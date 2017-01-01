Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Pressure builds at the Rolex Big Boat Series

by St. Francis Yacht Club today at 5:42 am
Rolex Big Boat Series 2017 Sharon Green / Rolex
Good wind is almost never in short supply on San Francisco Bay during the Rolex Big Boat Series, and day two of racing at the 53rd edition of this legendary big-air contest (September 13-17, 2017) was no exception, even if it required a one-hour shore-side postponement to allow the breeze to build. But once the starting signals began sounding, the air pressure gathered with the steepening seas, delivering what the 89 registrants came here for: full-on San Francisco Bay conditions that tested each team’s boat handling skills and endurance levels during two races stretching into the late afternoon. And while the wind speed kept ratcheting upwards as the day progressed, so too did racecourse competition levels, especially given the fact there are no discarded races at the Rolex Big Boat Series, meaning that everyone is sailing for keeps.

While the brand-new Pac52 class has been commanding headlines this week, the Rolex Big Boat Series’ heart and soul lies with classes such as J/105s, Express 37s, Farr 40s and J/120s, which are crewed by high-level Corinthian teams that have been racing in this regatta for years, if not decades. But make no mistake: many of these crews are also studded with former professional and Olympic-level sailors who, while they may no longer collect paychecks for trimming sails, are still ultra-competitive when it comes to racing against their classmates.

“Unlike short-course windward-leeward racing, the Rolex Big Boat Series uses longer courses that cover diverse parts of the Bay, which makes it possible to make significant navigational gains or losses—where a good move can reap large dividends or an error can prevent you from being able to dig back in by catching a shift,” said Bruce Stone, co-skipper of the J/105 Arbitrage (USA 116). “As a no throw-out regatta, you can’t take fliers or make large mistakes, but good straight-line boat speed is rewarded on the long legs, and any of the top boats who had a bad start will generally be able to make their way back at least to the middle of the pack and can still win the regatta.”

J/105 fleet sailing upwind in the first race on Friday, September 15 - Rolex Big Boat Series 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex
J/105 fleet sailing upwind in the first race on Friday, September 15 - Rolex Big Boat Series 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex



After four races, Chris & Phil Perkins’ Good Timin’ (NZL 35) is topping the J/105 leaderboard, followed by Phillip Laby’s Godot (USA 44) and Adam Spiegel’s Jam Session (USA 434).

Much like 24-boat-strong J/105s, Express 37s aren’t new builds, but their place on a Rolex Big Boat Series starting line is cemented by the class’s deep history on these waters. “The Express 37 fleet started racing in the Rolex Big Boat Series sometime in the mid-1980s, and we’ve competed as a fleet in every edition since then,” said Bartz Schneider, owner and skipper of the Express 37 Expeditious (USA 18478). “No other fleet has even come close.”

Interestingly, while Kame Richards’ Golden Moon (USA 18488) has dominated the Express 37 class in recent years, the defending champions were unable to return this year, placing this always-stout class in the up-for-grabs column. “We have a new dark horse in the fleet,” continued Schneider. “For the first time, Shawn Ivie will be sailing Limitless. Shawn is a highly accomplished sailor who won his division in the 2016 Pacific Cup, so Limitless is probably the boat to watch in our fleet at the Rolex Big Boat Series this year.” As for his own crew, Schneider didn’t have to waste much time making crew introductions. “We’ll be sailing with pretty much the same team we have had for the 30-40 races we have done this year.”

Sandy Andersen Wertanen’s Eclipse (USA 18495) is currently leading the hunt in the Express 37 class, however Schneider’s Expeditious and Jack Peurach’s Elan (USA 87700) are applying ample pressure from astern.

Rolex Big Boat Series 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex
Rolex Big Boat Series 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex



Farr 40s had their time in the spotlight as the hottest 40-footers afloat, and this class still attracts top-notch Corinthian sailors who deliver tight racing. “This is my fourth Rolex Big Boat Series,” said Gordon Leon, the owner and skipper of the Farr 40 Foil (USA 50060). “San Francisco Bay is one of the most challenging and scenic sailing venues, and we’re always rewarded with good weather, strong breezes, and close racing.” James Bradford’s Bright Hour (USA 50092) is currently topping the Farr 40 class’s results page, however with multiple races to go, this class could still be anyone’s game, especially for Michael Shlens’s Blade 2 (USA 37) and Ray Godwin’s Temptress (USA 40050) who are currently sitting in second and third places, respectively.

Skipper David Halliwill and his Peregrine (USA 25487) team won the past three editions of the J/120 class at Rolex Big Boat Series, and after four races the StFYC-flagged team is again topping the leaderboard, followed by Barry Lewis’s Chance (USA 28484) and Stephen Madeira’s Mister Magoo (USA 28289). “The crew is mostly small boat and dinghy sailors that have been sailing together for decades in large competitive fleets,” said Halliwill of his talented crew.

As for the gravity that keeps drawing the Peregrine crew back to this regatta each year, Halliwill echoed the entire regatta’s sentiment: “The high level of competition, the big-breeze and strong-current racing conditions, the camaraderie, and the StFYC and their volunteers—they consistently deliver the best experience in the world.” And, added the skipper with a fine collection of Rolex Big Boat Series trophy hardware, “Winning is fun.” Amen!

Racing continues through Sunday at this Grand Prix-level event, so please stay tuned to www.rolexbigboatseries.com for the latest updates, as it breaks.

2017 Rolex Big Boat Series - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Total
Rolex Big Boat Series Racing
One Design Division
J 70
1.   USA 369 Cool Story Bro. J/70 Snow Brigden 3 1 1 1 6.0
2.   USA 534 1FA J/70 Scott Sellers 1 2 3 2 8.0
3.   USA 58 3 Big Dogs J/70 Pat Toole 2 7 4 3 16.0
4.   USA 582 Rampage J/70 Tom Thayer Robert Milligan 8 3 2 4 17.0
5.   USA 060 Flotek J/70 Justin Foox 4 5 5 5 19.0
6.   USA 29 Prime Number J/70 Peter Cameron 6 6 6 7 25.0
7.   USA 538 Bottle Rocket J/70 David Schumann 5 8 7 6 26.0
8.   USA 584 Wingman Racing J/70 Jim Diepenbrock 7 4 8 8 27.0
9.   USA 306 Controlled Chaos J/70 Pete Woodhouse 9 10 9 9 37.0
10.   JPN 547 Petit Star J/70 Akinori Takezawa 10 9 10 10 39.0
11.   USA 348 Pickled Herring J/70 Tom Kassberg 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 48.0
 
J 105
1. North Sails  NZL 35 Good Timin J/105 Chris & Phil Perkins 2 4 2 7 15.0
2. Quantum Sails  USA 44 Godot J/105 Phillip Laby 1 5 1 10 17.0
3.   USA 434 Jam Session J/105 Adam Spiegel 9 3 4 1 17.0
4.   USA 119 Mojo J/105 Jeff Littfin 4 7 7 3 21.0
5.   USA 149 jabberwocky J/105 brent vaughan 8 6 5 4 23.0
6.   USA 16 Akula J/105 Doug Bailey 5 1 9 9 24.0
7.   USA 116 Arbitrage J/105 Bruce Stone / Nicole Breault 3 2 11 11 27.0
8.   USA 196 Risk J/105 Jason Woodley / Scott Whitney / John Walter 6 8 13 2 29.0
9. North Sails  USA 26 Donkey Jack J/105 Shannon Ryan / Rolf Kaiser 7 10 8 6 31.0
10.   USA 40 Blackhawk J/105 Ryan Simmons 10 15 6 5 36.0
11.   USA 28447 Big Buoys J/105 Peter Colin Baldwin Miller 14 17 3 12 46.0
12. Quantum Sails  USA 112 007 J/105 Justin Hersh 11 13 12 15 51.0
13. Quantum Sails  USA 388 Hazardous Waste J/105 Chuck Cihak 16 12 10 19 57.0
14.   USA 46 Box of Rain J/105 Charlie Pick 22 21 15 8 66.0
15.   USA 85 Russian Roulette J/105 William Woodruff 23 11 19 13 66.0
16. Quantum Sails  USA 355 Yunona J/105 Artem Savinov 13 14 24 16 67.0
17.   USA 216 Perseverance J/105 Alain Mutricy 18 20 18 14 70.0
18. North Sails  USA 405 moonshine J/105 David Mace 24 9 23 18 74.0
19. Doyle Sailmakers  USA 84 Advantage3 J/105 Pat & Will Benedict 15 18 16 25/DNC 74.0
20.   USA 157 Walloping Swede J/105 Theresa Brandner 25/SCP 16 14 23 78.0
21.   USA 394 Javelin J/105 Charlie Abraham 17 19 22 20 78.0
22. Quantum Sails  USA 342 Nirvana J/105 David Gross 20 23 21 17 81.0
23. Quantum Sails  USA 147 JuJu J/105 Tim Sullivan / Eric Stang 19 25/RET 17 22 83.0
24.   USA 319 Lightwave J/105 Simon James 21 22 20 21 84.0
 
J 120
1.   USA 25487 Peregrine J/120 David Halliwill 2 1 1 1 5.0
2.   USA 28484 Chance J/120 Barry Lewis 1 4 2 3 10.0
3.   USA 28289 Mister Magoo J/120 Stephen Madeira 3 2 3 2 10.0
4.   USA 28442 Twist J/120 Timo Bruck 4 3 4 4 15.0
5. North Sails  USA 153 Kookaburra J/120 Tom Grennan 5 5 5 5 20.0
 
