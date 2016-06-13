Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Aus

Nick Mouat enjoying the conditions - 39th Sabre Australian Championship Alex McKinnon © Nick Mouat enjoying the conditions - 39th Sabre Australian Championship Alex McKinnon © http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com

by Alex McKinnon today at 12:36 pmHarold Medd has provided the following precis of events so far: -Melbourne showed just how well its weather can frustrate the Race Officers, and competitors alike for our first day of racing on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Our second day offered a far more stable environment here at Black Rock, on the shores of Port Phillip. We enjoyed a mainly Sou’west breeze of 10-16 knots.





This meant competitors were treated to the best of sailing conditions, with an extra race thrown in to make up for yesterday’s problems. The 65 boat feet from six States is small by Sabre standards, but the quality is as high as ever, with former Sabre National and State Champions here. We also have Australian Champions from other classes, so the top 10 is fiercely contested. It is the same in the women’s division, as they just as competitive for the Ladies Cup.



After a lecture about General Recalls and Black Flags from our terrific PRO, Mark Taylor, the fleet was much better behaved out on the racetrack. So much so that the three races of the day were started without a single recall! Three race winners from the four races held so far mean the placings on the leader board change after each finish.









James McLennan leads from Scott Olsen and then Gary McLennan, whilst Susannah Gillam is still hanging on to the purple jersey awrded to the leading female sailor. The day gave Alex McKinnon a chance to get some good shots of the leaders, along with the congested conditions that are such a symbol of Sabre racing.































































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150808