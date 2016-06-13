Picturesque conditions for Day 6 of Club Marine Series
Club Marine Series racing continued yesterday, 19 March, when Sandringham Yacht Club hosted Race Day Six. Completely juxtaposed to the last race day, yesterday’s conditions on Port Phillip Bay were picturesque with clear blue skies and the silhouette of Melbourne city in the background.
2016-17 Club Marine Series - Day 6 © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Racing began in a light five knots and gradually built over the afternoon with the developing sea breeze. The welcoming conditions saw the majority of the 121 registered boats across the blue and white divisions get out and sail.
The light five to seven knot building sea breeze brought about a cautious start for Division Two with most boats being a solid couple boat lengths back from the start line. Nonetheless, racing slowly continued and the Division Two boats drag raced each other to the shoreline to maximise the developing persistent shift.
After a solid upwind ‘Smooth Criminal’ and ‘PP1’ were the first two boats to the top mark, following close behind was Rod Warren’s, ‘Joust’ who made gains on the downwind. Rod said,
“We didn’t have the best start yesterday so there was the added emphasis to make gains when we could. We sail well on the downwinds so we use this time to make most of our advancements. We’re learning that these boats do well sailing deeper angles until planing conditions arise. This year we’ve joined the Division Two boats and it has been great competing with the larger fleet numbers not to mention the races are always run really well by race management.”
‘Joust’ now sits at the top of the ladder for the Super 11 fleet overall and also second (on countback) to Robert Date’s ‘Scarlet Runner’ and current leader Grant Botica’s ‘Executive Decision' in IRC. Gary Mackinven’s ‘Way2Go!’ still maintains the lead overall in AMS and YV Handicapping.
Division Three boats pushed hard at the start and even had a couple individual recalls. This fleet sailed a strong upwind and even made gains on the Division Two boats. B Feore/ G Jackon’s ‘Skipjack’ maintains their firm lead overall in IRC while P Neilson/ R Langham’s ‘Moonraker’ also continues their lead in AMS and YV Handicapping.
Nick Bartels ‘Terra Firma’ lead the Division One fleet around the course with John Newbold’s ‘Primitive Cool’ finishing not too far behind over the line. Bruce McCraken’s ‘IKON’ continues to lead IRC and AMS by a couple points to Mike and Mark Welsh’s ‘Wicked’. Robert Green’s ‘Dream’ leads YV Handicapping by 0.3 points to Phil Bedlington’s ‘BKT Jamhu.’ For all divisions it seems it will come down to the final race day to lock in the overall winners.
The glamour conditions did not help separate the Blue Division competitors with the top four boats all still being within one point of each other. Yesterday’s win went to Nick Knezic’s ‘Finesse’ but sits second on countback to Koos Theron’s ‘Xenia’. The Blue Division attracts many boats who wish to enjoy racing without the competitive streak that the White Division can bring about. Owner and skipper of ‘Jayhawk’, David Mileshkin, understands this and enjoys this aspect of the Blue Division racing. David said,
“I enjoy sailing in Blue Division as we get to compete in bigger fleets and sail longer races than we normally would in our standard Club racing. We also enjoy the friendly rivalry between other Club members that we get with this racing. The level of this fleet allows us to enjoy just being out on the water while still being able to compete in a race. It would be great to have even more Club Marine Series races!”
The last day of racing for the Club Marine Series kicks off on April 8 with host Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron.
For more information on the Club Marine Series visit website or follow the series on Facebook.
Overall series winners:
Full Results:
|Division 1
|
|
|IRC
|IKON
|Bruce McCraken
|AMS
|IKON
|Bruce McCraken
|YV
|Dream
|Robert Green
|Division 2
|
|
|IRC
|Executive Decision
|Grant Botica
|AMS
|Way2Go!
|Gary Mackinven
|YV
|Way2Go!
|Gary Mackinven
|Super 11
|Joust
|Rod Warren
|Division 3
|
|
|IRC
|Skipjack
|B Feore/ G Jackson
|AMS
|Moonraker
|P Neilson/ R Langham
|YV
|Moonraker
|P Neilson/ R Langham
|Blue Fleet
|
|
|PHS
|Xenia
|Koos Theron
Club Marine Series White Div 1
Series Results [IRC DIV1] up to Race 7 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 7
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|H1010
|IKON
|Bruce McCraken
|HBYC
| 9.5
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 2.5
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| [10.0Q]
|2
|
|SM4
|WICKED
|Mike And Mark Welsh
|SYC
| 15.5
| [6.0]
| 3.0
| 2.5
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
|3
|
|B26
|REVERIE
|Alan Woodward
|RBYC
| 29.0
| 5.0
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|4
|
|B2
|BKT JAMHU
|Phil Bedlington
|RBYC
| 29.3
| [8.0]
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 5.3V
| 7.0
|5
|
|B63
|SCHUSS
|Denis McConnell
|RBYC
| 30.0
| [7.0]
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
|6
|
|SM24
|TERRA FIRMA
|Nick Bartels
|SYC
| 43.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 14.0C
| [14.0C]
| 13.0C
| 12.0C
|7
|
|S777
|PRIMITIVE COOL
|John Newbold
|RMYS
| 47.0
| 4.0
| 8.0R
| 5.0
| 14.0C
| [14.0C]
| 13.0C
| 3.0
|8
|
|SM6461
|A CUNNING PLAN
|Jon Lechte
|SYC
| 53.0
| 2.0
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
| 10.0
| 7.0
| 13.0C
| 5.0
|9
|
|B10
|CARTOUCHE
|Steven Fahey
|RBYC
| 55.0
| 10.0
| 5.0
| [16.0C]
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 13.0C
| 12.0C
|10
|
|R401
|ONE FOR THE ROAD
|Gary Prestedge
|RYCV
| 63.0
| [17.0C]
| 16.0C
| 8.0F
| 9.0
| 9.0
| 13.0C
| 8.0
|11
|
|SM42
|SIMPLY FUN
|Philip Coombs
|SYC
| 68.0
| [17.0C]
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
| 6.0
| 5.0
| 13.0C
| 12.0C
|12
|
|H8118
|MERLION
|Eddie Mackevicius
|HBYC
| 69.0
| [17.0C]
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
| 8.0
| 10.0
| 13.0C
| 6.0
|13
|
|B330
|HARTBREAKER
|A Walton A Breidahl
|RBYC
| 78.0
| 9.0
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 13.0C
| 12.0C
|14
|
|SM5985
|INSX
|Marcus Sill
|SYC
| 85.0
| [17.0C]
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 13.0C
| 12.0C
|14
|
|S17
|ARCADIA
|Peter Davison
|RMYS
| 85.0
| [17.0C]
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 13.0C
| 12.0C
|14
|
|R6806
|BLUE CHIP
|Ian Lewis
|RYCV
| 85.0
| [17.0C]
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 13.0C
| 12.0C
Series Results [AMS DIV1] up to Race 7 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 7
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|H1010
|IKON
|Bruce McCraken
|HBYC
| 11.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| [12.0Q]
|2
|
|SM6115
|SIERRA CHAINSAW
|Mel/Andy/Pat Molliso
|SYC
| 14.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| [6.0]
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
|3
|
|SM4
|WICKED
|Mike And Mark Welsh
|SYC
| 19.0
| [7.0]
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
|4
|
|B2
|BKT JAMHU
|Phil Bedlington
|RBYC
| 20.8
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 3.8V
| [6.0]
|5
|
|B26
|REVERIE
|Alan Woodward
|RBYC
| 32.0
| 6.0
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
|6
|5.0S
|S16
|ADDICTION
|Richard McGarvie
|RMYS
| 39.0
| 9.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| [14.0C]
| 5.0
|7
|
|B63
|SCHUSS
|Denis McConnell
|RBYC
| 39.0
| 8.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| [9.0]
| 5.0
| 7.0
|8
|
|SM6461
|A CUNNING PLAN
|Jon Lechte
|SYC
| 53.0
| 1.0
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
| 12.0
| 7.0
| 14.0C
| 3.0
|9
|
|S17
|ARCADIA
|Peter Davison
|RMYS
| 55.0
| [16.0C]
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 9.0
| 11.0
| 14.0C
| 9.0
|10
|
|R401
|ONE FOR THE ROAD
|Gary Prestedge
|RYCV
| 70.0
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
| 9.0F
| 11.0
| 10.0
| 14.0C
| 10.0
|11
|
|SM42
|SIMPLY FUN
|Philip Coombs
|SYC
| 74.0
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
| 8.0
| 6.0
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
|12
|
|H8118
|MERLION
|Eddie Mackevicius
|HBYC
| 76.0
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
| 10.0
| 12.0
| 14.0C
| 8.0
|13
|
|B330
|HARTBREAKER
|A Walton A Breidahl
|RBYC
| 77.0
| 5.0
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
|14
|
|R6806
|BLUE CHIP
|Ian Lewis
|RYCV
| 88.0
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
|14
|
|KA11
|KOOKABURRA
|Michael Smith
|RYCV
| 88.0
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
Club Marine Series White Div 2
Series Results [YV DIV1] up to Race 7 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 7
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|SM8
|DREAM
|Robert Green
|SYC
| 28.0
| 2.0
| 10.0
| 7.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| [17.0C]
|2
|
|B2
|BKT JAMHU
|Phil Bedlington
|RBYC
| 28.3
| [9.0]
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 8.0
| 2.0
| 5.3V
| 8.0
|3
|
|SM6115
|SIERRA CHAINSAW
|Mel/Andy/Pat Molliso
|SYC
| 29.0
| 5.0
| 9.0
| 4.0
| [12.0]
| 6.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
|4
|
|SM4
|WICKED
|Mike And Mark Welsh
|SYC
| 29.5
| 8.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
| [9.0]
| 4.5
| 5.0
| 3.0
|5
|
|B63
|SCHUSS
|Denis McConnell
|RBYC
| 31.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
| [11.0]
| 4.0
| 4.0
|6
|
|H1010
|IKON
|Bruce McCraken
|HBYC
| 43.0
| 12.0
| 4.0
| 10.0
| 6.0
| 10.0
| 1.0
| [13.0Q]
|7
|
|B26
|REVERIE
|Alan Woodward
|RBYC
| 49.5
| 11.0
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 3.0
| 4.5
| 2.0
| 7.0
|8
|
|S17
|ARCADIA
|Peter Davison
|RMYS
| 55.0
| [22.0C]
| 6.0
| 2.0
| 7.0
| 12.0
| 19.0C
| 9.0
|9
|
|S16
|ADDICTION
|Richard McGarvie
|RMYS
| 60.0
| 13.0
| 8.0
| 5.0
| 10.0
| 13.0
| [19.0C]
| 11.0
|10
|
|SM24
|TERRA FIRMA
|Nick Bartels
|SYC
| 63.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 21.0C
| [21.0C]
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|11
|1.0S
|SM6461
|A CUNNING PLAN
|Jon Lechte
|SYC
| 64.0
| 1.0
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 14.0
| 7.0
| 19.0C
| 1.0
|12
|
|B10
|CARTOUCHE
|Steven Fahey
|RBYC
| 64.0
| 10.0
| 5.0
| [22.0C]
| 5.0
| 8.0
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|13
|
|R401
|ONE FOR THE ROAD
|Gary Prestedge
|RYCV
| 66.0
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 12.0F
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 19.0C
| 6.0
|14
|
|S777
|PRIMITIVE COOL
|John Newbold
|RMYS
| 72.0
| 7.0
| 12.0R
| 8.0
| 21.0C
| [21.0C]
| 19.0C
| 5.0
|15
|9.0S
|SM42
|SIMPLY FUN
|Philip Coombs
|SYC
| 100.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 11.0
| 9.0
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|16
|
|H8118
|MERLION
|Eddie Mackevicius
|HBYC
| 100.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 13.0
| 14.0
| 19.0C
| 10.0
|17
|
|B330
|HARTBREAKER
|A Walton A Breidahl
|RBYC
| 103.0
| 3.0
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 21.0C
| 21.0C
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|18
|
|R6806
|BLUE CHIP
|Ian Lewis
|RYCV
| 111.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 15.0
| 16.0F
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|19
|
|R6198
|NEXT MOMENT
|Elizabeth Meyer
|RYCV
| 122.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 21.0C
| 21.0C
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|19
|
|SM5985
|INSX
|Marcus Sill
|SYC
| 122.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 21.0C
| 21.0C
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|19
|
|KA11
|KOOKABURRA
|Michael Smith
|RYCV
| 122.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 21.0C
| 21.0C
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
Series Results [IRC DIV2] up to Race 7 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 7
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|R1121
|EXECUTIVE DECISION
|Grant Botica
|RYCV
| 12.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| [22.0C]
| 1.0
|2
|1.0S
|SM9
|SCARLET RUNNER
|Robert Date
|SYC
| 20.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| [20.0C]
|3
|
|SM1110
|JOUST
|Rod Warren
|SYC
| 20.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
| [8.0G]
| 1.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
|4
|
|R363
|TOP GUN
|Max Peters
|RYCV
| 21.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 8.0
| 2.0
| [22.0C]
| 6.0
|5
|
|R1347
|WAY2GO!
|Gary Mackinven
|RYCV
| 29.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| [10.0]
| 5.0
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
|6
|
|B9
|SERIOUS YAHOO
|James Heywood
|RBYC
| 33.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
| [22.0C]
| 7.0
|7
|
|R350
|ABSOLUT
|Richard Gates
|DSS/RYCT/BYC
| 41.0
| 8.0
| 9.0
| [11.0]
| 4.0
| 6.0
| 10.0F
| 4.0
|8
|
|R35
|MONEYPENNY
|P Langford / T Spenc
|RYCV
| 46.0
| 10.0
| 5.0
| 9.0
| 11.0
| 9.0
| [22.0C]
| 2.0
|9
|
|SM1112
|JAKE
|Stuart Lyon
|SYC
| 48.0
| 4.0
| 10.0
| 6.0
| 9.0
| 8.0
| [22.0C]
| 11.0
|10
|
|S138
|ANTAGONIST
|Jim Lynch
|RMYS
| 59.0
| 13.0
| 11.0
| 12.0
| 7.0
| 10.0
| 6.0
| [20.0C]
|11
|
|SM5985
|INSX
|Marcus Sill
|SYC
| 64.0
| 14.0
| 14.0
| 4.0
| 12.0
| 11.0
| [22.0C]
| 9.0
|12
|
|S191
|SALAMANDER III
|Monica Jones
|RMYS
| 64.3
| 11.0
| 15.0
| 7.0
| 10.0
| [15.0]
| 11.3V
| 10.0
|13
|4.0S
|SM35
|ARCHIE
|S Bell J Sloan
|SYC
| 70.0
| 12.0
| 13.0
| 15.0
| 14.0
| 12.0
| 4.0
| [18.0B]
|14
|
|B33
|MARTINI RACING
|Tony Cuschieri
|RBYC
| 70.0
| 7.0
| [21.0R]
| 14.0
| 17.0
| 14.0
| 5.0
| 13.0
|15
|
|S369
|ELLIPSE
|J Setton / A Kaminsk
|RMYS
| 79.0
| 16.0
| 12.0
| 13.0
| 13.0
| 13.0
| [22.0C]
| 12.0
|16
|
|S292
|JUNGLE JUICE
|Janet Dean
|RMYS
| 99.3
| [22.0C]
| 18.0
| 16.0
| 16.0
| 16.0
| 17.3V
| 16.0
|17
|
|S35
|ARCHIMEDES
|Thomas Ely
|RMYS
| 103.0
| 15.0
| 19.0
| 22.0C
| 15.0
| 17.0
| [22.0C]
| 15.0
|18
|
|S14
|GIENAH
|Rod Miller
|RMYS
| 112.0
| 22.0C
| 16.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 8.0
|19
|
|S3227
|ROLLERCOASTER
|John Taylor
|RMYS
| 115.0
| 17.0
| 17.0
| 17.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 20.0C
|20
|
|SM3639
|WIND SPEED
|Les Browne
|SYC
| 116.0
| 22.0C
| 8.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 20.0C
|21
|
|R880
|ALIEN
|Justin Brenan
|RYCV
| 124.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| [22.0C]
| 14.0
Series Results [AMS DIV2] up to Race 7 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 7
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|R1347
|WAY2GO!
|Gary Mackinven
|RYCV
| 7.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| [4.0]
| 1.0
|2
|
|SM1110
|JOUST
|Rod Warren
|SYC
| 19.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| [8.0]
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
|3
|
|SM9
|SCARLET RUNNER
|Robert Date
|SYC
| 26.5
| 12.0
| 2.0
| 5.5
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| [30.0C]
|4
|
|S43
|PORTOFINO
|Stuart Tait
|RMYS
| 35.0
| 10.0
| 9.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| [30.0C]
|5
|
|SM1112
|JAKE
|Stuart Lyon
|SYC
| 45.0
| 4.0
| 10.0
| 4.0
| 8.0
| 9.0
| [36.0C]
| 10.0
|6
|
|R1121
|EXECUTIVE DECISION
|Grant Botica
|RYCV
| 48.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 10.0G
| 7.0
| 10.0
| [36.0C]
| 6.0
|7
|
|R363
|TOP GUN
|Max Peters
|RYCV
| 48.5
| 9.0
| 4.0
| 5.5
| 13.0
| 6.0
| [36.0C]
| 11.0
|8
|3.0S
|SM1100
|SMOOTH CRIMINAL
|Don & Helen Cameron
|SYC
| 50.0
| 6.0
| [37.0C]
| 3.0
| 11.0
| 5.0
| 16.0F
| 9.0
|9
|
|R350
|ABSOLUT
|Richard Gates
|DSS/RYCT/BYC
| 50.0
| 11.0
| 11.0
| 13.0
| 4.0
| 7.0
| [16.0F]
| 4.0
|10
|
|R35
|MONEYPENNY
|P Langford / T Spenc
|RYCV
| 57.0
| 14.0
| 6.0
| 14.0
| 10.0
| 11.0
| [36.0C]
| 2.0
|11
|
|S138
|ANTAGONIST
|Jim Lynch
|RMYS
| 58.5
| [15.0]
| 12.0
| 11.5
| 6.0
| 14.0
| 8.0
| 7.0
|12
|
|B33
|MARTINI RACING
|Tony Cuschieri
|RBYC
| 63.0
| 3.0
| [29.0R]
| 11.5
| 17.0
| 12.5
| 5.0
| 14.0
|13
|
|B9
|SERIOUS YAHOO
|James Heywood
|RBYC
| 64.5
| 13.0
| 13.5
| 9.0
| 9.0
| 8.0
| [36.0C]
| 12.0
|14
|
|SM980
|DARK ENERGY
|John Lindholm
|SYC
| 71.5
| 8.0
| 17.0
| 2.0
| 16.0
| 12.5
| [36.0C]
| 16.0
|15
|
|SM35
|ARCHIE
|S Bell J Sloan
|SYC
| 84.0
| 16.0
| 15.0
| 16.0
| 15.0
| 16.0
| 6.0
| [30.0C]
|16
|
|S191
|SALAMANDER III
|Monica Jones
|RMYS
| 93.6
| 17.0
| 16.0
| 15.0
| 12.0
| 18.0
| 15.6V
| [30.0C]
|17
|
|S369
|ELLIPSE
|J Setton / A Kaminsk
|RMYS
| 96.5
| 18.0
| 13.5
| 17.0
| 14.0
| 17.0
| [36.0C]
| 17.0
|18
|
|S91
|SEA EAGLE
|Kevin Curtis
|RMYS
| 107.0
| 19.0
| 18.0
| 20.0
| [22.0]
| 15.0
| 16.0F
| 19.0
|19
|
|AUS582
|PP1
|Damian Thomas
|SYC
| 128.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| [36.0C]
| 13.0
|20
|
|AUS31003
|38 SOUTH RACING
|Rohan Veal
|SYC
| 132.0
| [37.0C]
| 23.0
| 36.0C
| 21.0
| 22.0
| 9.0
| 21.0
|21
|
|S292
|JUNGLE JUICE
|Janet Dean
|RMYS
| 136.8
| [37.0C]
| 25.0
| 21.0
| 20.0
| 21.0
| 24.8V
| 25.0
|22
|
|AUS6636
|MAXIMUMM
|Gary Fisher
|SYC
| 139.0
| 37.0C
| [37.0C]
| 36.0C
| 18.0
| 19.0
| 7.0
| 22.0
|23
|
|S35
|ARCHIMEDES
|Thomas Ely
|RMYS
| 145.0
| 20.0
| 26.0
| 36.0C
| 19.0
| 20.0
| [36.0C]
| 24.0
|24
|
|S18
|SUNSHINE
|James Oosterweghel
|RMYS
