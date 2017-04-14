Please select your home edition
Barz Optics - Floaters

Polish yachtie reluctantly rescued by cargo ship in Southern Ocean

by Maritime New Zealand today at 3:07 am
Regina R has been located 2,700nm east of NZ - New Zealand Defence Force locates Polish sailor - April 14, 2017 New Zealand Defence Force
The Polish round-the-world yachtsman whose yacht Regina R suffered steering failure on Thursday 2,700 kms east of New Zealand has been rescued by cargo ship the Key Opus and the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) in an operation overseen by Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ).

The man had been reluctant to leave his yacht when the Key Opus arrived on the scene late on Saturday afternoon.

RCCNZ contacted NZDF to organise for a Air Force P3K2 Orion to again fly from New Zealand to the yacht, this time with a Polish speaker onboard to convince him to be rescued. Following a four hour flight, the Orion arrived on scene just after 9 am Sunday morning. After unsuccessful attempts to communicate with the sailor, the Orion crew delivered a radio to the yacht and communications were established.

“The man spoke little English - a hurdle we had to overcome for this operation. Once the Polish speaker - who was known to the man - made radio contact with him, he was able to convince him of the gravity of the situation and he agreed to leave his boat,” says Dave Wilson, RCCNZ Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator.

The crew of the Key Opus dropped a net down the ship’s side to allow the man to clamber up, while the Orion continued to circle overhead, monitoring the rescue operation and providing updates to RCCNZ in New Zealand.

Regina R has been located 2,700nm east of NZ - New Zealand Defence Force locates Polish sailor - April 14, 2017 © New Zealand Defence Force


“The captain and crew of the Key Opus have done an excellent job of safely managing a rescue in an extremely remote location. We also thank the NZDF for the key role they played in this rescue - the distance from land was a major problem that was solved with their assistance,” says Dave. “We’d also like to acknowledge the help of the Polish Embassy in this rescue.”

“We are pleased with the positive outcome of this search and rescue mission,” says Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the NZDF's Air Component Commander. “The Orion crew has done an outstanding job over this long weekend to bring the operation to a successful conclusion.”

Weather conditions in the area have been rough throughout the operation with 25 knot winds and a three metre swell.

Rescue Coordination Centre NZ is broadcasting a warning for other vessels that the man’s yacht is drifting in the area.

P-3K2 Orion has been dispatched to find the stricken Polish sailor - New Zealand Defence Force locates Polish sailor - April 14, 2017 © New Zealand Defence Force


RCCNZ has been managing the search since Thursday when a EPIRB beacon alert was received at 10 am. The Key Opus - the closest vessel able to undertake a rescue - was diverted to the Regina R’s location.

“The fact it took two full days of sailing for the Key Opus to reach the man’s position underscores the remoteness of this rescue,” says Dave. “The man was in good spirits and understandably very happy to be rescued. He is now being taken to Chile - the cargo ship’s next port of call.”

The man is estimated to arrive in Chile on 4 May. RCCNZ has been in touch with our South American equivalent to inform them of the man’s impending arrival.

Fourteenth blog from on board Perie Banou II - British Virgin Isles
32 days back I departed the British Island of Saint Helena. Clearing port, customs, immigration simple. Jon has arrived in the BVI ahead of his estimated arrival. He had somehow managed to completely disconnect from the on-board communication system that they set up for him, and as a result we didn't have communication with him while he was at sea. of course, that is nothing strange for Jon, and perhaps he wanted it to be more like his circumnavigations of old? Hmmmm.... Accidentally on purpose?
Posted on 12 Apr A very difficult day - Got fuel to Cape Town
Well after my dismasting I have spent the last two days motoring North towards Cape Town trying to collect myself Well after my dismasting I have spent the last two days motoring North towards Cape Town trying to collect myself and to intercept Hong Kong container ship M/V Far Eastern Mercury who had been diverted by Maritime Rescue Coordination Center Cape Town (MRCC Cape Town) when I had issued a Pan-Pan during my dismasting.
Posted on 8 Apr Debbie says there are 7Ps and 1C with Insurance
Debbie says there are 7Ps and 1C with Insurance If you have been on the planet or around boats long enough, you’ll know all about the 7Ps. The one ‘C’ mentioned here refers to consequence, and in the legalese that surrounds insurance, it gets applied distinctly to consequential damage. We’ll come back to all of that in a while, but for now, our mission is to look at the consequences of actions prior to TC Debbie making landfall.
Posted on 5 Apr Lisa Blair heads to Cape Town under motor following dismasting
A PAN PAN was called at 0300 (AET) / 1900 (SAST) signalling an urgent threat to her safety and this remains in place. Lisa Blair has assessed the damage to her yacht, Climate Action Now, after being dismasted 895 nm south of Cape Town in 40 knot winds and seven metre swells early in the morning of April 4, 2017. She made a PAN PAN call over the radio at approximately 0300 (AET) / 1900 (SAST) signalling an urgent threat to her safety and this remains in place.
Posted on 4 Apr Queensland Cyclone – Hamilton Island faces massive five-month rebuild
Hamilton Island chief executive Glenn Bourke yesterday told almost 600 staff of the massive task ahead to clean-up Hamilton Island faces a massive five-month rebuild but will partly reopen for business next Saturday after “all hell broke loose”. Exclusive pictures obtained by The Sunday Mail shows the “apocalyptic” scale of destruction to privately owned homes, luxury hotels and yachts at ground zero in the cyclone-ravaged Whitsundays.
Posted on 2 Apr Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie tracking southwards today, bringing rain
Heavy rain and flooding is expected as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south-east. Heavy rain and flooding is expected as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south-east. A Flood Watch has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone in Queensland and Bellingen in northern New South Wales. The Flood Watch extends inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts...
Posted on 29 Mar Ayr, Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays to meet Cyclone Debbie
Having intensified to a Cat4 TC now, Debbie is expected to hit during the course of Monday night and into Tuesday mornin Having intensified to a Cat3 TC now and Cat4 when it will make landfall, Debbie is expected to hit during the course of Monday night and into Tuesday morning (0400hrs). Thus far, there have been police enforced evacuations around Ayr, as it is expected that this will be the biggest event since the all-powerful TC5 Yasi hit back in 2011. There are also reports of residents refusing to leave
Posted on 26 Mar X-Yachts advisory board announces ambitious strategy plan
X-Yachts now has three unique and different ranges. All three lines will be further developed and refined. Catering for a complete cross section of sailors prioritising Superb Sailing Pleasure, X-Yachts now has three unique and different ranges. All three lines will be further developed and refined.
Posted on 24 Mar South African sailors rescued off WA coast
Three South African sailors have been winched to safety in the remote Indian Ocean Three South African sailors have been winched to safety in the remote Indian Ocean, after their mast broke on the way to New Zealand. The stricken yacht was 1300km off the Australian mainland's most south westerly point. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) says the men had been sailing from South Africa to New Zealand
Posted on 19 Mar Securely moored to the quay, or cast adrift?
With boating, you have to cast the lines off in order to go and get into it. With boating, you have to cast the lines off in order to go and get into it. However, when it comes to your insurer, you kind of expect that they’re going to be as bound to you as the standing rigging is to the mast, the ring frames to the hull, or the engine mounts to the runners, and the propellers to the shafts, skegs and cutlass bearings. Whom would you rather be insured with?
Posted on 15 Mar
