Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Aus

by Alex McKinnon today at 12:36 pm
Nick Mouat enjoying the conditions - 39th Sabre Australian Championship Alex McKinnon © http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The day had great racing an enviable social programme, with True South Brewery and Restaurant providing complimentary beer for all of the gang.

Harold Medd has provided the following precis of events so far: -

Melbourne showed just how well its weather can frustrate the Race Officers, and competitors alike for our first day of racing on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Our second day offered a far more stable environment here at Black Rock, on the shores of Port Phillip. We enjoyed a mainly Sou’west breeze of 10-16 knots.

Fleet heads to the leeward mark with Melbourne's CBD in the background. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Fleet heads to the leeward mark with Melbourne's CBD in the background. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



This meant competitors were treated to the best of sailing conditions, with an extra race thrown in to make up for yesterday’s problems. The 65 boat feet from six States is small by Sabre standards, but the quality is as high as ever, with former Sabre National and State Champions here. We also have Australian Champions from other classes, so the top 10 is fiercely contested. It is the same in the women’s division, as they just as competitive for the Ladies Cup.

After a lecture about General Recalls and Black Flags from our terrific PRO, Mark Taylor, the fleet was much better behaved out on the racetrack. So much so that the three races of the day were started without a single recall! Three race winners from the four races held so far mean the placings on the leader board change after each finish.

James McLennan is the clubhouse leader after Day Two. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
James McLennan is the clubhouse leader after Day Two. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



James McLennan leads from Scott Olsen and then Gary McLennan, whilst Susannah Gillam is still hanging on to the purple jersey awrded to the leading female sailor. The day gave Alex McKinnon a chance to get some good shots of the leaders, along with the congested conditions that are such a symbol of Sabre racing.

Gary McLennan is in third place, courtesy of consistent results - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Gary McLennan is in third place, courtesy of consistent results - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



great conditions with mild breeze and smooth seas for the fleet. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
great conditions with mild breeze and smooth seas for the fleet. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Grand Master, Murray O'Brien, having gybed at the wing mark. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Grand Master, Murray O'Brien, having gybed at the wing mark. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Susannah Gillam is leading the female division. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Susannah Gillam is leading the female division. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Scott Olson had a great day with two wins and is presently in second place overall. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Scott Olson had a great day with two wins and is presently in second place overall. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Leigh Richardson (red hull) brings a group around the leeward mark. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Leigh Richardson (red hull) brings a group around the leeward mark. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Heading downhill with Jon Holroyd on Espresso, who won a race today. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Heading downhill with Jon Holroyd on Espresso, who won a race today. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Coming back on Port tack after the start. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Coming back on Port tack after the start. - 39th Sabre Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com








Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Henri Lloyd 50 Years

Related Articles

B14 National Championships - Day 1
The Bethwaite designed B-14 is still one of the best dinghy classes going around, and with all the goodies The Bethwaite designed B-14 is still one of the best dinghy classes going around, and with all the goodies such as asymmetrical kite, good power to weight ratio and wide hiking racks for maximum leverage plus a good international fleet almost anyone can be challenged and rewarded by these flighty boats.
Posted on 29 Dec World Sailing - The World Sailing Show - December 2016
December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing covering America's Cup, racing in the Southern Ocean and more. Plus, Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Sir Russell Coutts; our tribute to a spectacular year afloat along with news and views from around the world.
Posted on 28 Dec Australian Youth Sailing Team success rounds out 2016
Two Gold and a Bronze medal for Australian sailors at the Youth Sailing World Championship in Auckland this week Two Gold and a Bronze medal for Australian sailors at the Youth Sailing World Championship in Auckland this week, brings a close to a fantastic year of performance success for Australian Sailing.
Posted on 22 Dec Aon Youth Worlds - More reactions from the Medalists in pictures
The backdrop of a great spell of sailing weather made for a mix of close racing for the medals and indeed all placings. The backdrop of a great spell of sailing weather made for a mix of close racing for the medals and indeed all placings. Plus providing a stage for the sailors of the future to shine - with some very dominant performances in some classes, providing a pointer to those who will surely be satnding on the Olympic podium in 2020 and 2024.
Posted on 22 Dec Youth Worlds - Medallists' reactions on the water in pictures
There were a range of emotions on display as each class finished its final race in the Aon Youth World Sailing Champs There were a range of emotions on display as each class finished its final race in the Aon Youth World sailing Championship. For five of the nine classes the Gold medal had already been decided the day before, and in a couple of others there was only a mathematical chance of the Yellow bib wearer not going on to turn that into a Gold medal. In others it was tight end tense.
Posted on 21 Dec 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta - Registration is open!
The registration for the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta is open. We are looking forward welcoming world class sailors. The registration for the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta is open. We are looking forward welcoming world class sailors again in Medemblik, the Netherlands.
Posted on 21 Dec Italians lift Nations Trophy to close Aon Youth Worlds
Burling and Meech spoke of the sailing pathway the participants could enjoy, remembering their time sailing Master of ceremonies, and affectionately known as the 'voice of yachting', Pete Montgomery began proceedings at the Auckland University of Technology City Campus by welcoming the 389 sailors from 65 nations, coaches and guests.
Posted on 20 Dec Double gold for British Team at AON Youth Sailing World Championships
Emma Wilson wrapped up RS:X crown with a day to spare before Crispin Beaumont and Tom Darling sealed a dramatic victory Windsurfer Emma Wilson wrapped up the RS:X Girls crown with a day to spare on Monday before Crispin Beaumont and Tom Darling sealed a dramatic victory in 29er Boys event on the final day of racing today
Posted on 20 Dec Esctasy and despair at Aon Youth World Sailing Championships
Racing came to a thrilling climax in Auckland, New Zealand as all medals were confirmed in finale of Aon Youth Worlds. Racing came to a thrilling climax in Auckland, New Zealand as all medals were confirmed in the finale of the 2016 Aon Youth World Sailing Championships.
Posted on 20 Dec Aussies clinch two Gold and a Bronze at Youth Sailing Worlds
Australia’s up and coming sailors clinched two Gold and a Bronze Medal at this year’s Youth Sailing World Championship Australia’s up and coming sailors have clinched two Gold and a Bronze Medal at this year’s Youth Sailing World Championship in Auckland.
Posted on 20 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy