Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Sense 51-57 728x90

Poole sailor to take over from injured skipper in Clipper World Race

by Chris Harris / Clipper Ventures today at 3:30 pm
Greenings team in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
Andy Woodruff, 41, from Poole, Dorset, has been appointed as the interim Skipper for the Greenings team in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race, one of the toughest endurance challenges on the planet.

Joining the team in Punta del Este, Uruguay, at the end of September, Andy will provide relief cover for Skipper David Hartshorn who was subject to a helicopter medevac during the opening leg of the race following a serious hand injury.

On his new role, Andy, who already has over 60,000 nautical miles in his log-book, commented: “It is a great honour to be joining such a prestigious global event as the Clipper Race. My aim is to continue the fantastic work that David Hartshorn has started on board Greenings. It is clear his team has placed an impressive emphasis on its personal development, which is something I have also valued very highly in my own sailing career.

“I believe it is important that the crew get the most out of this experience as possible, not just on the leaderboard but also within themselves, though of course I am keen to get them as many points as possible in the process. My aim is to contribute to producing a team that is as happy to go sailing as they are to come ashore.”

The Clipper Race is the only event of its kind in the world which trains everyday people to become ocean racers. Only the Skipper on board each of the twelve teams is professional.

Having grown in popularity over the years, 712 international crew members will take part in this edition and with over 40 different nationalities represented on the race, this is the biggest yet of its eleven editions.

Andy is well-known on the international sailing scene having trained with the GBR Challenge for the Americas Cup in 2001/02 with Skipper, Ian Walker. He has also operated his own 63ft charter sailing company for eight years in the British Virgin Islands, where he was also capped as an international rugby player. For the past eleven months he has been running Training and Event courses at the Clipper Race’s Gosport, Hampshire, HQ.

Andy Woodruff – Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Andy Woodruff – Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures



On Andy’s appointment, Clipper Race Chairman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first man to sail single handed, non-stop, around the world in 1968-69, said: “Stepping in as an interim Skipper once a team has already been performing together is perhaps an added challenge, but Andy Woodruff has fully embraced this opportunity to lead the Greenings team until David Hartshorn is well enough to return.

“We all wish David a speedy recovery. In the meantime, I’m confident that Andy will do an excellent job, and myself and my team will fully support him in his role.”

The Clipper 2017-18 Race started from Liverpool, UK, on Sunday 20 August and will take approximately eleven months to complete, taking in six continents and crossing 40,000 nautical miles of the world’s major oceans.

The race route is split into eight separate legs. Leg 2, the 3,560Nm South Atlantic Challenge, from Uruguay to Cape Town, will start on 4 October 2017 and will take approximately 17 days to complete.

From Cape Town, the Clipper Race will continue on to Fremantle, Western Australia; Sydney; Hobart; the Whitsundays; Sanya and Qingdao in China; Seattle, USA; Panama; New York; and Derry Londonderry, before returning to Liverpool on 28 July, 2018.

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSMusto AUS 2017 660x82 3Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper Race – Day 23 – Female skippers lead fleet into Ocean Sprint
Visit Seattle declared first crossing the start latitude of 5°S at 1117UTC yesterday but this does not guarantee the win Differing from the Scoring Gate, the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint points are awarded to the first three teams with the shortest elapsed time between two designated latitudes - for race one this is between 5°S and 10°S.
Posted on 12 Sep Clipper Race –Day 22 – Life on a lean as King Neptune visits the fleet
Today marks a third day at the top of the leader board for Visit Seattle, which is followed by Sanya Serenity Coast. Visit Seattle has been awarded redress of one hour 46 minutes and 27 seconds by the committee after it was instructed to carry out a boat-to-boat transfer with Unicef last week to enable the essential transfer of spares and stores.
Posted on 11 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 21 – Fleet enters Southern Hemisphere
It’s a big moment for the teams, as the fleet will spend the next five months racing in the Southern Hemisphere Behind the two female Skippers, Qingdao and GREAT Britain are neck and neck, fighting for third. Qingdao is currently in medal position, though there is less than one nautical mile between the two teams.
Posted on 10 Sep Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Race 1, Day 20- Change at the top
For the first time in 13 days, there has been a change at the top of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 Leader Board. For the first time in 13 days, there has been a change at the top of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 Leader Board. Visit Seattle has moved into first place, followed by Unicef, and HotelPlanner.com.
Posted on 9 Sep Clipper Yacht Race – Day 19 Race 1 – Sanya Serenity Coast goes stealth
Stealth Mode is a tactical card which teams can use to hide their position from the rest of the fleet for 24 hours. After a declaration from Skipper Wendy Tuck, the second placed Sanya Serenity Coast went off the grid at 1800 UTC yesterday. Stay tuned to see how the move pays off.
Posted on 8 Sep Clipper Yacht Race – Day 18, Race 1 – Heating up in Doldrums Corridor
Most of the fleet is now is deep into the Doldrums Corridor with all ten teams who have so far crossed the northern gate Whilst the motor-sailing provision does eliminate the danger of becoming becalmed in the windless Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), it does present its own challenges for the teams.
Posted on 7 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 17, Race 1 – Doldrums tactics play out
Most of the teams are now within the Doldrums Corridor which is making for some interesting tactical decisions All of the teams that have crossed the northern gate have now either started motoring, or informed the Clipper Race Office of their intention to start motoring, according the Doldrums Corridor Rule. Some teams are using this section of the race to reflect on the challenge ahead and to maximise the chance of rest while not under sail.
Posted on 6 Sep Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 16 Race 1 – Into the Doldrums
The rest of the fleet is set to enter the Doldrums Corridor with the Trade Winds arriving to push the chasing pack south A milestone was reached overnight when leading team, Qingdao, entered the Doldrums Corridor. Skipper Chris Kobusch formally notified the Clipper Race Office that Qingdao would motor-sail for exactly 6° of latitude and for a maximum of 60 hours through the specified Doldrums Corridor, a tactical mechanism allowing teams to motor-sail though the notoriously windless area.
Posted on 5 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 15, Race 1 – Approaching the Doldrums
Doldrums Corridor is fast approaching and with current weather predictions favouring teams towards the back of the fleet While yet to officially enter the Doldrums Corridor, the latest weather reports show the Intertropical Convergence Zone, or dreaded Doldrums as it is commonly known, is north, giving the fleet a taste of what is to come.
Posted on 4 Sep Clipper Yacht Race – Day 14, Race 1 – Chasing pack close in on leader
The official crossing times yesterday for the first three teams were 0939:13 for Qingdao and 1410:12 for Great Britain It’s getting tight at the top as the Clipper Race leader, Qingdao, is being caught up by its nearest rivals after going through the Scoring Gate yesterday and entering lighter winds.
Posted on 3 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy