The late Shirley Freeman was Hobson Bay Yacht Club's first female member and boat owner. She had a great racing career, winning many HBYC and other Club trophies. In addition to her sailing presence she was formally recognised for her public service with an Order of Australian medal in 1989. A stand up citizen and pioneer for Victorian women in sailing, this event aims to acknowledge the remarkable efforts of Shirley Freeman.





Sunday, April 2, brought a cool change to what has been a series of mainly warm air and calm seas. 15 to 20 knots of breeze from a South – Westerly direction kicked off the day's racing and ensured everyone rugged up but with great winds made for some great racing conditions.



After a large left swing in breeze a postponement flag was hoisted and the fleet waited for the breeze direction to settle. Despite no change in start line the race began a short while later and the fleet began their windward/ leeward ‘round the sticks’ racing.









The fleet split in two, with some boats not taking advantage of the skewed start-line thus needing them to sail a fair distance past the mark. ‘Salamander III’ took advantage of the pin end bias, double tacked early and then sailed on lay for the remainder of the upwind. After such a well sailed race they won IRC and AMS and currently lead the series overall in AMS, IRC and PHS.









‘Three ringed circus’ also sailed very well securing the win in PHS by thirty seconds. Skipper of '3 ring circus', Kerrie Goodal, explained their race,



“We had a really good start and sailed conservatively for three quarters of the first upwind. We then decided to upgrade to a number two jib and that made all the difference! We were able to point better and helped us on the downwind when we decided to hold off hoisting the spinnaker. We watched three or four yachts struggle with their kites and thought we would hold off as we weren’t losing much ground on those who were having trouble. About half way down we were comfortable so we hoist the kite and sailed a great downwind.”



She continued, “We’ve been the same crew for six years now and it’s always challenging when you swap positions but I’m very thankful that Ian (usual skipper) let me take the help and race. It would be great to have more women involved as it’s completely addictive!”









As they won the PHS division for HBYC they won the Lady Skippers Trophy and also received the Shirley Freeman Memorial Trophy for first PHS overall, having their names forever engraved in history.



Also included in this regatta was the non- spinnaker division, aimed to encourage those Lady Skippers to sail in a race with a less competitive format, called the Bellissima Cup (for this race). Teresa Dowding, skippering ‘Javelin’ finished first over the line and also first on PHS by a solid 10 minutes (corrected time). Congratulations to all ladies who stepped up to sail in this race, some for the first time!



Royal Brighton Yacht Club will host the final day of the Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series with the Brighton Ladies Skippers Series (BLiSS Regatta). The regatta itself is being held from the 29 – 30 April but only the Sunday will count towards the overall series score for the PPWCS.









Overall scores for PPWCS:



AMS:



1. Salamander III – Monica Jones

2. Outlaw – Maureen Dickins

3. Tigris – Jan Fielding



IRC



1. Salamander III – Monica Jones

2. Wild Child – Marg Neeson

3. Jungle Juice – Celia Dymond



YV Performance Handicapping



1. Salamander III – Monica Jones

2. Wild Child – Marg Neeson

3. Jungle Juice – Celia Dymond



For more information and to register visit the Women and Girls in Sailing website or their Facebook Page.



Port Philip Womens Championship 2017





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 S191 SALAMANDER III Monica Jones RMYS 6.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 2 4.0S H7 OUTLAW Maureen Dickins HBYC 23.0 13.0S 6.0 4.0 3 AUS61 TIGRIS Jan Fielding RMYS 23.0 6.0 11.0 6.0 4 S621 REMEDY Nadine Maggie Huels RMYS 24.0 7.0 12.0 5.0 5 3R S292 JUNGLE JUICE Celia Dymond RMYS 25.0 3.0 5.0 17.0C 6 R182 UP 'N GO Cath Beaufort RYCV 25.0 5.0 17.0C 3.0 7 B237 SUMMER WIND Angela Woodman RBYC 28.0 17.0C 9.0 2.0 8 S196 PHANTOM Debbie Parker MS 33.0 8.0 8.0 17.0C 9 AUS203 FRENZY Stephanie Strong SYC 34.0 13.0S 4.0 17.0C 10 3R S28 SILHOUETTE Clare Scanlon 35.0 1.0 17.0C 17.0C 11 AUS5400 BRUSCHETTA VI Madeleine Linton 35.0 17.0C 1.0 17.0C 12 SM9 SCARLET RUNNER Kirsty Harris 36.0 17.0C 2.0 17.0C 13 SM4 WICKED Krystal Weir 37.0 13.0S 7.0 17.0C 14 S197 TAKE FIVE Jrgen Pfeiffer 38.0 4.0 17.0C 17.0C 15 S313 WEEKEND OPTION Sabina Rosser 43.0 9.0 17.0C 17.0C 16 B9 SERIOUS YAHOO Vanessa Twigg RBYC 44.0 17.0C 10.0 17.0C

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 S191 SALAMANDER III Monica Jones RMYS 4.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 2 B310 WILD CHILD Marg Neeson RNYC 12.0 4.0 5.0 3.0 3 3R S292 JUNGLE JUICE Celia Dymond RMYS 13.0 2.0 3.0 8.0C 4 R182 UP 'N GO Cath Beaufort RYCV 13.0 3.0 8.0C 2.0 5 SM9 SCARLET RUNNER Kirsty Harris 17.0 8.0C 1.0 8.0C 6 SM4 WICKED Krystal Weir 18.0 6.0S 4.0 8.0C 7 B9 SERIOUS YAHOO Vanessa Twigg RBYC 22.0 8.0C 6.0 8.0C

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 S191 SALAMANDER III Monica Jones RMYS 8.0 3.0 4.0 1.0 2 B310 WILD CHILD Marg Neeson RNYC 23.0 9.0 7.0 7.0 3 S292 JUNGLE JUICE Celia Dymond RMYS 26.0 1.0 1.0 24.0C 4 AUS61 TIGRIS Jan Fielding RMYS 28.0 5.0 17.0 6.0 5 H87 ROSE OF WYNDHAM Edel Doyle Sarah Cam HBYC 29.0 15.0S 10.0 4.0 6 R182 UP 'N GO Cath Beaufort RYCV 30.0 4.0 24.0C 2.0 7 S621 REMEDY Nadine Maggie Huels RMYS 35.0 10.0 17.0 8.0 8 H7 OUTLAW Maureen Dickins HBYC 37.0 15.0S 17.0 5.0 9 S196 PHANTOM Debbie Parker MS 42.0 7.0 11.0 24.0C 10 B237 SUMMER WIND Angela Woodman RBYC 44.0 24.0C 17.0 3.0 11 AUS203 FRENZY Stephanie Strong SYC 45.0 15.0S 6.0 24.0C 12 9.0S S666 SAELIDA Rosie Colahan RMYS 46.0 24.0C 13.0 9.0 13 H222 CALYPSO Marija Groen 46.0 24.0C 12.0 10.0 14 SM4 WICKED Krystal Weir 48.0 15.0S 9.0 24.0C 15 3R S28 SILHOUETTE Clare Scanlon 50.0 2.0 24.0C 24.0C 16 SM9 SCARLET RUNNER Kirsty Harris 50.0 24.0C 2.0 24.0C 17 AUS5400 BRUSCHETTA VI Madeleine Linton 51.0 24.0C 3.0 24.0C 18 SM340 SALT WHISTLE Sarah Allen 53.0 24.0C 5.0 24.0C 19 S197 TAKE FIVE Jrgen Pfeiffer 54.0 6.0 24.0C 24.0C 20 3R S313 WEEKEND OPTION Sabina Rosser 56.0 8.0 24.0C 24.0C 21 SM1750 CARPE DEIM Sizie Kidd 56.0 24.0C 8.0 24.0C 22 B9 SERIOUS YAHOO Vanessa Twigg RBYC 62.0 24.0C 14.0 24.0C 23 R148 BLUE VOLVO Samantha Paige RYCV 65.0 24.0C 17.0 24.0C

