Picturesque conditions for Day 6 of Club Marine Series

2016-17 Club Marine Series - Day 6 © Alex McKinnon 2016-17 Club Marine Series - Day 6 © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com

by Club Marine Series today at 5:01 amRacing began in a light five knots and gradually built over the afternoon with the developing sea breeze. The welcoming conditions saw the majority of the 121 registered boats across the blue and white divisions get out and sail.The light five to seven knot building sea breeze brought about a cautious start for Division Two with most boats being a solid couple boat lengths back from the start line. Nonetheless, racing slowly continued and the Division Two boats drag raced each other to the shoreline to maximise the developing persistent shift.





After a solid upwind ‘Smooth Criminal’ and ‘PP1’ were the first two boats to the top mark, following close behind was Rod Warren’s, ‘Joust’ who made gains on the downwind. Rod said,



“We didn’t have the best start yesterday so there was the added emphasis to make gains when we could. We sail well on the downwinds so we use this time to make most of our advancements. We’re learning that these boats do well sailing deeper angles until planing conditions arise. This year we’ve joined the Division Two boats and it has been great competing with the larger fleet numbers not to mention the races are always run really well by race management.”



‘Joust’ now sits at the top of the ladder for the Super 11 fleet overall and also second (on countback) to Robert Date’s ‘Scarlet Runner’ and current leader Grant Botica’s ‘Executive Decision' in IRC. Gary Mackinven’s ‘Way2Go!’ still maintains the lead overall in AMS and YV Handicapping.









Division Three boats pushed hard at the start and even had a couple individual recalls. This fleet sailed a strong upwind and even made gains on the Division Two boats. B Feore/ G Jackon’s ‘Skipjack’ maintains their firm lead overall in IRC while P Neilson/ R Langham’s ‘Moonraker’ also continues their lead in AMS and YV Handicapping.



Nick Bartels ‘Terra Firma’ lead the Division One fleet around the course with John Newbold’s ‘Primitive Cool’ finishing not too far behind over the line. Bruce McCraken’s ‘IKON’ continues to lead IRC and AMS by a couple points to Mike and Mark Welsh’s ‘Wicked’. Robert Green’s ‘Dream’ leads YV Handicapping by 0.3 points to Phil Bedlington’s ‘BKT Jamhu.’ For all divisions it seems it will come down to the final race day to lock in the overall winners.









The glamour conditions did not help separate the Blue Division competitors with the top four boats all still being within one point of each other. Yesterday’s win went to Nick Knezic’s ‘Finesse’ but sits second on countback to Koos Theron’s ‘Xenia’. The Blue Division attracts many boats who wish to enjoy racing without the competitive streak that the White Division can bring about. Owner and skipper of ‘Jayhawk’, David Mileshkin, understands this and enjoys this aspect of the Blue Division racing. David said,









“I enjoy sailing in Blue Division as we get to compete in bigger fleets and sail longer races than we normally would in our standard Club racing. We also enjoy the friendly rivalry between other Club members that we get with this racing. The level of this fleet allows us to enjoy just being out on the water while still being able to compete in a race. It would be great to have even more Club Marine Series races!”



The last day of racing for the Club Marine Series kicks off on April 8 with host Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron.



For more information on the Club Marine Series visit website or follow the series on Facebook.









Overall series winners:





Division 1 IRC IKON Bruce McCraken AMS IKON Bruce McCraken YV Dream Robert Green Division 2 IRC Executive Decision Grant Botica AMS Way2Go! Gary Mackinven YV Way2Go! Gary Mackinven Super 11 Joust Rod Warren Division 3 IRC Skipjack B Feore/ G Jackson AMS Moonraker P Neilson/ R Langham YV Moonraker P Neilson/ R Langham Blue Fleet PHS Xenia Koos Theron

Full Results:



Club Marine Series White Div 1





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 H1010 IKON Bruce McCraken HBYC 9.5 3.0 1.0 2.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 [10.0Q] 2 SM4 WICKED Mike And Mark Welsh SYC 15.5 [6.0] 3.0 2.5 3.0 3.0 3.0 1.0 3 B26 REVERIE Alan Woodward RBYC 29.0 5.0 16.0C [16.0C] 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 4 B2 BKT JAMHU Phil Bedlington RBYC 29.3 [8.0] 4.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 5.3V 7.0 5 B63 SCHUSS Denis McConnell RBYC 30.0 [7.0] 6.0 6.0 4.0 6.0 4.0 4.0 6 SM24 TERRA FIRMA Nick Bartels SYC 43.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 14.0C [14.0C] 13.0C 12.0C 7 S777 PRIMITIVE COOL John Newbold RMYS 47.0 4.0 8.0R 5.0 14.0C [14.0C] 13.0C 3.0 8 SM6461 A CUNNING PLAN Jon Lechte SYC 53.0 2.0 16.0C [16.0C] 10.0 7.0 13.0C 5.0 9 B10 CARTOUCHE Steven Fahey RBYC 55.0 10.0 5.0 [16.0C] 7.0 8.0 13.0C 12.0C 10 R401 ONE FOR THE ROAD Gary Prestedge RYCV 63.0 [17.0C] 16.0C 8.0F 9.0 9.0 13.0C 8.0 11 SM42 SIMPLY FUN Philip Coombs SYC 68.0 [17.0C] 16.0C 16.0C 6.0 5.0 13.0C 12.0C 12 H8118 MERLION Eddie Mackevicius HBYC 69.0 [17.0C] 16.0C 16.0C 8.0 10.0 13.0C 6.0 13 B330 HARTBREAKER A Walton A Breidahl RBYC 78.0 9.0 16.0C [16.0C] 14.0C 14.0C 13.0C 12.0C 14 SM5985 INSX Marcus Sill SYC 85.0 [17.0C] 16.0C 16.0C 14.0C 14.0C 13.0C 12.0C 14 S17 ARCADIA Peter Davison RMYS 85.0 [17.0C] 16.0C 16.0C 14.0C 14.0C 13.0C 12.0C 14 R6806 BLUE CHIP Ian Lewis RYCV 85.0 [17.0C] 16.0C 16.0C 14.0C 14.0C 13.0C 12.0C

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 H1010 IKON Bruce McCraken HBYC 11.0 3.0 1.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 [12.0Q] 2 SM6115 SIERRA CHAINSAW Mel/Andy/Pat Molliso SYC 14.0 2.0 4.0 1.0 [6.0] 3.0 3.0 1.0 3 SM4 WICKED Mike And Mark Welsh SYC 19.0 [7.0] 3.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 2.0 4 B2 BKT JAMHU Phil Bedlington RBYC 20.8 4.0 2.0 2.0 4.0 5.0 3.8V [6.0] 5 B26 REVERIE Alan Woodward RBYC 32.0 6.0 16.0C [16.0C] 2.0 2.0 2.0 4.0 6 5.0S S16 ADDICTION Richard McGarvie RMYS 39.0 9.0 5.0 5.0 7.0 8.0 [14.0C] 5.0 7 B63 SCHUSS Denis McConnell RBYC 39.0 8.0 7.0 7.0 5.0 [9.0] 5.0 7.0 8 SM6461 A CUNNING PLAN Jon Lechte SYC 53.0 1.0 16.0C [16.0C] 12.0 7.0 14.0C 3.0 9 S17 ARCADIA Peter Davison RMYS 55.0 [16.0C] 6.0 6.0 9.0 11.0 14.0C 9.0 10 R401 ONE FOR THE ROAD Gary Prestedge RYCV 70.0 16.0C [16.0C] 9.0F 11.0 10.0 14.0C 10.0 11 SM42 SIMPLY FUN Philip Coombs SYC 74.0 16.0C 16.0C [16.0C] 8.0 6.0 14.0C 14.0C 12 H8118 MERLION Eddie Mackevicius HBYC 76.0 16.0C 16.0C [16.0C] 10.0 12.0 14.0C 8.0 13 B330 HARTBREAKER A Walton A Breidahl RBYC 77.0 5.0 16.0C [16.0C] 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C 14 R6806 BLUE CHIP Ian Lewis RYCV 88.0 16.0C 16.0C [16.0C] 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C 14 KA11 KOOKABURRA Michael Smith RYCV 88.0 16.0C 16.0C [16.0C] 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 SM8 DREAM Robert Green SYC 28.0 2.0 10.0 7.0 2.0 1.0 6.0 [17.0C] 2 B2 BKT JAMHU Phil Bedlington RBYC 28.3 [9.0] 2.0 3.0 8.0 2.0 5.3V 8.0 3 SM6115 SIERRA CHAINSAW Mel/Andy/Pat Molliso SYC 29.0 5.0 9.0 4.0 [12.0] 6.0 3.0 2.0 4 SM4 WICKED Mike And Mark Welsh SYC 29.5 8.0 3.0 6.0 [9.0] 4.5 5.0 3.0 5 B63 SCHUSS Denis McConnell RBYC 31.0 6.0 7.0 9.0 1.0 [11.0] 4.0 4.0 6 H1010 IKON Bruce McCraken HBYC 43.0 12.0 4.0 10.0 6.0 10.0 1.0 [13.0Q] 7 B26 REVERIE Alan Woodward RBYC 49.5 11.0 22.0C [22.0C] 3.0 4.5 2.0 7.0 8 S17 ARCADIA Peter Davison RMYS 55.0 [22.0C] 6.0 2.0 7.0 12.0 19.0C 9.0 9 S16 ADDICTION Richard McGarvie RMYS 60.0 13.0 8.0 5.0 10.0 13.0 [19.0C] 11.0 10 SM24 TERRA FIRMA Nick Bartels SYC 63.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 21.0C [21.0C] 19.0C 17.0C 11 1.0S SM6461 A CUNNING PLAN Jon Lechte SYC 64.0 1.0 22.0C [22.0C] 14.0 7.0 19.0C 1.0 12 B10 CARTOUCHE Steven Fahey RBYC 64.0 10.0 5.0 [22.0C] 5.0 8.0 19.0C 17.0C 13 R401 ONE FOR THE ROAD Gary Prestedge RYCV 66.0 22.0C [22.0C] 12.0F 4.0 3.0 19.0C 6.0 14 S777 PRIMITIVE COOL John Newbold RMYS 72.0 7.0 12.0R 8.0 21.0C [21.0C] 19.0C 5.0 15 9.0S SM42 SIMPLY FUN Philip Coombs SYC 100.0 22.0C 22.0C [22.0C] 11.0 9.0 19.0C 17.0C 16 H8118 MERLION Eddie Mackevicius HBYC 100.0 22.0C 22.0C [22.0C] 13.0 14.0 19.0C 10.0 17 B330 HARTBREAKER A Walton A Breidahl RBYC 103.0 3.0 22.0C [22.0C] 21.0C 21.0C 19.0C 17.0C 18 R6806 BLUE CHIP Ian Lewis RYCV 111.0 22.0C 22.0C [22.0C] 15.0 16.0F 19.0C 17.0C 19 R6198 NEXT MOMENT Elizabeth Meyer RYCV 122.0 22.0C 22.0C [22.0C] 21.0C 21.0C 19.0C 17.0C 19 SM5985 INSX Marcus Sill SYC 122.0 22.0C 22.0C [22.0C] 21.0C 21.0C 19.0C 17.0C 19 KA11 KOOKABURRA Michael Smith RYCV 122.0 22.0C 22.0C [22.0C] 21.0C 21.0C 19.0C 17.0C

Club Marine Series White Div 2





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 R1121 EXECUTIVE DECISION Grant Botica RYCV 12.0 1.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 [22.0C] 1.0 2 1.0S SM9 SCARLET RUNNER Robert Date SYC 20.0 9.0 1.0 5.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 [20.0C] 3 SM1110 JOUST Rod Warren SYC 20.0 3.0 6.0 [8.0G] 1.0 5.0 2.0 3.0 4 R363 TOP GUN Max Peters RYCV 21.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 8.0 2.0 [22.0C] 6.0 5 R1347 WAY2GO! Gary Mackinven RYCV 29.0 5.0 4.0 [10.0] 5.0 7.0 3.0 5.0 6 B9 SERIOUS YAHOO James Heywood RBYC 33.0 6.0 7.0 3.0 6.0 4.0 [22.0C] 7.0 7 R350 ABSOLUT Richard Gates DSS/RYCT/BYC 41.0 8.0 9.0 [11.0] 4.0 6.0 10.0F 4.0 8 R35 MONEYPENNY P Langford / T Spenc RYCV 46.0 10.0 5.0 9.0 11.0 9.0 [22.0C] 2.0 9 SM1112 JAKE Stuart Lyon SYC 48.0 4.0 10.0 6.0 9.0 8.0 [22.0C] 11.0 10 S138 ANTAGONIST Jim Lynch RMYS 59.0 13.0 11.0 12.0 7.0 10.0 6.0 [20.0C] 11 SM5985 INSX Marcus Sill SYC 64.0 14.0 14.0 4.0 12.0 11.0 [22.0C] 9.0 12 S191 SALAMANDER III Monica Jones RMYS 64.3 11.0 15.0 7.0 10.0 [15.0] 11.3V 10.0 13 4.0S SM35 ARCHIE S Bell J Sloan SYC 70.0 12.0 13.0 15.0 14.0 12.0 4.0 [18.0B] 14 B33 MARTINI RACING Tony Cuschieri RBYC 70.0 7.0 [21.0R] 14.0 17.0 14.0 5.0 13.0 15 S369 ELLIPSE J Setton / A Kaminsk RMYS 79.0 16.0 12.0 13.0 13.0 13.0 [22.0C] 12.0 16 S292 JUNGLE JUICE Janet Dean RMYS 99.3 [22.0C] 18.0 16.0 16.0 16.0 17.3V 16.0 17 S35 ARCHIMEDES Thomas Ely RMYS 103.0 15.0 19.0 22.0C 15.0 17.0 [22.0C] 15.0 18 S14 GIENAH Rod Miller RMYS 112.0 22.0C 16.0 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C [22.0C] 8.0 19 S3227 ROLLERCOASTER John Taylor RMYS 115.0 17.0 17.0 17.0 22.0C 22.0C [22.0C] 20.0C 20 SM3639 WIND SPEED Les Browne SYC 116.0 22.0C 8.0 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C [22.0C] 20.0C 21 R880 ALIEN Justin Brenan RYCV 124.0 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C [22.0C] 14.0

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 R1347 WAY2GO! Gary Mackinven RYCV 7.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 [4.0] 1.0 2 SM1110 JOUST Rod Warren SYC 19.0 5.0 3.0 [8.0] 2.0 4.0 2.0 3.0 3 SM9 SCARLET RUNNER Robert Date SYC 26.5 12.0 2.0 5.5 3.0 3.0 1.0 [30.0C] 4 S43 PORTOFINO Stuart Tait RMYS 35.0 10.0 9.0 7.0 5.0 1.0 3.0 [30.0C] 5 SM1112 JAKE Stuart Lyon SYC 45.0 4.0 10.0 4.0 8.0 9.0 [36.0C] 10.0 6 R1121 EXECUTIVE DECISION Grant Botica RYCV 48.0 7.0 8.0 10.0G 7.0 10.0 [36.0C] 6.0 7 R363 TOP GUN Max Peters RYCV 48.5 9.0 4.0 5.5 13.0 6.0 [36.0C] 11.0 8 3.0S SM1100 SMOOTH CRIMINAL Don & Helen Cameron SYC 50.0 6.0 [37.0C] 3.0 11.0 5.0 16.0F 9.0 9 R350 ABSOLUT Richard Gates DSS/RYCT/BYC 50.0 11.0 11.0 13.0 4.0 7.0 [16.0F] 4.0 10 R35 MONEYPENNY P Langford / T Spenc RYCV 57.0 14.0 6.0 14.0 10.0 11.0 [36.0C] 2.0 11 S138 ANTAGONIST Jim Lynch RMYS 58.5 [15.0] 12.0 11.5 6.0 14.0 8.0 7.0 12 B33 MARTINI RACING Tony Cuschieri RBYC 63.0 3.0 [29.0R] 11.5 17.0 12.5 5.0 14.0 13 B9 SERIOUS YAHOO James Heywood RBYC 64.5 13.0 13.5 9.0 9.0 8.0 [36.0C] 12.0 14 SM980 DARK ENERGY John Lindholm SYC 71.5 8.0 17.0 2.0 16.0 12.5 [36.0C] 16.0 15 SM35 ARCHIE S Bell J Sloan SYC 84.0 16.0 15.0 16.0 15.0 16.0 6.0 [30.0C] 16 S191 SALAMANDER III Monica Jones RMYS 93.6 17.0 16.0 15.0 12.0 18.0 15.6V [30.0C] 17 S369 ELLIPSE J Setton / A Kaminsk RMYS 96.5 18.0 13.5 17.0 14.0 17.0 [36.0C] 17.0 18 S91 SEA EAGLE Kevin Curtis RMYS 107.0 19.0 18.0 20.0 [22.0] 15.0 16.0F 19.0 19 AUS582 PP1 Damian Thomas SYC 128.0 2.0 5.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C [36.0C] 13.0 20 AUS31003 38 SOUTH RACING Rohan Veal SYC 132.0 [37.0C] 23.0 36.0C 21.0 22.0 9.0 21.0 21 S292 JUNGLE JUICE Janet Dean RMYS 136.8 [37.0C] 25.0 21.0 20.0 21.0 24.8V 25.0 22 AUS6636 MAXIMUMM Gary Fisher SYC 139.0 37.0C [37.0C] 36.0C 18.0 19.0 7.0 22.0 23 S35 ARCHIMEDES Thomas Ely RMYS 145.0 20.0 26.0 36.0C 19.0 20.0 [36.0C] 24.0 24 S18 SUNSHINE James Oosterweghel RMYS 154.0 [37.0C] 29.0F 23.0 36.0C 26.0 10.0 30.0C 25 S3227 ROLLERCOASTER John Taylor RMYS 161.0 22.0 19.0 18.0 36.0C 36.0C [36.0C] 30.0C 26 AUS61 TIGRIS Ian Lodewyckx RMYS 162.0 [37.0C] 24.0 22.0 25.0 25.0 36.0C 30.0C 27 AUS138 ENVYUS Dennis Clark RYCV 167.0 [37.0C] 20.0 19.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 20.0 28 S14 GIENAH Rod Miller RMYS 170.0 [37.0C] 21.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 5.0 29 B6324 WHERES WAL? Roger Jepson RBYC 171.0 37.0C [37.0C] 36.0C 24.0 23.0 36.0C 15.0 30 S3631 LONGSHOT Don McPherson RMYS 179.0 24.0F [37.0C] 24.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 23.0 31 7.0S SM3639 WIND SPEED Les Browne SYC 181.0 [37.0C] 7.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 30.0C 32 AUS067 FAREAST 28R Roger Jepson RQYS 181.0 21.0 22.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C [36.0C] 30.0C 33 S621 REMEDY Bradley Doak RMYS 186.0 37.0C [37.0C] 36.0C 23.0 24.0 36.0C 30.0C 34 B205 WAKE Terence Robertson RBYC 189.0 37.0C [37.0C] 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 8.0 35 R880 ALIEN Justin Brenan RYCV 199.0 37.0C [37.0C] 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 18.0 36 S1902 SEAYA James Holroyd RMYS 211.0 37.0C [37.0C] 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 30.0C

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 R1347 WAY2GO! Gary Mackinven RYCV 21.0 6.0 5.0 [10.0] 1.0 3.0 5.0 1.0 2 SM1112 JAKE Stuart Lyon SYC 35.5 4.0 10.5 4.0 5.0 4.0 [40.0C] 8.0 3 SM1110 JOUST Rod Warren SYC 36.5 9.0 10.5 [24.0] 3.0 11.0 1.0 2.0 4 SM1100 SMOOTH CRIMINAL Don & Helen Cameron SYC 44.5 8.0 [41.0C] 3.0 12.0 1.5 16.0F 4.0 5 B33 MARTINI RACING Tony Cuschieri RBYC 50.0 2.0 [30.0R] 5.0 21.0 7.0 3.0 12.0 6 SM35 ARCHIE S Bell J Sloan SYC 55.0 5.0 3.0 16.0 9.0 16.0 6.0 [33.0B] 7 2.0S SM5985 INSX Marcus Sill SYC 67.0 10.0 8.0 2.0 13.0 19.0 [40.0C] 15.0 8 6.0S S138 ANTAGONIST Jim Lynch RMYS 67.0 [19.0] 13.0 15.0 6.0 14.0 10.0 9.0 9 R350 ABSOLUT Richard Gates DSS/RYCT/BYC 67.0 12.0 15.0 [21.0] 7.0 10.0 16.0F 7.0 10 B9 SERIOUS YAHOO James Heywood RBYC 74.0 11.0 16.0 9.0 10.0 6.0 [40.0C] 22.0 11 S369 ELLIPSE J Setton / A Kaminsk RMYS 75.0 21.0 7.0 11.0 4.0 12.0 [40.0C] 20.0 12 S43 PORTOFINO Stuart Tait RMYS 75.5 16.0 18.0 19.0 19.0 1.5 2.0 [39.0C] 13 SM980 DARK ENERGY John Lindholm SYC 76.5 1.0 19.0 1.0 20.0 8.5 [40.0C] 27.0 14 R35 MONEYPENNY P Langford / T Spenc RYCV 78.0 18.0 6.0 17.0 17.0 17.0 [40.0C] 3.0 15 SM9 SCARLET RUNNER Robert Date SYC 79.0 17.0 2.0 23.0 18.0 15.0 4.0 [39.0C] 16 S91 SEA EAGLE Kevin Curtis RMYS 82.0 14.0 17.0 12.0 [22.0] 5.0 16.0F 18.0 17 S191 SALAMANDER III Monica Jones RMYS 89.2 15.0 21.0 6.0 8.0 23.0 16.2V [24.0] 18 R1121 EXECUTIVE DECISION Grant Botica RYCV 96.0 7.0 12.0 20.0G 16.0 18.0 [40.0C] 23.0 19 R363 TOP GUN Max Peters RYCV 107.0 13.0 9.0 13.0 23.0 21.0 [40.0C] 28.0 20 AUS31003 38 SOUTH RACING Rohan Veal SYC 108.5 [41.0C] 22.0 40.0C 15.0 8.5 9.0 14.0 21 S18 SUNSHINE James Oosterweghel RMYS 123.0 [41.0C] 30.0F 8.0 40.0C 27.0 7.0 11.0 22 AUS6636 MAXIMUMM Gary Fisher SYC 130.0 41.0C [41.0C] 40.0C 2.0 13.0 8.0 26.0 23 S292 JUNGLE JUICE Janet Dean RMYS 130.5 [41.0C] 24.0 18.0 14.0 20.0 24.5V 30.0 24 AUS582 PP1 Damian Thomas SYC 134.0 3.0 1.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C [40.0C] 10.0 25 S35 ARCHIMEDES Thomas Ely RMYS 149.0 20.0 27.0 40.0C 11.0 22.0 [40.0C] 29.0 26 AUS61 TIGRIS Ian Lodewyckx RMYS 157.0 [41.0C] 14.0 14.0 25.0 25.0 40.0C 39.0C 27 AUS138 ENVYUS Dennis Clark RYCV 163.0 [41.0C] 20.0 7.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 16.0 28 S3631 LONGSHOT Don McPherson RMYS 173.0 25.0F [41.0C] 22.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 6.0 29 S3227 ROLLERCOASTER John Taylor RMYS 181.0 22.0 23.0 25.0 40.0C 40.0C [40.0C] 31.0 30 5.0S S14 GIENAH Rod Miller RMYS 190.0 [41.0C] 25.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 5.0 31 B6324 WHERES WAL? Roger Jepson RBYC 190.0 41.0C [41.0C] 40.0C 26.0 24.0 40.0C 19.0 32 S360 MISTRESS Robert Quick RMYS 195.0 41.0C [41.0C] 40.0C 28.0O 29.0O 40.0C 17.0 33 SM3639 WIND SPEED Les Browne SYC 203.0 [41.0C] 4.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 39.0C 34 AUS067 FAREAST 28R Roger Jepson RQYS 208.0 23.0 26.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C [40.0C] 39.0C 35 S621 REMEDY Bradley Doak RMYS 210.0 41.0C [41.0C] 40.0C 24.0 26.0 40.0C 39.0C 36 AUS156 KAOS RACING Troy Croft RYCV 214.0 41.0C [41.0C] 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 13.0 37 R880 ALIEN Justin Brenan RYCV 222.0 41.0C [41.0C] 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 21.0 38 B205 WAKE Terence Robertson RBYC 226.0 41.0C [41.0C] 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 25.0 39 S1902 SEAYA James Holroyd RMYS 240.0 41.0C [41.0C] 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 39.0C 39 R149 COUSIN IT Adrain Caharijia RYCV 240.0 41.0C [41.0C] 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 39.0C

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 SM1110 JOUST Rod Warren SYC 9.0 4.0 1.0 [4.0] 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2 SM1112 JAKE Stuart Lyon SYC 17.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 2.0 3.0 [11.0C] 3.0 3 SM1100 SMOOTH CRIMINAL Don & Helen Cameron SYC 20.0 6.0 [11.0C] 2.0 3.0 2.0 5.0F 2.0 4 B33 MARTINI RACING Tony Cuschieri RBYC 23.5 2.0 [9.0R] 5.0 5.0 4.5 2.0 5.0 5 SM980 DARK ENERGY John Lindholm SYC 25.5 5.0 4.0 1.0 4.0 4.5 [11.0C] 7.0 6 AUS582 PP1 Damian Thomas SYC 40.0 1.0 2.0 11.0C 11.0C 11.0C [11.0C] 4.0 7 AUS31003 38 SOUTH RACING Rohan Veal SYC 41.0 11.0C 6.0 [11.0C] 6.0 6.0 3.0 9.0 8 5.0S AUS138 ENVYUS Dennis Clark RYCV 52.0 11.0C 5.0 6.0 11.0C 11.0C [11.0C] 8.0 9 AUS61 TIGRIS Ian Lodewyckx RMYS 52.0 11.0C 7.0 7.0 8.0 8.0 11.0C [11.0C] 10 B6324 WHERES WAL? Roger Jepson RBYC 53.0 11.0C 11.0C 11.0C 7.0 7.0 [11.0C] 6.0

Club Marine Series White Div 3



