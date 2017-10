Project 60 - Materials still needed to finish the book

Project 60 © Robert Deaves Project 60 © Robert Deaves

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157728

by Robert Deaves today at 7:31 amWhile many sailors and friends have sent in stories for the book, and there are a lot of really good ones, we still need lots more to complete the project. Many people have also promised materials and not yet delivered.The goal remains to try and get this book published before Christmas so you can all have one in your stocking, but for that to happen a lot of stories need to arrive in the next month.So please search your memory, think of a great story and send it in, whether it's 100 words or 2,000 words. Photos are always useful, though in this case not obligatory. Please send all contributions to OKDIA It's still OK to do this right now. Thanks.