Please select your home edition
Edition
Nebo 728x90 3

Pre-race drama for Black Betty before the Roland Smith Ocean Race

by RFBYC today at 9:25 am
Craig Carter’s Carkeek 47 Indian – Smith Ocean Race © Susan Ghent / RFBYC
Eighteen yachts are preparing for the 80 nautical mile Roland Smith Ocean Race in Western Australia. Part of the Ocean Racing WA Blue Water Championship, the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club event will take the fleet from Fremantle to Mandurah and return. The race will start in the waters off Port Beach at 0930 on Saturday morning.

Yesterday at RFBYC there was a commemorative event for the first ever yacht race held at the Club in November 1897. Black Betty, an Optimised Bottin GP 42, was out racing on the river when drama struck the team. An incident caused the crew to quickly unload the boat and nurse her back to the dock. This morning the crew have conducted thorough checks and given her the all clear to race tomorrow.

Garth Currans 57ft Inglis, Walk on the Wildside Roland – Smith Ocean Race © Susan Ghent / RFBYC
Garth Currans 57ft Inglis, Walk on the Wildside Roland – Smith Ocean Race © Susan Ghent / RFBYC



Close racing is expected throughout the fleet and there are several favourites for line honours. In Division One BlackBetty, is back out to race offshore this season after being absent in 2016-2017and she’s had some modifications. Through the winter months, owner Gary McNally had a new bow sprit installed and the crew engaged in an extensive refit of the boat and sail wardrobe.

Black Bettywill have good competition from Alan Stein’s GP 42, Dirty Deeds and Mark Nagle’s FB 35 Weapon of Choice and Anthony Kirke’s Farr 40 Enterprise. These four will be able to put the pressure on the bigger yachts for line honours, Craig Carter’s Carkeek 47 Indian and Garth Currans 57ft Inglis, Walk on the Wildside.

Joss (Ian Clyne’s J 122) – Roland Smith Ocean Race © Susan Ghent / RFBYC
Joss (Ian Clyne’s J 122) – Roland Smith Ocean Race © Susan Ghent / RFBYC



Indian is fresh from a win overall and line honours in the recent Fremantle to Geraldton Ocean Classic. The 221 nautical mile Cat 2 race was their qualifying race for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Following the Roland Smith Ocean Race this weekend the team of Indian have a busy schedule to send the yacht by road across to Sydney. Her next event will be the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia Bird, Island Race on 2 December followed by the great race on Boxing Day. Owner Craig Carter hopes to have Indian back in time for the remainder of the WA Blue Water Championship.

There is sure to be an interesting race between the 40ft racing cruisers as rivals Argo (Chris Higham’s Archambault), Joss (Ian Clyne’s J 122) and reigning blue water champion Giddy Up (Robert and James Halvorsen, Farr 395) battle it out again.

Black Betty – Roland Smith Ocean Race © Susan Ghent / RFBYC
Black Betty – Roland Smith Ocean Race © Susan Ghent / RFBYC



While there are always teams who are in it for the win it is good to know there are many who just like being out racing. Paul and Ceris Arns are owners of Obsession, a MAT 1245. At the race briefing the couple were pleased pre-race winners by claiming the early bird entry draw but commented that they don’t need to take their racing too seriously, their team enjoys the process of the blue water events and being out offshore with other participants.

Also at the briefing, Karina Tarbath from the Bureau of Meteorology reported both good and bad weather news for competitors. Very light and variable winds are forecast for late Saturday morning although ideal warm and sunny conditions are perfect for a typical sea breeze. Yachts are expected to enjoy fresh southerly winds by 1pm which should build to around 21 knots for the afternoon.

Black Betty crew – Roland Smith Ocean Race © Susan Ghent / RFBYC
Black Betty crew – Roland Smith Ocean Race © Susan Ghent / RFBYC



Current routing shows the faster boats finishing in 10 hours. The race record of 8 hours and 32 minutes is held by Peter Hickson’s TP 52 M3 from the 2015 race and this could be safe for another year. On the return run, with a southerly still behind them navigators will need to decide how far offshore to sail. An increase in wind is expected further out to sea but boats will be sailing in to a stronger current.

For the smaller boats who are expected to finish through the night. Their tactics could bring them closer inshore as the wind swings to the east and there is a possibility of an increase in strength. The smallest boat in the race will be Tim Harrison and Andrew Renwick on Vision, a Spacesailor 27. They are contesting the Double Handed Division and will come up against seasoned racers Alison Stock and Brad Skeggs on their Northshore 38, Selkie and the Jomac 30, Dart Vader, Wayne Pitcher and Richard Spence.

Black Betty crew and Gary – Roland Smith Ocean Race © Susan Ghent / RFBYC
Black Betty crew and Gary – Roland Smith Ocean Race © Susan Ghent / RFBYC

Sail Exchange 660x82 1Yachtspot J70 660x82Jeanneau AUS SO440 - 660x82

Related Articles

Mirabaud Sailing Video Award– Discover best sailing videos of the year
No less than 55 TV producers spanning twelve countries have submitted their best video produced this year. Open to professional TV, film and video producers, cameramen, editors and filmmakers, the ‘Mirabaud Sailing Video Award’ also celebrates the professional sailors who film their achievements during regattas.
Posted today at 9:16 am Clipper Race - Race Director provides update on Greenings crew
Clipper Race Office support Greenings Interim Skipper, Andy Woodruff, and its crew following yesterday’s announcement The Clipper Race Office has continued to support Greenings Interim Skipper, Andy Woodruff, and its crew following yesterday’s announcement that the yacht (CV24) will take no further part in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.
Posted today at 3:21 am Australia’s first female gold medallists to be inducted into ASHoF
Jenny Armstrong OAM and Belinda Stowell OAM, will be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame at a ceremony The pairing responsible for winning Australia’s first Olympic gold medal in a female sailing event, Jenny Armstrong OAM and Belinda Stowell OAM, will be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Sydney tonight.
Posted today at 2:39 am ASHoF to induct Olympians, Paralympians and ocean racers tonight
Seven Australian Sailing ‘greats’ will tonight be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame (ASHoF). Seven Australian Sailing ‘greats’ will tonight be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame (ASHoF). In its inaugural year, the ASHoF will honour Olympians, Paralympians, round-the-world sailors, America’s Cup champions and ocean racers.
Posted today at 2:15 am America's Cup - Ainslie describes Simmer hiring as 'massive coup'
Ainslie is obviously well pleased with the hiring of four times America's Cup winner, Grant Simmer as the team's CEO In an interview published the the Daily Telegraph (UK), Land Rover BAR principal, Sir Ben Ainslie is obviously well pleased with the hiring of four times America's Cup winner, Grant Simmer (AUS) as the team's CEO. Simmer was previously with Oracle Team USA and the Swiss Alinghi team, in a similar capacity.
Posted on 2 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – Josse predicts record eight-day finish
There is one boat in the harbour that stands out, even amongst all other prototype machines being primed for the start The only record Seb Josse, the 42-year-old French skipper, is interested in is how long it will take to finish. “Eight days,” he says matter-of-factly, as if the 4,350 miles to Salvador de Bahia in Brazil is short hop.
Posted on 2 Nov Star Sailors League Finals – The French connection
Franck Cammas was born in the south of France 40 something years ago, but lived in Brittany for a long time. More and more, the SSL Finals is becoming a top event for non-Star sailors, who are invited based on their sailing achievement in their own classes and regattas.
Posted on 2 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Close action forecast for Foundation In-Port Race
In Alicante, MAPFRE beat Dongfeng Race Team with Vestas 11th Hour Racing completing the podium. For that wind direction, the length of the race course is likely to be confined by the banks of the Tagus River, so Principal Race Officer Bill O'Hara is anticipating the course will be short, with at least three, and possibly up to four, laps. The target time for the race is 60-minutes.
Posted on 2 Nov RC44 World Championship set to conclude in Lanzarote
With a joint race village hosted in the Calero Marinas' new Marina Lanzarote both fleets will enjoy the warm hospitality Escaping the oncoming Mediterranean winter, the 2017 RC44 Calero Marinas Cup promises the fleet of nine international racing crews a week of 22°C, 10 – 15 knots and sunshine. Most of the year, trade winds dominate the islands' weather system from the northeast but Lanzarote, only 60 miles from Africa, can also be hit by the south-easterly Sirocco
Posted on 2 Nov Vestas becomes Data Analytics Partner for Volvo Ocean Race
Climate library is used as valuable data input, applied throughout the process of designing and maintaining a wind park Vestas has developed the industry’s most comprehensive climate library. Over 50 million atmospheric observations every day are processed at the world’s leading meteorological centres, and augmented using in-house state of the art weather models.
Posted on 2 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy