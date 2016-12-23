Predictwind - Updates released for new offshore app

Windows Offshore App

The Windows Offshore App has been completely rebuilt resulting in much better performance for Windows 10 users, especially when zooming or panning the Map. The Offshore App, now on “Universal Windows Platform” (UWP), has been certified by Microsoft.



The Windows 10 (UWP) version does not have the Iridium GO/Optimizer/GlobalStar direct download interface but is coming soon! Customers needing this feature should continue to use the Windows 7/8 version.