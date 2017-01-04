Platu Transworlds 2016 - a space at the table
by Ferret News today at 2:21 am
Because of a late cancellation, an opportunity has arisen to charter a Platu for the Transworld Regatta next month to be held at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Pattaya, Thailand Feb 9-12th 2017. Entries are confirmed from Japan, Russia, Latvia, Estonia, Australia, Malaysia and Thailand. This promises to be a great event with some of the best crews around, enjoying the close and exciting racing that these One Design boats provide.
Platu Transworld Regatta 2017 will take place at Ocean Marina, Pattaya. © Guy Nowell/Top of the Gulf
NOR is available at www.yachtsinthailand.com in the Championship 2017/Transworld section.
A new format of more, shorter races and double points score for the final race bring this Championship event up to date with current trends.
There will also be a one-day regatta of 3 races on the 09 February to give visiting crews a chance to get used to the racing area. The three day event proper follows on the 10/11/12 February.
[Wot? No entries from Hong Kong? Someone please step forward! Ed.]
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150941