| 154.0
| [37.0C]
| 29.0F
| 23.0
| 36.0C
| 26.0
| 10.0
| 30.0C
|25
|
|S3227
|ROLLERCOASTER
|John Taylor
|RMYS
| 161.0
| 22.0
| 19.0
| 18.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| [36.0C]
| 30.0C
|26
|
|AUS61
|TIGRIS
|Ian Lodewyckx
|RMYS
| 162.0
| [37.0C]
| 24.0
| 22.0
| 25.0
| 25.0
| 36.0C
| 30.0C
|27
|
|AUS138
|ENVYUS
|Dennis Clark
|RYCV
| 167.0
| [37.0C]
| 20.0
| 19.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 20.0
|28
|
|S14
|GIENAH
|Rod Miller
|RMYS
| 170.0
| [37.0C]
| 21.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 5.0
|29
|
|B6324
|WHERES WAL?
|Roger Jepson
|RBYC
| 171.0
| 37.0C
| [37.0C]
| 36.0C
| 24.0
| 23.0
| 36.0C
| 15.0
|30
|
|S3631
|LONGSHOT
|Don McPherson
|RMYS
| 179.0
| 24.0F
| [37.0C]
| 24.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 23.0
|31
|7.0S
|SM3639
|WIND SPEED
|Les Browne
|SYC
| 181.0
| [37.0C]
| 7.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 30.0C
|32
|
|AUS067
|FAREAST 28R
|Roger Jepson
|RQYS
| 181.0
| 21.0
| 22.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| [36.0C]
| 30.0C
|33
|
|S621
|REMEDY
|Bradley Doak
|RMYS
| 186.0
| 37.0C
| [37.0C]
| 36.0C
| 23.0
| 24.0
| 36.0C
| 30.0C
|34
|
|B205
|WAKE
|Terence Robertson
|RBYC
| 189.0
| 37.0C
| [37.0C]
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 8.0
|35
|
|R880
|ALIEN
|Justin Brenan
|RYCV
| 199.0
| 37.0C
| [37.0C]
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 18.0
|36
|
|S1902
|SEAYA
|James Holroyd
|RMYS
| 211.0
| 37.0C
| [37.0C]
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 30.0C
Series Results [YV DIV2] up to Race 7 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 7
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|R1347
|WAY2GO!
|Gary Mackinven
|RYCV
| 21.0
| 6.0
| 5.0
| [10.0]
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|SM1112
|JAKE
|Stuart Lyon
|SYC
| 35.5
| 4.0
| 10.5
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| [40.0C]
| 8.0
|3
|
|SM1110
|JOUST
|Rod Warren
|SYC
| 36.5
| 9.0
| 10.5
| [24.0]
| 3.0
| 11.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|4
|
|SM1100
|SMOOTH CRIMINAL
|Don & Helen Cameron
|SYC
| 44.5
| 8.0
| [41.0C]
| 3.0
| 12.0
| 1.5
| 16.0F
| 4.0
|5
|
|B33
|MARTINI RACING
|Tony Cuschieri
|RBYC
| 50.0
| 2.0
| [30.0R]
| 5.0
| 21.0
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 12.0
|6
|
|SM35
|ARCHIE
|S Bell J Sloan
|SYC
| 55.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 16.0
| 9.0
| 16.0
| 6.0
| [33.0B]
|7
|2.0S
|SM5985
|INSX
|Marcus Sill
|SYC
| 67.0
| 10.0
| 8.0
| 2.0
| 13.0
| 19.0
| [40.0C]
| 15.0
|8
|6.0S
|S138
|ANTAGONIST
|Jim Lynch
|RMYS
| 67.0
| [19.0]
| 13.0
| 15.0
| 6.0
| 14.0
| 10.0
| 9.0
|9
|
|R350
|ABSOLUT
|Richard Gates
|DSS/RYCT/BYC
| 67.0
| 12.0
| 15.0
| [21.0]
| 7.0
| 10.0
| 16.0F
| 7.0
|10
|
|B9
|SERIOUS YAHOO
|James Heywood
|RBYC
| 74.0
| 11.0
| 16.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
| 6.0
| [40.0C]
| 22.0
|11
|
|S369
|ELLIPSE
|J Setton / A Kaminsk
|RMYS
| 75.0
| 21.0
| 7.0
| 11.0
| 4.0
| 12.0
| [40.0C]
| 20.0
|12
|
|S43
|PORTOFINO
|Stuart Tait
|RMYS
| 75.5
| 16.0
| 18.0
| 19.0
| 19.0
| 1.5
| 2.0
| [39.0C]
|13
|
|SM980
|DARK ENERGY
|John Lindholm
|SYC
| 76.5
| 1.0
| 19.0
| 1.0
| 20.0
| 8.5
| [40.0C]
| 27.0
|14
|
|R35
|MONEYPENNY
|P Langford / T Spenc
|RYCV
| 78.0
| 18.0
| 6.0
| 17.0
| 17.0
| 17.0
| [40.0C]
| 3.0
|15
|
|SM9
|SCARLET RUNNER
|Robert Date
|SYC
| 79.0
| 17.0
| 2.0
| 23.0
| 18.0
| 15.0
| 4.0
| [39.0C]
|16
|
|S91
|SEA EAGLE
|Kevin Curtis
|RMYS
| 82.0
| 14.0
| 17.0
| 12.0
| [22.0]
| 5.0
| 16.0F
| 18.0
|17
|
|S191
|SALAMANDER III
|Monica Jones
|RMYS
| 89.2
| 15.0
| 21.0
| 6.0
| 8.0
| 23.0
| 16.2V
| [24.0]
|18
|
|R1121
|EXECUTIVE DECISION
|Grant Botica
|RYCV
| 96.0
| 7.0
| 12.0
| 20.0G
| 16.0
| 18.0
| [40.0C]
| 23.0
|19
|
|R363
|TOP GUN
|Max Peters
|RYCV
| 107.0
| 13.0
| 9.0
| 13.0
| 23.0
| 21.0
| [40.0C]
| 28.0
|20
|
|AUS31003
|38 SOUTH RACING
|Rohan Veal
|SYC
| 108.5
| [41.0C]
| 22.0
| 40.0C
| 15.0
| 8.5
| 9.0
| 14.0
|21
|
|S18
|SUNSHINE
|James Oosterweghel
|RMYS
| 123.0
| [41.0C]
| 30.0F
| 8.0
| 40.0C
| 27.0
| 7.0
| 11.0
|22
|
|AUS6636
|MAXIMUMM
|Gary Fisher
|SYC
| 130.0
| 41.0C
| [41.0C]
| 40.0C
| 2.0
| 13.0
| 8.0
| 26.0
|23
|
|S292
|JUNGLE JUICE
|Janet Dean
|RMYS
| 130.5
| [41.0C]
| 24.0
| 18.0
| 14.0
| 20.0
| 24.5V
| 30.0
|24
|
|AUS582
|PP1
|Damian Thomas
|SYC
| 134.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| [40.0C]
| 10.0
|25
|
|S35
|ARCHIMEDES
|Thomas Ely
|RMYS
| 149.0
| 20.0
| 27.0
| 40.0C
| 11.0
| 22.0
| [40.0C]
| 29.0
|26
|
|AUS61
|TIGRIS
|Ian Lodewyckx
|RMYS
| 157.0
| [41.0C]
| 14.0
| 14.0
| 25.0
| 25.0
| 40.0C
| 39.0C
|27
|
|AUS138
|ENVYUS
|Dennis Clark
|RYCV
| 163.0
| [41.0C]
| 20.0
| 7.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 16.0
|28
|
|S3631
|LONGSHOT
|Don McPherson
|RMYS
| 173.0
| 25.0F
| [41.0C]
| 22.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 6.0
|29
|
|S3227
|ROLLERCOASTER
|John Taylor
|RMYS
| 181.0
| 22.0
| 23.0
| 25.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| [40.0C]
| 31.0
|30
|5.0S
|S14
|GIENAH
|Rod Miller
|RMYS
| 190.0
| [41.0C]
| 25.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 5.0
|31
|
|B6324
|WHERES WAL?
|Roger Jepson
|RBYC
| 190.0
| 41.0C
| [41.0C]
| 40.0C
| 26.0
| 24.0
| 40.0C
| 19.0
|32
|
|S360
|MISTRESS
|Robert Quick
|RMYS
| 195.0
| 41.0C
| [41.0C]
| 40.0C
| 28.0O
| 29.0O
| 40.0C
| 17.0
|33
|
|SM3639
|WIND SPEED
|Les Browne
|SYC
| 203.0
| [41.0C]
| 4.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 39.0C
|34
|
|AUS067
|FAREAST 28R
|Roger Jepson
|RQYS
| 208.0
| 23.0
| 26.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| [40.0C]
| 39.0C
|35
|
|S621
|REMEDY
|Bradley Doak
|RMYS
| 210.0
| 41.0C
| [41.0C]
| 40.0C
| 24.0
| 26.0
| 40.0C
| 39.0C
|36
|
|AUS156
|KAOS RACING
|Troy Croft
|RYCV
| 214.0
| 41.0C
| [41.0C]
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 13.0
|37
|
|R880
|ALIEN
|Justin Brenan
|RYCV
| 222.0
| 41.0C
| [41.0C]
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 21.0
|38
|
|B205
|WAKE
|Terence Robertson
|RBYC
| 226.0
| 41.0C
| [41.0C]
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 25.0
|39
|
|S1902
|SEAYA
|James Holroyd
|RMYS
| 240.0
| 41.0C
| [41.0C]
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 39.0C
|39
|
|R149
|COUSIN IT
|Adrain Caharijia
|RYCV
| 240.0
| 41.0C
| [41.0C]
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 39.0C
Club Marine Series White Div 3
Series Results [Super 11] up to Race 7 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 7
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|SM1110
|JOUST
|Rod Warren
|SYC
| 9.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| [4.0]
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|SM1112
|JAKE
|Stuart Lyon
|SYC
| 17.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| [11.0C]
| 3.0
|3
|
|SM1100
|SMOOTH CRIMINAL
|Don & Helen Cameron
|SYC
| 20.0
| 6.0
| [11.0C]
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 5.0F
| 2.0
|4
|
|B33
|MARTINI RACING
|Tony Cuschieri
|RBYC
| 23.5
| 2.0
| [9.0R]
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 4.5
| 2.0
| 5.0
|5
|
|SM980
|DARK ENERGY
|John Lindholm
|SYC
| 25.5
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
| 4.5
| [11.0C]
| 7.0
|6
|
|AUS582
|PP1
|Damian Thomas
|SYC
| 40.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| [11.0C]
| 4.0
|7
|
|AUS31003
|38 SOUTH RACING
|Rohan Veal
|SYC
| 41.0
| 11.0C
| 6.0
| [11.0C]
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
| 9.0
|8
|5.0S
|AUS138
|ENVYUS
|Dennis Clark
|RYCV
| 52.0
| 11.0C
| 5.0
| 6.0
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| [11.0C]
| 8.0
|9
|
|AUS61
|TIGRIS
|Ian Lodewyckx
|RMYS
| 52.0
| 11.0C
| 7.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
| 11.0C
| [11.0C]
|10
|
|B6324
|WHERES WAL?
|Roger Jepson
|RBYC
| 53.0
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| 7.0
| 7.0
| [11.0C]
| 6.0
Series Results [IRC DIV3] up to Race 7 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 7
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|H398
|SKIPJACK
|B Feore G Jackson
|HBYC
| 7.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| [2.0]
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|S8000
|MOOD INDIGO
|Keith Chatto
|RMYS
| 19.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| [8.0C]
| 2.0
|3
|
|H10
|RECYCLED REPUTATION
|Tim Campbell
|HBYC
| 20.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| [8.0C]
| 6.0C
|4
|
|R1221
|MERAK
|Bas Huibers</