Prosikhin's 'Nika' dominates the Day 1 of Melges 20 World League 2017

RUS 261 - NIKA - Vladimir Prosikhin - 2017 Melges 20 World League Melges World League / Barracuda RUS 261 - NIKA - Vladimir Prosikhin - 2017 Melges 20 World League Melges World League / Barracuda

by Melges 20 today at 3:22 amOwned by Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika, assisted by tactician, Olympian and former America's Cup sailor Michele Ivaldi, leads the provisional standings with a capital performance. Ending the day with a six – one - one scoreline, the three races conducted in Porto Venere were held under a superior 12 knots of breeze.Seated second overall is Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino Jr. with Cameron Appleton on tactics. Onorato proudly won the first race of the day and trails by only two points.Corrado Agusta's Coimmvest confirmed the far side of each start to place third overall, followed by Australia's Rodney Jones on Cars 167 and Lauro Bonora on Camay in third to complete the provisional top five respectively.In the Corinthian division, Marina Kaverzina (top 20 overall) on Marussia leads the pack. Andrea Onnis aboard Erix 2 is second, and Germany's Florian Rixner aboard Mojito is third.2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division counts on the support of Helly Hansen, Toremar, Garmin Marine, Lavazza, Barracuda Communication.The Melges 20 World League European Division races in Porto Venere are sponsored by the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi.1.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 6-1-1 = 82.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino Jr.; 1-4-5 = 103.) Corrado Agusta, Coimmvest; 3-12-4 = 194.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; 13-2-7 = 225.) Lauro Bonora, Camay; 12-8-2 = 226.) Vadim Yakhinson, Levithian; 4-11-9 = 247.) Kyzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; 5-13-8 = 268.) Tina Plattner/Tony Norris, TNT; 2-16-10 = 289.) Manfredi Vianini Tolomei, Maolca; 11-5-12 = 2810.) Matteo Marenghi Vaselli, Raya; 10-3-17 = 30

2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 1 - Final Cumulative Results

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152911