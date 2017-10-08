Preparing for the IWT Pacasmayo Wave Classic

IWT Pacasmayo Wave Classic © Si Crowther / IWT IWT Pacasmayo Wave Classic © Si Crowther / IWT

by IWT today at 8:25 pmThe IWT crew headed to Bar Insta in Huanchaco on Thursday, August 31st for a press conference to present the upcoming Pacasmayo Wave Classic to the Peruvian Press for distribution in Trujillo and Lima. Thank you to primary press conference sponsors Bar Insta and Pisco Tres Cruces, as well as Nature Valley, Agua San Luis and Powerade for their support.

