Farr 40
1.   USA 50092 Bright Hour Farr 40 James Bradford 1 4 1 2 8.0
2.   USA 37 Blade 2 Farr 40 Michael Shlens 3 1 2 3 9.0
3.   URU 510 Skian Dhu Farr 40 Martin Meerhoff 7/RET 2 4 1 14.0
4. Quantum Sails  USA 40046 Twisted Farr 40 M. Tony POHL 2 5 5 5 17.0
5.   USA 40050 Temptress Farr 40 Ray Godwin 4 3 3 7/RET 17.0
6.   USA 50060 Foil Farr 40 Gordon Leon 5 6 6 4 21.0
 
Express 37
1.   USA 18495 Eclipse Express 37 Sandy Andersen Wertanen 2 1 1 3 7.0
2.   USA 18478 Expeditious Express 37 Bartz Schneider 1 2 4 2 9.0
3.   USA 87700 Elan Express 37 Jack Peurach 4 3 3 1 11.0
4.   USA 18410 Loca Motion Express 37 MarkHeidi Chaffey 3 5 2 7 17.0
5.   USA 18513 Limitless Express 37 Shawn Ivie 5 4 5 5 19.0
6.   USA 18257 pHat Jack Express 37 Robert Lugliani 6 6 7 4 23.0
7.   USA 18278 Stewball Express 37 Robert Harford 7 7 6 6 26.0
 
Pac52
1.   IVB 1997 Team Beau Geste Pac52 Karl Kwok 1 1 1 1 4.0
2.   USA 60052 Bad Pak Pac52 Tom Holthus 2 4/SCP 3 3 12.0
3.   USA 5202 Invisible Hand Pac52 Frank Slootman 3 4 4 2 13.0
4.   USA 3545 Rio PAC52 Manouch Moshayedi 5 3 2 5 15.0
5.   USA 55052 Fox Pac52 Victor Wild 4 5/DNF 5 4 18.0
 
 
PHRF Division
PHRF Sportboat
1. 76   USA 7676 KUAI Melges 32 Daniel Thielman 1 1 1 1 4.0
2.   USA 30026 Don't Panic C&C 30 Julian Mann 2 2 3 5 12.0
3.   USA 77 Courageous J/88 Gary Panariello 5 3 2 4 14.0
4.   USA 75 M Squared J/88 Marc McMorris 4 4 5 2 15.0
5.   USA 15 Cento Miglia Flying Tiger 10M Mark Kennedy 3 5 4 3 15.0
6.   USA 20 Juno J/88 Jeremy Moncada 6 6 6 6 24.0
 
 
ToT Division
ORR A
1.   USA 16 Swiftsure Schumacher 54 Sy Kleinman 2 2 4 1 9.0
2.   MEX 55555 Peligroso Kernan 70 Lorenzo Berho 6 1 1 3 11.0
3. Quantum Sails  USA 28474 Elyxir SC52 Skip Ely 3 3 3 2 11.0
4.   USA 28729 Lucky Duck SC52 Dave MacEwen 4 5 5 4 18.0
5.   USA 7065 Timeshaver J/125 Viggo Torbensen 1 7 6 5 19.0
6.   USA 7 August Ice J/125 Richard Ferris 5 6 2 7 20.0
7.   USA 61522 Blue Swan 53-2 Ray Paul 7 4 8 6 25.0
8.   USA 48005 Bodacious+ 1D 48 John Clauser 9 8 7 8 32.0
9.   USA 97263 Deception Santa Cruz 50 William Helvestine 8 9 9 9 35.0
 
ORR B
1.   USA 120 Picosa J/111 Doug and Jack Jorgensen 4 1 2 2 9.0
2.   USA 4216 Elusive Swan 42 Club Thomas Furlong 2 2 6 1 11.0
3.   USA 38044 BustinLoose Sydney 38 Jeff Pulford 1 3 3 5 12.0
4. North Sails  USA 115 Skeleton Key J/111 Peter Wagner 3 6 1 7 17.0
5.   USA 28844 Phantom J/44 Jack Clapper 5 4 7 3 19.0
6.   USA 103 Bad Dog J/111 Dick Swanson 6 5 5 6 22.0
7.   USA 94 Double Digit J/111 Gorkem Ozcelebi 8 7 4 8 27.0
8. North Sails  USA 97684 Patriot J/44 Paul Stemler 9 8 8 4 29.0
9.   USA 101 Swift Ness J/111 Nesrin Basoz 7 10/DNF 10/DNC 10/DNC 37.0
 
ORR C
1.   USA 3632 Encore Sydney 36 CR Wayne Koide 1 1 1 1 4.0
2.   USA 40646 Jeannette Custom Frers 40 Bob Novy 3 3 3 3 12.0
3.   USA 28908 Tupelo Honey Elan 40 Gerard Sheridan 2 5 2 4 13.0
4. North Sails  USA 12 Invictus Sunfast 3600 Nicolas Popp 5 2 5 2 14.0
5.   USA 51705 Everlong Beneteau 40.7 Ken Murney 4 4 4 5 17.0
 
Multihull - BAMA
1.   USA 02 Orion MOD 70 Tom Siebel 1 1 1 1 4.0
2.   USA 49 Shadow X Extreme 40 Peter Stoneberg 2 3/DNF 3/DNC 3/DNC 11.0
 
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1RS Sailing 660x82 AUSZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series - Day 1
Penultimate event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series brought the Melges 24 fleet to Medemblik Penultimate event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series brought the Melges 24 fleet to Medemblik, the Netherlands, where during the Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship also the Melges 24 Dutch Champions will be found out over the weekend of September 15-17. Hungarian FGF Sailing Team (HUN728) with Robert Bakoczy in helm did not leave much chance to the competitors
Posted today at 4:45 am Coutts Quarter Ton Cup - Three wins for Aguila on the Final day
Sam Laidlaw's Aguila dominated the front of the fleet throughout the championship Speaking after racing Sam Laidlaw was delighted to have finally got his hands on the legendary Quarter Ton Cup. Winds ranging from 5 knots to 27 knots provided a thorough test of competitors at this year's Coutts Quarter Ton Cup. Few teams were able to maintain consistent performance across such a wide range of conditions and for most it was a very high scoring series.
Posted today at 2:07 am Oceanis – 2018 set to be a prolific year
Alongside the new Oceanis51.1, Beneteau announced four new Oceanises to satisfy a broad range of aspirations this autumn 30 years on, the best known range in the world continues to show its vitality. Alongside the new Oceanis 51.1, which won over the experts at its first sea trials, Beneteau has announced four new Oceanises to satisfy a broad range of aspirations this autumn.
Posted on 15 Sep Audi J/70 World Championship – Race 4 action shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from race four Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from race four
Posted on 15 Sep 52 Super Series Sailing Week Menorca – Preview
Next week, Menorca – one of Spain’s Balearic Islands – will see the closest and most exciting finish yet to a season. After five of the season’s six international regattas, spanning Key West, Miami, Scarlino (Tuscany), Porto Cervo (Sardinia) and Puerto Portals (Mallorca), Azzurra lead into the Menorca 52 Super Series Sailing Week with a lead of just three points ahead of 2017 World Champions Platoon, who in turn are only three points ahead of 2016 champions Quantum Racing.
Posted on 15 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 26, Race 1 – Waiting on a wind angle
Visit Seattle continues to lead maintaining clear water in front of Sanya Serenity Coast, in second, and Unicef in third After days of beating upwind around the edge of the South Atlantic High, many of the teams have finally experienced a favourable change in wind angle. The reduction in the heel of the boat is not only more comfortable but means the potential for greater boat speeds.
Posted on 15 Sep Gladwell's Line - Get used to Bertelli putting his Stamp(a) on the Cup
The shock waves from the weekend interview given by the Patron of Luna Rossa, Patrizio Bertelli continue to reverberate The shock waves from the weekend interview given by the Patron of Luna Rossa, Patrizio Bertelli continue to reverberate around the America's Cup world. Used to the long drawn out series of announcements from the organisers of the 34th and 35th America's Cup, fans and media expected a controlled information release, on a prescribed date, and one which often raised more questions than answers.
Posted on 15 Sep Australian 18 Footers Sailing Season – A month to go
With less than a month to go till the start of the season, the excitement is building for another big summer of racing. A seven race series of three buoys racing. Then it is straight into the NSW Championship. This five race series will run from November through to January with three weeks off for Christmas.
Posted on 15 Sep Spectacular conditions on Day 2 of Coutts Quarter Ton Cup
The second day delivered spectacular, though challenging, racing on a glorious day that saw three different race winners Sam Laidlaw's Aguila, which initially was scored with a perfect run of second places, appeared to be the most consistent boat on a day that saw many competitors yo-yoing up and down the leaderboard.
Posted on 15 Sep Change of scenery changes fortunes on Day 3 of NYYC Invitational Cup
Eastern Yacht Club moved from fourth to third in overall standings and now has a 15-point advantage over a pack of boats To describe the tactical approach which led Eastern Yacht Club to the low-point score of Day 3 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, Ben Richardson used a word not often associated with successful big-boat sailing: reactionary. Eastern Yacht Club moved from fourth to third in the overall standings and now has a 15-point advantage over a pack of boats clumped in fourth to ninth.
Posted on 15 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy