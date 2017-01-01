Please select your home edition
Philippines' Chriistian Tio dominates at 2017 TTR Asian Championships

by The International Kiteboarding Association today at 4:23 am
2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships Alexanderu Baranescu
Today marked the first day we have seen the future Youth Olympic course in action, and it was indeed a sight to see. The downwind slalom course was raced in eight man fleets, with rider’s zig zagging back and forth from the beach right in front of a crowd of impressed onlookers.

Sailing races of any kind, and that includes kiteboarding in this case, can at times be rather detached from the spectators on the beach- by nature many courses will be set far out to sea, or designed in such a way that the fleet often splits direction right at the start of the race making it near impossible to tell who is where if you should take your eyes off the race for more than a second.

However, a downwind slalom course like that of today brings the action right to the shore break, meaning spectators get treated to an up close look at riders taking hard corners, fighting for position, and sometimes getting into some gnarly tangles!

2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu
2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu



Indeed such a course is a smart choice for the IKA TTR format at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina in 2018, where kiteboarding will makes its Olympic debut.

Back to today however, in the men’s fleet, Sweden’s Atte Kappel was unable to hang onto his race dominance from the qualifying series, as Asian Champion Yo Narapichit Pudla (Thailand) took control. Closely on his heels however was the young Filipino Christian Tio, who looks set to chase Yo down for the rest of the week. There will be some interesting battles ahead for certain.

On the women’s side of things China’s Jingle Chen pushed ahead of Germany’s Kathrin Borgwardt, in some very closely fought races. While Japan’s Aya Oshima and Thailand’s Fon Benyapa Jantawan battled it out for third and fourth positions respectively.

2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu
2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu



Bearing this in mind this event was a test for the Youth Olympics, it is important to draw attention to the rather impressive fleet of 13 youths competing today - with rider ages ranging from 12-16. All eyes are on these guys as everyone’s attention turns towards the Olympic arena for YOG in 2018.

But for now our eyes were firmly focused on the beach in Pranburi, as mid-afternoon racing came to a close and a full afternoon of KTA Freestyle X opened up, ensuring the excitement of the morning didn’t drop for a second. With a total of 15 heats completed today, the freestyle riders draw that little closer to their final podium goals.

2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu
2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu



For the women it’s a four way battle between Aya Oshima form Japan, Thailands Fon Benyapa Jantawan, Kathrin Borgwardt of Germany and Lee Young Eun from South Korea. Following a super session for the girls, it would be Oshima coming out on top, riding powerfully throughout the day, with Borgwardt this time settling for second place.

2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu
2017 TwinTip: Racing Asian Championships © Alexanderu Baranescu



The men were also throwing it down and the assembled spectators cheered on their favourites as a powerful display of old and new school moves were blended together by these highly skilled athletes. And while everything is still there to be played for as the men’s heats still need to be fully completed, certain riders are moving ahead of the pack. Philippines Christian Tio is again a rider to be watched as is Kite Park Leagues Eric Rienstra from the USA. Both will be progressing onto the final stages of the competition later this week, along with Sylvanine Seynaeve and Alex Cargarin.



Overall Standings:

Men (After Qualifying round and One elimination):

1. Narapichit Pudla (THA) - 4 pts
2. Chriistian Tio (PHI) - 4 pts
3. Atte Kappel (SWE) - 8 pts

Women (After Qualifying round and Two eliminations):

1. Jingle Chen (CHN) - 4 pts
2. Kathrin Borgwardt (GER) - 7 pts
3. Aya Oshima (JPN) - 10 pts

Boys (After Qualifying round and Two eliminations)

1. Chriistian Tio (PHI) - 3 pts
2. Sirawit Prangsri (THA) - 8 pts
3. Hiro Karamon (JPN) - 13 pts

Girls (After Qualifying round and Two eliminations)

1. Jingle Chen (CHN) - 3 pts
2. Ninachan Rodthong (THA) - 6 pts

For more details please visit website.
