Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Pole Axed - AkzoNobel makes VOR Skipper Tienpoint walk the plank

by Sail-World.com today at 6:19 am
Simeon Tienpoint back in the ABN Amro Two days TEAM ABN AMRO/Jon Nash
Officially it goes something like this, 'Following a breach of contract, Simeon Tienpont left his role as skipper of team AkzoNobel in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race on Friday, October 13, 2017. AkzoNobel, the owner and title partner of team AkzoNobel, has confirmed it’s fully committed to the team competing in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race.’

This was of course on the eve of the very first in port race in Alicante, and AkzoNobel went on to say, 'An announcement confirming who will take over the skipper role will be made shortly. Jules Salter is the Reserve Person in Charge.' Salter, who is the navigator on board, ultimately skippered the race.

The move was as swift as it was certain, and without any pomp and ceremony at all. A Dutch national who has won the America’s Cup twice with OTUSA and is also a VOR veteran, Simeon Tienpoint’s profile has already been stricken from the team’s website. He of course is no stranger to the land of controversy, having survived a hearing into the illegal tampering of the kingpost on one of the AC45 cats in the AC World Series that lead up to AC34 event. Subsequent hearings did nothing to quell the issues, and it seems this new breach has a litany of speculation surrounding it as well.

Apparently, the Watch Captain and Head of Boat Performance for AkzoNobel, NZL’s Brad Jackson, will get the nod for the big job.

Akzonobel - Alicante stopover. MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante. 14 October, 2017. © Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race
Akzonobel - Alicante stopover. MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante. 14 October, 2017. © Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race

Hall Spars - BoomYachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Images from the first In Port Race, Alicante
Pedro Martinez was on the water for the start of the first In Port race of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race, Pedro Martinez was on the water for the start of the first In Port race of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race, and filed this gallery of images. Held in light to moderate breezes off Alicante, the MAPFRE sponsored race was an emphatic win for the Spanish flagged Volvo Ocean Race entry
Posted today at 5:23 am Volvo Ocean Race - Full and Highlight Replays of Alicante In-Port Race
The first In-Port race for the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race was staged in Alicante in relatively light airs. The first In-Port race for the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race was staged in Alicante in relatively light airs. Catch the short version of the race highlights along with the full replay.
Posted today at 4:26 am Volvo Ocean Race – Vestas 11th Hour with podium finish in In-Port Race
The seven Volvo Ocean 65s started their three-lap windward-leeward course in a 7-9 knot steady easterly breeze. At the start, Vestas 11th Hour Racing was in a controlling position crossing the line first. The team rounded the first gate in fourth place very close to the other teams. Over the first few legs, the crew was able to use their boat speed and tactics to battle back one place at a time, rounding Gate three in second place.
Posted on 14 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel fourth in first In-Port Race
Team Brunel with Dutch skipper Bouwe Bekking started the Volvo Ocean Race by finishing fourth in the In-Port race. There was victory for the Spanish Mapfre. Skipper Bekking was pleased with the result: 'Of course we would have liked to have been on stage, but a fourth place is okay for now.'
Posted on 14 Oct MAPFRE draw first blood in Volvo Ocean Race
MAPFRE managed to stretch out to a lead of nearly one-minute at the bottom gate, giving them a lead the rest of the way. Fernández and his team made a bold call at the start to duck behind the entire fleet in order to sail up what turned out to be the favoured right hand side of the course, coming from behind to earn a narrow lead at the first gate.
Posted on 14 Oct Volvo Ocean Race - Local heroes take popular win in first In Port race
The local heroes on Xabi Fernandez’s MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race The local heroes on Xabi Fernandez’s MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race. Sailing in winds of 8-10kts, Fernandez and his team made a bold call at the start to duck behind the entire fleet
Posted on 14 Oct Volvo Ocean Race teams to face first test in MAPFRE In-Port Race
The race course is set up with a gate system, with two top (windward) marks and two bottom (leeward) marks. The start time is 14:00 local time, and conditions are forecast to be ideal. During the morning there will be a light northerly wind, but from noon, it will start to turn to the east and strengthen to a solid 10 knots down the race course.
Posted on 13 Oct Inside the Volvo Ocean Race - The Boatyard and North Sails
Nathan Quirk and Neil Cox, head of the Boatyard, explain how North Sails 3Di technology has changed the game in port. With the Alicante in-port race kicking off this weekend and the start of Leg 1 fast approaching, the Volvo Ocean Race’s Boatyard Sail Loft Manager Nathan Quirk and Neil Cox, head of the Boatyard, explain how North Sails 3Di technology has changed the game in port.
Posted on 13 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel arrives in Alicante second
Bouwe Bekking was pleased with the result on arrival. 'We actually had a really good sail all the way to the finish. This leg was very light windy. It was the first time we exactly saw the new sails. We were nearly with a complete team which was one of the first times. We had a plan, especially tactical, and we stuck to our plan. It was nice that Mapfre had the same plan.
Posted on 12 Oct Volvo Ocean Race - Alicante Race Village is open!
The gates to the Race Village opened at 18:00 local time Wednesday afternoon, with an opening ceremony The gates to the Race Village opened at 18:00 local time Wednesday afternoon, with an opening ceremony, entertainment and fireworks planned throughout the evening.
Posted on 12 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy