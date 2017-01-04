Platu Transworlds 2016 - a space at the table

Platu Transworld Regatta 2017 will take place at Ocean Marina, Pattaya. © Guy Nowell/Top of the Gulf Platu Transworld Regatta 2017 will take place at Ocean Marina, Pattaya. © Guy Nowell/Top of the Gulf

by Ferret News today at 2:21 amNOR is available at www.yachtsinthailand.com in the Championship 2017/Transworld section.A new format of more, shorter races and double points score for the final race bring this Championship event up to date with current trends.There will also be a one-day regatta of 3 races on the 09 February to give visiting crews a chance to get used to the racing area. The three day event proper follows on the 10/11/12 February.