulative Results
Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
World League Racing
One Design Division
Melges 20
1. 156   RUS 156 MARUSSIA Melges 20 Marina Kaverzina 14 20 29 63.0
2. 110   ITA 10 ERIX 2 Melges 20 Andrea Onnis 29 25 21 75.0
3. 161 North Sails  GER 161 MOJITO Melges 20 Florian Rixner 28 33/DNF 20 81.0
4. 109   ITA 109 ERIX 1 Melges 20 Federico Terenzani 30 30 31 91.0
 
