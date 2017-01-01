Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Triton2 AUS 728x90

Project 60 - Telling the OK story, the OK way

by Robert Deaves today at 12:09 pm
Project 60 - Telling the OK story, the OK way OKDIA.org © http://www.okdia.org
It’s true. OK sailors have more fun. They have been having more fun for sixty years. It’s OK to be an OK Dinghy sailor, and especially this year, as the fleet travels to Barbados for the Worlds, everything is going to be OK. Probably more OK than usual.

The OK has great racing, a fascinating history, it has exceptional social competence, and it occasionally even has social incompetence, but what this means is that the OK has a lot of tales to tell: short tales, long tales, tall tales and a few unrepeatable tales.

However, after sixty years, it’s high time these OK tales were told in full so that the OK sailors of the future will know what they are getting themselves into.

As part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the OK Dinghy, a new book is being published. Under the working title, project 60, this will be the story of the OK through personal anecdotes and stories: funny stories, sailing stories, notorious prizegivings, travelling stories, and perhaps, even the occasional drinking story. It will be a reflection of the people in the class who enjoy racing such an OK boat in OK company.

OK Dinghy sailors have always done it the OK way, and this collection of yarns will be no different. It’s OK to be different.

So please search your memory, think of a great story (try not to libel too many people) and send in your story, whether it's 100 words or 2,000 words. Photos are always useful, though in this case not obligatory. Please send all contributions to OKDIA.

and yes, it's completely OK to do this right now. Thanks.
Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82Mondo Travel - Americas Cup - 5785

Related Articles

FF Worlds - Goacher and Harper clinch fourth world title in last race
The last day of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship turned out to be a real cliff hanger. The last day of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship turned out to be a real cliff hanger. To finish on a high, Napier delivered on the weather with a warm sunny day and 9 - 11 knots of breeze.
Posted today at 4:51 am 18ft Skiffs - Stephen Quigley - An eye to the future
Steve is competing against three of the young sailors he coached at Cronulla and introduced into the 18 Footer fleet When 1996 JJ Giltinan champion Stephen Quigley lined up as skipper of The Kitchen Maker in the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, being sailed this week on Sydney Harbour, he is competing with his son Tom (18) in the bow and Sam Ellis (22) on the sheet. Steve is competing against three of the young sailors he coached at Cronulla and introduced into the 18 Footer fleet this season
Posted today at 4:14 am The Biggest O’pen BIC State title in Victoria to date!
It brought together both the new and old sailors of the class for competitive racing and fun mini events. With just under 60 entrants it was the biggest O’pen BIC State title in Victoria to date! It brought together both the new and old sailors of the class for competitive racing and fun mini events.
Posted on 2 Mar Beautiful limited edition photo book of largest Finn event of all time
A beautiful Limited Edition book has been produced celebrating the record breaking 2016 Finn World Masters in Torbole. A beautiful Limited Edition book has been produced celebrating the record breaking 2016 Finn World Masters in Torbole. In May 2016 a record 355 Finns from 32 countries turned up for the Finn World Masters in Torbole, at the northern end of Lake Garda in Italy.
Posted on 2 Mar Penultimate day of Flying Fifteen Worlds in Napier
The penultimate race of 21st Luxus Flying Fifteen World Championship in Napier has set up to be a mouthwatering finale The penultimate race of the 21st Luxus Flying Fifteen World Championship in Napier has set up to be a mouthwatering finale with the title hanging in the balance. Another warm sunny day on Hawke’s Bay with a hint of a stronger breeze earlier on, which toyed with the PRO and ended up proving a real challenge.
Posted on 2 Mar Flying Fifteen Worlds - British Rule continues at Napier on Day 4
What a difference a day makes, sun came out for day four of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship in Napier. What a difference a day makes, the sun came out for day four of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship in Napier. Race five was sailed in a light NE breeze shifting from 40 - 50 degrees, but with a short chop rather than the rolling swell of the last few days. As they say in these parts, the lambs were just about to leap out of paddock, allowing bigger crews to get out on the side decks
Posted on 1 Mar Flying Fifteen Worlds - Another win for Brits in Napier
Day 3 of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship in Napier and another semi - overcast day Day 3 of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship in Napier and another semi - overcast day with light winds on Hawke’s Bay. For a while it looked like an on schedule start for the fleet of 57 boats but after two general recalls the PRO was frustrated by the persistent shifts in direction from 60 - 100 degrees and had to signal a wait for the breeze to settle.
Posted on 28 Feb Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds – Steve Goacher steady in light winds
Another semi-overcast afternoon in Napier for the second day of the Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship Another semi-overcast afternoon in Napier for the second day of the Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds. After one general recall Race 3 of the championship started under the U flag with all 57 competitors spread across the length of the start line. The first upwind leg was well spread but sailors who got off the line cleanly and into clear air, were keen to get to the middle right of the course
Posted on 27 Feb Lexus Flying 15 Worlds - Australians off to a great start after Day 1
Day 1 started with very light airs and humid overcast skies, so the fleet were held ashore for a couple of hours The 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds have attracted 57 competitors from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Great Britain and Hong Kong for six days of racing in Hawkes Bay on the East coast of the North Island of New Zealand. Day 1 of the championship started with very light airs and humid overcast skies, so the fleet were held ashore for a couple of hours in the hope that conditions would improve.
Posted on 26 Feb JJ Giltinan Trophy - Waka wall helps Yamaha to Hat-Trick in Race 1
A group of 20 wakas paddling across the course for the opening race helped New Zealand's Yamaha to win A group of 20 wakas paddling across the course for the opening race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy helped New Zealand's Yamaha to win the first race of the seven race series. 'The wakas were massive,' said Yamaha skipper Dave McDiarmid. 'We couldn't get to the bottom mark. They were in a solid line - about four deep - there was no gap.
Posted on 25 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy