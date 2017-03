Port Nicholson Line 7 Regatta tested by Tasman Tempest

by Chris Coad today at 9:11 amDay 1 was marked by a distinct lack of breeze while the following two days produced reasonable wind speeds but also the driving rain that plagued the rest of the country.Overall winner of the event and recipient of the Ross Telford Memorial Trophy was Airship, a Ross 930 skippered by David Roberts.





















