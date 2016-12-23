Predictwind - Updates released for new offshore app
by Predictwind today at 8:45 pm
Sailors need to be prepared for summer thunderstorms. D. Scott Croft
Improvements for all platforms including Windows, Android, Mac & iOS.
The Offshore App is constantly being updated to provide you with the best possible forecast experience and the latest tools and features.
Windows Offshore App
The Windows Offshore App has been completely rebuilt resulting in much better performance for Windows 10 users, especially when zooming or panning the Map. The Offshore App, now on “Universal Windows Platform” (UWP), has been certified by Microsoft.
The Windows 10 (UWP) version does not have the Iridium GO/Optimizer/GlobalStar direct download interface but is coming soon! Customers needing this feature should continue to use the Windows 7/8 version.
Android Offshore App
The long awaited Android Offshore App is now available for all Android 6/7/8 devices! All PredictWind forecasts can be downloaded and viewed on a standard internet connection, or requested via email, right from your Android device. Iridium GO! & Optimizer interfaces are coming soon.
iOS Offshore App
The updated iOS Offshore App now allows direct download of forecasts on a standard internet connection, Iridium GO!, Optimizer or Globalstar. In the past, forecast data could only be retrieved by email which involved numerous steps. Now you get it direct - much faster and easier!
New Features for All Platforms
These new features, available in the Offshore App, are also available in the website & PredictWind App.
Gust & CAPE Maps
The Offshore App now has the ability to display Gust & CAPE GRIB data, which helps you make decisions on how to avoid severe weather.
Ocean & Tidal Currents
Ocean & Tidal Current forecast data is now available to be viewed within the Offshore App, and displayed with your weather routing results. Select from 2 different providers for Ocean Currents - Hycom & Mercator.
Faster Download Speed
All GRIB file requests can be processed faster, resulting in overall faster download time, especially high resolution GRIB files, such as the 9km resolution ECMWF and 1km/4km resolution SST data.
Iridium have just released version 1.5.2 of the Iridium GO Firmware. With the PredictWind Offshore App Direct Downloads and this firmware upgrade you can expect to see up to 50% speed increase when connected to an Iridium "NEXT" satellite.
Weather Routing Animation
Boats now appear as a boat icon in Weather Routing animations to give better indication of direction and the animation follows the boats to reduce unnecessary scrolling. You also have the option to turn off automatic centering of the boat on your screen in the preferences page.
Data Pop Display
Click on the GRIB files at any location to check the exact weather data for that location. The Lat/Long for that location is also displayed. Available on the latest Mac, iOS, Android and Windows 10 apps.
Lat/Long Grid
You now have the option to enable a Lat/Long grid with 5 degree spacing. The Lat/Long grid, along with the Lat/Long data popup will help orientate you on the map whilst offshore.
Animation Speed
Users can now control the animation speed of the map and boats.
Sea Surface Temperature
You can now choose between 1km & 4km resolution SST data in the Windows/Mac Offshore App. The 4km resolution SST data is 1/4 the size which is better suited for satellite downloads. The iOS & Android version is limited to 4km resolution SST data.
Did you know?
Iridium have now selected the PredictWind Offshore App to be included as part of the Iridium Mail & Web App. Providing leading weather for the only Satellite Company with true global coverage.
