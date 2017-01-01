Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Dinghy Wetsuits

Plumb

by John Curnow today at 2:27 am
Daddies the Duck - If that's mot out then we need a new umpire! © .
The plumb bow is not new. You can go back to Cook’s own Whitby CAT to see that. The difference now is that the prow is more like a carbon knife, and nowhere near the wooden mallet of yore. Remember those? It is what cabinetmakers and the like used to push the chisel through the timber…

Anyway, in watching the 52 Super Series video, which you can see here, you certainly can see that it was a plumb case of port/starboard. Equally, that plumb bow did slice through the gunwale pretty well, which was sad for such a new boat. Good thing they had the old one around(ish) to continue going racing.

Also handy that it was only helms and the like that got collected in the duck that didn’t really duck, for as plumb as the stem may be, the long prodder is way scarier than facing off with a horse needle! Don’t think the Mortein will take care of that wasp. Daddles is more than appropriate, for they were out for duck all right, not having even made the windward mark for the first time.

MACIF trimaran © Alexis Courcoux / Macif
MACIF trimaran © Alexis Courcoux / Macif



Now plumb is also used to denote square, and squaring off directly as part of The Bridge programme in June this year will be MACIF and Sodebo Ultim. François Gabart only recently overtook Thomas Coville’s singlehanded 24-run with a mind shattering 771nm (32.1knots average). News also that after the sailing v cruise liner music and basketball event was that MACIF was to have a crack at the newly installed solo RTW record. Later in the year could be a very interesting time and as much of the world hoes into plumb pudding, there could be another record tumbling.

Elsewhere we have the fourth crew, but unannounced as yet, for this year’s Volvo Ocean Race. They wanted, and got a new boat, which is snappily being prepared right now. That of course leaves a few of the ‘old’ VO65s lying around and looking for new pals. Bet the sales crew at VOR are seriously motivated and have more than one pencil sharpened.

It’s OK to face a couple of balls to get your eye in, and alas it is much more like Test Cricket than a game of 20/20, but you would want to get a wiggle on soon. The One Design nature of the craft does make it a lot easier in one sense than the VO60 and 70 days, but there is still bonding and all that to do, let alone all the pre-event sponsor commitments. You’d hate to be hit plumb in the pads without offering a shot for a clear LBW, when the last event was such a terrific success.

Now if you would like to receive the Sail-World newsletter each week, then please go to the 'Newsletter' button at the top of the Sail-World home page and enter your details. Simples...

Wildwind 2016 660x82Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1

Related Articles

So what’s it really like?
For ages now, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and 24-hour runs For ages now, well it seems like that anyway, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and incredible 24-hour runs. In their own very unique way they totally represent the technical avant-garde, and thank God for that. Where would we be without their impressive shapes, wonderful rigs, and now of course, foiling magic.
Posted on 6 Mar Men and Women at Work
It is hard not to whistle Greg Ham’s little flute ditty from, ‘I come from a land Downunder', when you see those words It is hard not to whistle Greg Ham’s little flute ditty from, ‘I come from a land Downunder’, whenever you see those words. And yes, we’re moving straight past the legal matter of the origination of that melody. So then, we’ll note that the irony was that the band members were effectively unemployed when they formed the group.
Posted on 27 Feb Super Series Sailing Spectacular
News arrived of at least one Australian outfit going for a new build 52. Someone had to entertain Beau Geste and SMB During the week, news arrived of at least one Australian outfit going for a new build 52. Someone had to keep Beau Geste and SMB entertained at the sharp end of the 52 bracket. Two other camps were linked to other former 52 Super Series craft, Phoenix and Spookie, but the one touted as going after Phoenix has denied it, saying that Hasso (SAP) Plattner of Germany has bought her.
Posted on 20 Feb The Armourer
Q is not about to appear right now. There’ll be no images of Desmond Llewelyn wiping his brow in some exotic location Q is not about to appear right now. There’ll be no images of Desmond Llewelyn wiping his brow in some exotic location, wearing long socks and desert boots, with those Harry High Pants khaki shorts, and a barrage of one-liner quips for a terribly chipper, and always appreciative 007.
Posted on 13 Feb The price of legacy
Malcolm Page OAM, two-time Olympic Gold Medallist, became the Chief of Olympic Sailing for the USA on January 1 Malcolm Page OAM, two-time Olympic Gold Medallist (470) with Nathan Wilmot in 2008 and Mat Belcher in 2012, became the Chief of Olympic Sailing for the USA on January 1 this year. In and of itself it is hardly the freshest news, and well and truly yesterday’s fish wrapper. It was also a wise choice on behalf of Team USA, for he has succeeded in both the physical and commercial arms of our sport.
Posted on 5 Feb Big Yellow Taxi
“Don't it always seem to go, That you don't know what you've got, ‘Til it's gone. They paved paradise... Unabashedly, this is all about utilising a few lines from the famous Joni Mitchell song. “Don't it always seem to go, That you don't know what you've got, ‘Til it's gone. They paved paradise, And put up a parking lot.” So it all stemmed from the wonderful news that the mighty Volvo Ocean Race will once again have an Australian stopover at the end of this year, beginning of 2018.
Posted on 30 Jan You spin me right round
Vinyl records went the way of the dodo with first CDs, and then now with the likes of MP3 and streaming. Vinyl records went the way of the dodo with first CDs, and then now with the likes of MP3 and streaming. Recently, we have had unbelievable records set by Thomas Coville and then Armel Le Cléac’h. Soon (with over 1200nm in the bank as it were), it would seem to be the turn of the crew on board IDEC Sport for a record after their spin right round, as well. This is quite simply, terrific stuff.
Posted on 23 Jan Lounge Music
What a groovy time that all was. Very sophisticated, and was the world so much simpler back then or what? What a groovy time that all was. Very sophisticated, and was the world so much simpler back then or what? It even managed it’s own parody with Jerry Lewis and the über-cool Purple Pit in the original Nutty Professor. I’ll just have an Alaskan Polar Bear Heater right now, thank you… Some will get their noses all twisted up about now saying it is all elevator music, but it was so well orchestrated
Posted on 15 Jan The race begins, or is that ends?
At this time of year it is great, for somewhere, some class is getting on with it, just as another is winding up. At this time of year it is great, for somewhere, some class is getting on with it, just as another is winding up. We have already had the likes of Javelins, Couta Boats, Sabres, Cherubs, and A-Class cats. Then boats like 13’ and 16’ skiffs on Lake Illawarra, along with the Moths in Hobart, are still underway, too. The Etchells are about to kick off, and soon thereafter it will be F18s, as well.
Posted on 9 Jan Utterly Speechless
As he screamed across the Pacific it felt like Thomas Coville’s efforts on the maxi-tri, Sodebo Ultim, were just visual Back a while ago, probably as he screamed across the Pacific, it felt like Thomas Coville’s efforts on the maxi-tri, Sodebo Ultim, were just visual. Here he was on a nice little graphic that showed how far a few thousand nautical miles ahead of the record he was, and how much further he had to run.
Posted on 2 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy