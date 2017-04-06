Please select your home edition
Phil Collins wins 2017 U.S. Multihull Championship on Biloxi Bay

by US Sailing today at 6:12 am
2017 U.S. Multihull Championship US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org
The fleet of 16 Hobie 17 catamarans completed their fourth and final set of races on Sunday at the 2017 U.S. Multihull Championship, hosted by Ocean Springs Yacht Club on Biloxi Bay. Phil Collins (Piedmont, Okla.) bolstered his Hobie 17 racing resume with another win in the class. Collins led from start to finish and won the Hobie Alter Trophy by seven points over Daniel Borg (Mississauga, Ontario, CAN) through 15 races, including three on Sunday.

Collins had a 10 point lead through 12 races entering Sunday. Borg made a strong run at Collins by winning three of the final four races of the regatta, including two bullets on Sunday. However, Collins’ consistent top results over four days helped him seal the win. Collins posted a two – one - six scoring line on Sunday. He won six races this week, and outside of his throw-out score, he never placed worse than sixth. Collins led by eight after four races Friday and 10 points after eight races on Friday.

Sunday’s racing conditions were exciting in two - three foot waves and breeze up to 15 knots with gusts at nearly 20.

On Thursday, sailors raced in high winds and the fleet was challenged throughout the day. The Hobie 17s raced in 13-20 knots with gusts exceeding 30 in the afternoon. Friday’s conditions were mostly light and Saturday’s racing got off to a late start due to light wind. The breeze picked up to 15 knots in the afternoon.

Collins is no stranger to success in the Hobie 17. He has won multiple Hobie 17 North American Championships. He also has multiple Hobie 20 North American titles. Collins has finished as the number one ranked Hobie 17 sailor in North America over the past several years.

Final Standings – Top 5

1. Phil Collins, 1-2-2-1-1-[14]-3-1-3-1-3-2-2-1-6- ; 29
2. Daniel Borg, 2-4-6-2-3-[10]-1-3-2-2-4-1-1-4-1- ; 36
3. Bart Beck, 4-1-5-5-[9]-1-7-5-5-4-1-4-5-2-5- ; 54
4. John Bauldry, 3-6-1-6-2-6-4-4-7-6-[8]-5-3-3-2- ; 58
5. Greg Raybon, 7-3-4-3-7-8-5-6-1-3-2-[13]-6-5-4- ; 64

For the first time in event history, this four-day national championship was raced in Hobie 17 catamarans. Sixteen sailors, representing nine U.S. states and one from Canada, competed for the Hobie Alter Trophy on Biloxi Bay.

In conjunction with the U.S. Multihull Championship, the Ocean Springs Yacht Club also hostied the Hobie Class Association Mid-winters East/North this week, a Hobie Class Association sanctioned event.

Sailors raced on Biloxi Bay in front of the Ocean Springs Yacht Club and to the east of the Biloxi Bridge.

For more information from the 2017 U.S. Multihull Championship, please visit the event website.

Hobie 17 (16 boats) - Series Standing - 15 races scored
Pos Sail   Skipper
 1   2   3   4   5   6   7   8   9   10   11   12   13   14   15 
Total Pos
1  
6726   Phil Collins  
1   2   2   1   1   [14]   3   1   3   1   3   2   2   1   6  
29  
1  
2  
6730   Daniel Borg  
2   4   6   2   3   [10]   1   3   2   2   4   1   1   4   1  
36  
2  
3  
6733   Bart Beck  
4   1   5   5   [9]   1   7   5   5   4   1   4   5   2   5  
54  
3  
4  
6723   John Bauldry  
3   6   1   6   2   6   4   4   7   6   [8]   5   3   3   2  
58  
4  
5  
6469   Greg Raybon  
7   3   4   3   7   8   5   6   1   3   2   [13]   6   5   4  
64  
5  
6  
13   Stephen Acquart  
5   10   3   8   8   13   [14]   7   9   9   5   3   4   7   3  
94  
6  
7  
6641   Jimmie Smith  
9   9   7   9   5   [15]   2   8   8   7   12   10   8   8   8  
110  
7  
8  
6731   Richard Freer  
[17/ DNF]   17/ DNS   9   7   12   12   11   2   6   5   9   8   7   6   7  
118  
8  
9  
6725   David Stiemsma  
8   7   [17/ DNF]   17/ DNF   4   4   12   10   10   8   10   6   10   10   9  
125  
9  
10  
6719   Andrew larson  
6   8   [17/ DNS]   17/ DNC   17/ OCS   5   9   9   13   10   7   12   11   17/ DNC   17/ DNC  
158  
10  
11  
6732   James Disano  
[17/ DNS]   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   11   2   15   11   11   11   11   11   12   11   17/ DNC  
174  
11  
12  
6734   Dan Jarrett  
[17/ DNS]   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   10   7   8   12   15   13   6   7   13   17/ DNC   17/ DNC  
176  
12  
13  
1701   Christopher Wessels  
[17/ DNF]   5   8   4   13   11   10   15   14   14   15   17/ DNS   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ DNC  
177  
13  
14  
360   Bruce Fields  
[17/ DNF]   17/ DNS   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   6   3   13   14   4   12   13   14   14   17/ DNC   17/ DNC  
178  
14  
15  
6729   Steve Brewer  
[17/ DNF]   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ OCS   9   6   13   12   17/ OCS   14   9   9   9   17/ DNC  
183  
15  
16  
79   slim Johnson  
[17/ DNC]   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/
DNC  		 17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ DNC   17/ DNC  
238   16
Related Articles

Oracle Team USA almost capsized in America's Cup practice racing
America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA survived a major scare just days after Artemis Racing demolished their test boat. America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA have survived a major scare just days after Artemis Racing demolished their test boat.
Posted on 7 Apr 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup
5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda 5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda. The countdown continues to what many experts are predicting could be the greatest America’s Cup in the 166 year history of the competition for the oldest trophy international sport.
Posted on 7 Apr SCOR 2017 - Entries off to a great start!
The Sunshine Coast Yacht Club is very excited with the early entries which make a promising start for SCOR 2017. After the release of the Notice of Race and Entry form into the Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta (SCOR) just last week, the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club is very excited with the early entries which make a promising start for SCOR 2017.
Posted on 5 Apr Michael Hestbæk - Coaching speed merchants in Extreme Sailing Series™
Imagine racing a 32ft foiling catamaran at more than 30 knots on an inner city stadium racecourse with other boats Imagine racing a 32ft foiling catamaran at more than 30 knots on an inner city stadium racecourse with other boats “flying” on all sides. The boat is powering forward and the marks of the course are coming up so fast you barely have time to think about what will happen when you get round them – and your opponents are crossing or overtaking.
Posted on 5 Apr Top of the Gulf Regatta set to welcome 3000th entry
More than 250 boats and 700 sailors and friends representing 25 nationalities, will congregate in Pattaya Having received international acclaim in 2016 and 2014, the multi award-winning regatta is an international showcase for sailing and the Gulf of Thailand. Famous for its warm weather sailing and good winds, Top of the Gulf Regatta has a well earned reputation for world-class sailing and race management, and a relaxed and convivial après-regatta scene.
Posted on 4 Apr Community engagement - Inspiring a new generation of sailors
One vital ingredient at each Act is community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors With every aspect of the Extreme Sailing Series™ revolving around encouraging people to get involved, be that the public, clients or the media, one vital ingredient at each Act is the community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors and raise the profile of the sport.
Posted on 2 Apr The Maxi Edmond De Rothschild unveiled
This ‘Ultime’ testifies to the passion for innovation and performance that guides the owners of Gitana on a daily basis. Who could have wagered just ten years ago that a 32-metre long and 23-metre wide multihull would be capable of flying around the world driven by just one skipper?
Posted on 31 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta - Day 2 action-shots by Dean Barnes
Dean Barnes was on water at St. Thomas International Regatta 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action. Photographer Dean Barnes was on water at St. Thomas International Regatta 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted on 26 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta – Day 1 – Wind was the word
Competitors in the Large Offshore Multihull Class especially reveled in the afternoon breeze. These polar-opposite conditions plus the challenge of round the islands rather than strictly buoy racing proved the talk of why some of the best sailors in the Caribbean, U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand put STIR on their list of must-do’ regattas each year.
Posted on 26 Mar Round the Rocks kick's off St. Thomas International Regatta
Nearly 60 sleek sailing yachts from Caribbean, U.S., Canada and Europe will race in St. Thomas International Regatta. Nearly 60 sleek sailing yachts from the Caribbean, U.S., Canada and Europe will race in the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta. Set for March 24 to 26, this three-day regatta known as the ‘Crown Jewel of Caribbean Yacht Racing’ will be prefaced by the second Round the Rocks Race on March 23, which features a circumnavigation of the 19-square-mile neighbouring U.S. Virgin Island of St. John.
Posted on 23 Mar
