Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Pittwater to Paradise Regatta - Rikki’s new Aussie adventure

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 5:18 am
Bright red Reichel-Pugh 42- Rikki Courtesy of owner
New Zealand yacht Rikki is confirmed for the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and the bright red Reichel-Pugh 42 is due to arrive in Pittwater mid-December, well in time for the single line start on January 2, 2018.

Owner Ray Haslar has lost count of the number of Tasman Sea crossings he’s made for various Australian East Coast bluewater events including 15 Rolex Sydney Hobarts and three of the Cruising Yacht Club’s midwinter Sydney Gold Coast races.

He’s decided this is the year to bring his one-off RP design built in 2011 from its Bay of Islands home to Aussie shores for a new adventure.

“Personally I like coming to Oz, it makes for a real adventure and the competition is always good,” Haslar said from abroad. “For the crew from Kerikeri Cruising Club it will be their first Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and we’re looking forward to it. Having a series after the coastal race makes the long trip worthwhile for us.”

Other than removing 300kg off the bulb given the boat was originally built a little too stiff, long-time yachtsman Ray and wife Lesley have campaigned Rikki without major alteration and taken out local titles including overall winner of New Zealand’s prestigious 2015 Coastal Classic Yacht Race.

Weather permitting Haslar estimates a seven day crossing from Kerikeri in the North Island to clear customs at Newcastle, north of Sydney, around December 14. The timing allows a couple of weeks to recover and make the switch from delivery to racing mode before the Kiwi crew fly in and the New Year race starts from a laid line to the north of Palm Beach headland at 1300hrs on January 2.

In their size bracket Rikki’s crew can expect to spar over the 370 nautical mile race with the likes of Phil Arnall’s Newcastle based Corby 43 Anger Management, Mark Griffiths’ Ker 40 Showtime and Bob Steel’s Mat 1180 called Quest.

2017 Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta - Anger Management © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
2017 Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta - Anger Management © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



The Bartercard Sail Paradise 2018 series from January 6-9, 2018 is the second part of the regatta pointscore and race entrants are eligible for free berthing at Southport Yacht Club during the short course series. Post-race the SYC will host crews and families with daily free BBQs, fashion parades and live entertainment.

To date the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club has received 15 entries for the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta with a strong fleet of 30 expected come race day. Entries will be accepted up until December 1 and thereafter a late entry fee may apply.

The club, just named 2017 NSW/ACT Club of the Year at Australian Sailing’s awards function last Friday evening, offers boat owners excellent support with online registration and many courses and training opportunities to prepare for the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and the remainder of the six-part Club Marine sponsored East Coast Bluewater Pointscore Series, which includes category two and three events.

Pittwater Southport 2017 - Line honours winner Shakti © Howard Wright http://www.imagephoto.com.au
Pittwater Southport 2017 - Line honours winner Shakti © Howard Wright http://www.imagephoto.com.au



Boat owners seeking crew or needing to gain on-water experience can contact the RPAYC about the opportunities available to place experienced crew on board and pre-race qualification.

The Pittwater to Paradise Regatta Notice of Race is available to download here. Owners can choose to enter the multihull, monohull or two handed categories and be scored under all of the popular handicap systems – IRC, ORCi, PHS and OMR.

Those thinking about competing are encouraged to visit www.pittwatertoparadise.com.au or Facebook to keep up with special discounts and offers.

Details for the Bartercard Sail Paradise 2018 can be found on the regatta website.

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Six perpetual trophies awarded on final day of Rolex Big Boat Series
Racing concluded today at 53rd edition of Rolex Big Boat Series on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. Racing concluded today at the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17), hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. After seven races spread across four days of on-water action, winners were crowned in eleven classes, including six perpetual trophies. En route to determining this year’s winners
Posted today at 4:20 am Team Finland top the standings on Day 2 of DBS Marina Bay Cup
Winds were light throughout the day, making it challenging conditions for competitors to edge ahead of their opponents Led by Jon Eriksson, Team Finland overcame the Singapore Management University team in the first race of the day before making their claim for the crown clear by beating defending champions Team Philippines in their next race.
Posted on 17 Sep Pipe Opener – Tassie sailors brave wind, wet and winter-like chill
Tasmanian sailors took to southern coastal river waters over the weekend, braving westerly winds gusting to 30 knots The Ronald Young and Co/Aquaculture sponsored Series ended today with a morning race from Port Huon to Gordon, giving the fleet a taste of sailing on the River Derwent, D’Entrecasteaux Channel and the Huon River.
Posted on 17 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 28 – Stealth Mode shakes up the fleet
Three teams, Visit Seattle, Unicef and Great Britain, are in Stealth Mode hiding positions from the rest of the fleet. Qingdao came out of Stealth Mode at 0600 UTC this morning. It appears that the decision has paid off for Qingdao, maintaining its lead over PSP Logistics and moving in front of HotelPlanner.com, but it was still unable to shake off Great Britain.
Posted on 17 Sep Audi J/70 World Championship – Duncan is top of the world
Peter Duncan is the Audi J/70 World Champion, after a stunning performance, scoring podium finishes in every race American Brian Keane's Savasana scored a second in the final race, moving up to runner up for the championship. Italian Luca Domenici moved up to third in the final race. Italian Claudia Rossi's attempt to become the first lady helm to win the title was ended with a Black Flag in the final race.
Posted on 17 Sep CYCA’s Flinders Islet Race – The best of Blue Water
The superlatives were flowing freely after outstanding conditions delivered a record-breaking run round Flinders Islet The superlatives were flowing freely after outstanding conditions delivered a record-breaking run round Flinders Islet and back to Sydney Harbour for Race two of the CYCA’s Blue Water Pointscore this past weekend.
Posted on 17 Sep Southern stars take win at Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup
In today's single race, Southern Yacht Club was as sharp as they had been in the previous 11 races, starting strongly The morning may have dawned with dense fog and little breeze on Narragansett Bay, but by mid-afternoon the sky had cleared and the same could be said of any ambiguity regarding which was the best team at the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. In today's single race, the Southern Yacht Club was as sharp as they had been in the previous 11 races, starting strongly and never wavering.
Posted on 17 Sep Consolidating leaderboard positions at the Rolex Big Boat Series
When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat during Big Boat Series When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat, especially during the Rolex Big Boat Series hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California. Not only does the Bay present great geographical features for sailors to race around, but the late-September winds have a reputation for greeting each day
Posted on 17 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series - Images of Pac52's in action on Day 2
Top international photographer, Sharon Green was in on the water for the second day of the Rolex Big Boat Series Top international photographer, Sharon Green was in on the water for the second day of the Rolex Big Boat Series in San Francisco, and caught these images of the five strong Pac 52 class getting its first racing in the prestigious series. San Francisco turned on its usual sea breeze through the Golden Gate providing the champagne conditions for which the Pac 52 was designed to excel.
Posted on 17 Sep Melges 24 European Sailing Series – Day 2 – FGF Team remains leader
Although heavy rain was about to show up since morning, the sailors were happy to get two races in wonderful conditions With another three races completed on the second day of the event Hungarian FGF Sailing Team with Robert Bakoczy in helm is keeping his leading position while there have been six races sailed and one discard came into play after fifth race.
Posted on 16 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy