Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

Prizegiving rounds off another epic Round the Island Race

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 3:00 pm
Adam Gosling and the crew of YES! joined by (left) Sir Keith Mills and Cloudy Bay Senior Brand Manager Maria Ines Pina Paul Wyeth / http://www.pwpictures.com">www.pwpictures.com http://http://www.pwpictures.com">www.pwpictures.com
Competitors from yesterday's excellent Round the Island Race gathered at the Island Sailing Club in Cowes this morning to celebrate the culmination of another epic record-breaking race; the Prizegiving is always a professionally run affair with Sailing Secretary Chris Thomas expertly steering the numerous award presentations to conclusion within the hour!

This year the competitors, sponsors and supporters were joined by Sir Keith Mills, Chairman of the Royal Foundation, Founding Director of Land Rover Ben Ainslie Racing and winner of the Gold Roman Bowl in 2013 on his TP52 5 West, having graciously accepted the Club's invitation to present the prizes on stage, alongside Cloudy Bay's Senior Brand Manager, Maria Ines Pina and the Race PRO Mike Peskett.

Yesterday's race highlights included the well-deserved record-breaking rounding in 2hrs 22mins 23secs by the MOD70 Concise 10 to secure Multihull Line Honours and Highland Fling's Monohull Line Honours in 4hrs 19mins 44secs. Then YES! stormed round the 50nm course to win the highest accolade, the Gold Roman Bowl.

The race also hosted presenting sponsor Cloudy Bay Brand Ambassador Ben Fogle who was sailing on the Farr 52 Bob by Cloudy Bay which was 18th over the line after a great race that took them a presentable 6hrs 11mins 3secs.

Chairman of Race Management and ISC Sailing Flag Dave Atkinson summed up the race weekend saying, 'I'm really running out of superlatives to describe this race but this year has got to be rated an absolute classic. At the end of the day we have had the highest rate of finishers we've seen for many years with around 95% of those boats entered completing the race within the time limit.'
Wildwind 2016 660x82Hall Spars - MastBIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Invictus wins the FAST40+ Cloudy Bay Trophy
1342 yachts competed in this year's Round the Island Race, and nine of the top twenty yachts to finish were FAST40s. In an epic race around the Isle of Wight, nine FAST40+ teams finished within just 18 minutes, after a six hour duel around the 56 nautical mile course - the class lead changing hands on numerous occasions.
Posted today at 1:28 pm Ludde Ingvall’s CQS makes a spectacle in Stockholm
Ludde Ingvall and his team created a spectacle today as they trained close to the Stockholm waterfront Ludde Ingvall and his team created a spectacle today as they trained close to the Stockholm waterfront, in preparation for tomorrow’s start of the Gotland Runt race, now known as the AF Offshore Race.
Posted today at 1:42 am Extreme Sailing Series Act 3 – SAP Extreme Sailing Team maintains lead
Red Bull Sailing Team was unable to start the only race of the day because of damage sustained to its boat in a capsize The leaderboard remains unchanged, as shifty conditions and winds blowing from opposite directions prevented further racing. This leaves the rest of the fleet only tomorrow to catch current leader SAP Extreme Sailing Team.
Posted on 1 Jul The Round the Island Race – Four seasons in one incredible day
If the spotlight falls on Concise then the remaining accolades will surely go to Adam Gosling's JPK10.80, Yes! Ultimately, it will be the MOD70, Concise 10 taking the lion's share of the headlines, and rightly so as Ned Collier Wakefield steered the 70ft trimaran to a thrilling race record, shaving exactly a minute off the time set by Phaedo3 in 2016.
Posted on 1 Jul Queen Mary 2 arrives in New York to win The Bridge –Centennial Transat
For most of the 2,200 passengers on board, this was more than a race and more than a crossing. Anna Boissier, born Sentman, was raised in Fawn Grove, a small town of 500 people in Pennsylvania. She studied in France and later married a Frenchman – Alexis, the son of the family she had stayed with in Paris. She is 42 and has spent 21 years living in France, now, in Issy-les-Moulineaux, a southwestern suburb of Paris.
Posted on 1 Jul Team Oman Air poised to strike on final day of Extreme Sailing Series
Oman Air team maintain their second place on the leaderboard and set up a winner takes all finale on the last day. With the wind off Funchal patchy, unpredictable and arriving from all points of the compass, race organisers were left with no choice but to postpone point-scoring racing, instead running a series of exhibition races for the crowds lining Madeira’s attractive coastline.
Posted on 1 Jul The Official Race Charity for Round the Island Race – That's a wrap
In this record breaking year, 22 young people, 15 volunteers and four skippers have sailed around the Isle of Wight With four different boats in four different classes the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust crews were bound to be feeling a little competitive but taking the upper hand out in the lead in Class O was EMCT 4 who crossed the finished line at 13:04:25 after a 05:30 start.
Posted on 1 Jul Argo runs away with the GC32 Villasimius Cup
Jason Carroll and Team Argo were unstoppable after the American crew foiled to victory on the final day in Sardinia. The breeze started around 10 knots from the west and built to 18 knots by the end of four windward-leeward races that saw the fleet charging downwind at speeds approaching 30 knots.
Posted on 1 Jul YES! wins the highest accolade as the 2017 Gold Roman Bowl winner
They say that the race is won either by the biggest or the smallest boats and it seemed this would be a big boat race Highland Fling did manage to hold onto second, but ultimately Yes! was in another league taking victory by just under eight minutes corrected. Gosling's team a well-known group in the Solent and have won a great many trophies and plaudits but the Round the Island Race win had thus far eluded them.
Posted on 1 Jul Racing cancelled on penultimate day of RC44 Porto Cervo Cup
Despite Sardinia returning to sunny summery conditions, the onset of the Mistral wind resulted in racing being cancelled After keeping the teams ashore this morning, at noon Principal Race Officer Peter Reggio explained 'It is averaging 28-29 knots and there are puffs to 39 so we've sent everyone home. It is just white out there now.
Posted on 1 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy