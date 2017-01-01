Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and Sail Paradise - Entries are open

Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and Sail Paradise Bronwen Hemmings Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and Sail Paradise Bronwen Hemmings

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 7:17 amThe two events are presented jointly by Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club and Southport Yacht Club on the Gold Coast.The 380 nautical mile Pittwater to Paradise race will start off the entrance to Pittwater, in Sydney, on January 2 and finish off Main Beach on the Gold Coast while Sail Paradise will be decided over four days of racing from January 6 to 8. The courses for Sail Paradise will be set just off the surfline of the Gold Coast’s famous sandy beaches.





Both events are open to the full spectrum of offshore racing yachts – from the upper echelon of racing monohulls and multihulls through to cruiser/racers.



Southport Yacht Club will host a series of special on-shore social events at the conclusion of the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise regatta and during Bartercard Sail Paradise. And, with it being high summer, a relaxing and festive holiday atmosphere will prevail at the club and across the Gold Coast.









For further information, or to lodge entries, go to:



• Bartercard Sail Paradise, Southport Yacht Club: www.sailparadise.com.au

• Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise, Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club: www.pittwatertoparadise.com.au



Additional information can also be obtained from Southport Yacht Club Marketing Manager, Bronwen Hemmings via Marketing.Manager@southportyachtclub.com.au or 07 5591 3500.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155848