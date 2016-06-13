Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

Predictwind - Sydney Hobart record still under threat 48hrs from start

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ on 23 Dec
Wild Oats XI - 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race start, Sydney Harbour Michael Chittenden
The race record in the Rolex Sydney Hobart would still appear to be under threat 48 hours from the start of the 630nm offshore classic.

Using the routing function of wind and weather prediction application, www.predictwind.com, the latest model run by Sail-World, shows that in an extreme situation over 7 hours could be slashed off the record of 1day 18 hrs 23 mins set by Wild Oats XI four years ago.

The more conservative route shows a finish time of six hours under the record, with one of the weather feeds producing an optimum route for a supermaxi that will take within a few minutes of the current record.

Average speed for a supermaxi under the extreme situation gives an average speed for the supermaxi of 19-20kts for the race, with the more conservative approach dropping that average speed back to 19kts, and 16.6kts for the route which shows the race winner missing the record by five hours.

In previous years it is common for predictions of the race record to fall, but as navigators and tacticians make their course decisions the focus comes on winning the race, rather then slashing the record.

S2H Conservative route as of December 24, 2016 - this is the route that is expected to be more closely followed by navigators and tacticians to keep their boat positioning options open in case of changes in the wind data and predictions after the start of the race. © PredictWind
S2H Conservative route as of December 24, 2016 - this is the route that is expected to be more closely followed by navigators and tacticians to keep their boat positioning options open in case of changes in the wind data and predictions after the start of the race. © PredictWind


The reason for running the extreme and conservative routes is that the extreme approach will show which side of the direct route is favoured, and at this time out from the race start generally the extreme version points to an easterly approach with the trade-off of sailing extra distance at a faster speed.

In the Extreme scenarios is only 34-50nm further than the actual 630nm race distance. But interestingly with the current models the conservative route is around 50nm longer than the minimum distance, but of course it does allow for better boat positioning options as the weather information is updated and route options change.

In reality, the lead boats tend to stay very close to the most direct route but will move to the east if that option is shown as being favoured under the extreme model.

Obviously, as the time left to the race start reduces the weather feeds (there is a choice of four feeds available in the Predictwind application), will tend to align more closely and the routing options start to fall into the same area of weather.

S2H Extreme course options - which with one exception are remarkably similar and in agreement at noon on December 24, 2016 © PredictWind
S2H Extreme course options - which with one exception are remarkably similar and in agreement at noon on December 24, 2016 © PredictWind


The extreme scenario run through Predictwind's routing function gave the application complete freedom to determine the optimum route from Sydney Heads to the finish line in Hobart. As with previous years when this approach has been used a series of extreme easterly course options were chosen to take advantage of the expected northerly wind to drive the yachts down the NSW coast and then set the boats up to miss the worst of the southerly front, expected to hit at midnight, which usually lasts for about four hours.

However the current models show (since confirmed by other sources) the usual front being replaced with area of light winds around dawn before a moderate ESE breeze comes into play. There is an area of strong southerly winds lurking around Bass Strait, however the routing is able to skirt these winds and they dissipate later in the day. Of course that scenario can change closer to the race start.

Earlier predictions showed the usual southerly front making a visit on the first night.

The interesting point with the extreme model is that three of the four feeds are in broad agreement as to the optimum route recommending a course out to the east before coming back to the Tasmanian coast. Both the extreme and conservative approaches to routing show the race record falling, the question is just by how much?

S2H Extreme route supermaxi position, windspeed and direction at 0001hrs Dec 27, 2016, 11 hours after the race start - showing the absence of a southerly front. © PredictWind
S2H Extreme route supermaxi position, windspeed and direction at 0001hrs Dec 27, 2016, 11 hours after the race start - showing the absence of a southerly front. © PredictWind


Under current models the front is not shown as hitting the fleet at all, and at worst just a light wind period before swinging back through the east. The slowest prediction again shows no front at all, but instead a period of light winds in the early hours of December 27. All models are agreed about the wind strengthening from the north on December 27 giving the lead boats a fast run down the Tasmanian coast.

To look at the race options in a more conservative way, a series of way points are inserted into the routing model to pulls the yachts into a more direct course (but still standing off to the favoured easterly side).

The Predictwind sees these waypoints as a series of rounding marks dotted down the route between Sydney and Hobart and treats these as a series of marks that must be rounded, and the optimised route will pull the boat's course back into line at these points.

That produces a distortion in itself, which will almost certainly mean that the course is more conservative than would otherwise be taken - but that is then reflected in the time taken, and even under that constraint the record, at this stage would definitely seem to be on the line.

S2H Extreme route supermaxi position, windspeed and direction at Noon Dec 27, 2016, 23 hours after the race start. © PredictWind
S2H Extreme route supermaxi position, windspeed and direction at Noon Dec 27, 2016, 23 hours after the race start. © PredictWind


The real issue with the extreme model is that as the race progresses the weather feeds and their optimum course predictions vary quite markedly and 'banging the corner' is never a good option in yacht racing - particularly offshore, and will usually leave a boat well away from the direct route, with longer distance to sail and with less favourable course angles and options to sail to reach the finish.

Simply a boat which takes the extreme option can rarely recover to reach a new optimum position when the forecast feeds change their information, and that is why most navigators and tacticians opt to stay close to the most direct route and then position then accordingly as weather unfolds as the race progresses.

Keys to look for in the early stages of the race will be which boats opt to move offshore (sometimes in quite an extreme way) and then follow the progress of that option compared to the boats who have tended to stick to the more coastal route. In the past races , the key time has been around dawn on December 27, after the passage of the usual front, and as the boats set themselves up to cross Bass Strait.

If the wind does turn back into the north and freshen on December 27, then there will be a very fast race, however, if the front does arrive, lingers, or winds turn light, then the odds of the race record falling will reduce markedly.

Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearBandG AUS Triton2 660x82Helm Events 660x82

Related Articles

Challenge charts a new course to Hobart
For the first time ever only one Sydney 38 has been entered in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. For the first time ever only one Sydney 38 has been entered in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. Challenge, from the Sandringham Yacht Club, will be proudly flying the flag with an international crew within a fleet of 89 yachts.
Posted today at 7:24 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Left field, handshakes and buckets Pt.III
Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start the race Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. The 98-foot CQS started life as the 90-footer known as, Nicorette. She is being campaigned by dual Hobart winner Ludde Ingvall (one of which was with this very vessel in her former life, back in 2004), and his cousin, Sir Michael Hintze.
Posted today at 6:38 am Family ties in Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Sailing with your family is a great way of bonding – a leveler - and so it is for at least 34 boats taking part in RSHYR It’s been said before that sailing with your family is a great way of bonding – a leveler - and so it is for at least 34 boats taking part in this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, including New Zealander, Jim Delegat, who has two sons joining him for the blue water classic.
Posted today at 3:33 am Santa may deliver a sleigh ride for yachts in Rolex Sydney Hobart Race
Santa looks destined to make a late delivery to the big guns in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starting Boxing Day Santa looks destined to make a late delivery to the big guns in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starting Boxing Day: a rapid and record-breaking downwind sleigh ride to Hobart.
Posted today at 3:08 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - 89 yachts poised for great journey south
For one of 89 crews on this sailing challenges, dream of lifting historic Tattersall’s Cup will shortly become reality. For one of the 89 crews primed to embark on this most illustrious of offshore sailing challenges, the dream of lifting the historic Tattersall’s Cup and receiving a coveted Rolex timepiece, will shortly become reality.
Posted today at 2:49 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Southerly still the big question
Skippers and navigators of the 89 yachts competing in 2016 RSHYR have received their Christmas Eve weather briefing Skippers and navigators of the 89 yachts competing in the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race have received their Christmas Eve weather briefing from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia this morning. BOM’s Jane Golding has told them the forecasts produced by the various models that meteorologists use, have been pretty consistent in recent days
Posted today at 2:29 am Clipper Events team ready to take on Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Boxing Day for almost 100 entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics For many of us Boxing Day brings the enjoyment of turkey leftovers and shopping sales but for almost one hundred entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, it brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics, and staple of our previous two Clipper Race editions, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race (RSHYR).
Posted today at 1:19 am A Q&A with Joe Mele of Triple Lindy about the 2016 Sydney Hobart Race
I caught up with Joe Mele, skipper of the sole U.S. boat entered in this year’s Sydney Hobart Race, for a pre-race Q&A. Ninety boats have entered this year’s Sydney to Hobart Race, but only one, Triple Lindy (USA 93310), skipper Joe Mele’s Swan 44 from New York, will be flying the proud colors of Old Glory. I caught up with Mele ahead of the race to get his impressions of the event as a first-time contestant, and to learn more about his road to Hobart.
Posted on 23 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Another TP52 year
Matt Allen announced today he will leave his more comfortable 60 foot, purpose-built for race Carkeek 60 at CYCA dock Rolex Sydney Hobart skipper Matt Allen announced today he will leave his more comfortable 60 foot, purpose-built for the race Carkeek 60 at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia dock, choosing to be flung around on his TP52, Ichi Ban, on Boxing Day.
Posted on 23 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – The Lazarette Pt II
Well the joy of The Lazarette Pt I was in finding all those extra gems that we all know lie in there somewhere. Well the joy of The Lazarette Pt I was in finding all those extra gems that we all know lie in there somewhere. So the very first thing is to say thank you to all of you who corresponded, read, phoned and emailed. She’s a big old hold, our lazarette, what with all the boats and crews contained therein, being as diverse, varied, colourful and different as the world is.
Posted on 23 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy