Porec returns Croatia to the World Match Racing Tour

Porec returns Croatia to the World Match Racing Tour WMRT Porec returns Croatia to the World Match Racing Tour WMRT

by WMRT today at 1:33 pmSplit was for many years part of the World Match Racing Tour in it's infancy but since 2007 Croatia has been outside of the grand prix match racing scene. 2017 marks the year when the legacy continues as Porec picks up the torch and brings back the World Match Racing Tour to the Adriatic.The city of Porec is placed in the middle of Istria in the north of the Croatian coastline. The popular summer resort brings perfect racing conditions for the M32 catamaran. On land Porec mixes its thousands of years of history in the old town with a bustling social life in restaurants and hotels in the harbour - a perfect setting for a Mediterranean style event. The owner of the WMRT, Aston Harald Sports, has signed a four-year deal with the local organiser Scandinavian tours.





“We’re very proud to take Croatia back to the World Match Racing Tour. In May this first year we will organise a WT level event with a $25,000 prize purse. This event will qualify to the WC event in North America in August.” Says Vedran Susic from Scandinavian Tours and continues, “But already next year we will step up to a WC level event. We believe a yachting country like Croatia deserves to be part of the worlds premiere racing circuit.”



'Porec is a fantastic partner to the WMRT not only because it is a stunningly beautiful venue with great racing conditions but also the city, community and local businesses in Croatia have really stepped up to make this all possible. We are very excited about this long-term agreement and to being able to continue the legacy of Croatian match racing.” Comments Robert Magnusson, CEO Aston Harald Sports.



WMRT Porec Match Cup will be sailed 26-28 May, 2017 in M32 catamarans. The WT event will qualify in to the WC event held in North America in August, 2017.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151202