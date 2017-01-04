Please select your home edition
Platu Transworlds 2016 - a space at the table

by Ferret News today at 2:21 am
Platu Transworld Regatta 2017 will take place at Ocean Marina, Pattaya. © Guy Nowell/Top of the Gulf
Because of a late cancellation, an opportunity has arisen to charter a Platu for the Transworld Regatta next month to be held at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Pattaya, Thailand Feb 9-12th 2017. Entries are confirmed from Japan, Russia, Latvia, Estonia, Australia, Malaysia and Thailand. This promises to be a great event with some of the best crews around, enjoying the close and exciting racing that these One Design boats provide.

NOR is available at www.yachtsinthailand.com in the Championship 2017/Transworld section.

A new format of more, shorter races and double points score for the final race bring this Championship event up to date with current trends.

There will also be a one-day regatta of 3 races on the 09 February to give visiting crews a chance to get used to the racing area. The three day event proper follows on the 10/11/12 February.

[Wot? No entries from Hong Kong? Someone please step forward! Ed.]
