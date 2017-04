Phil Collins wins 2017 U.S. Multihull Championship on Biloxi Bay

2017 U.S. Multihull Championship US Sailing 2017 U.S. Multihull Championship US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org

Hobie 17 (16 boats) - Series Standing - 15 races scored





Pos Sail Skipper

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15

Total Pos 1 6726 Phil Collins

1 2 2 1 1 [14] 3 1 3 1 3 2 2 1 6

29 1 2 6730 Daniel Borg

2 4 6 2 3 [10] 1 3 2 2 4 1 1 4 1

36 2 3 6733 Bart Beck

4 1 5 5 [9] 1 7 5 5 4 1 4 5 2 5

54 3 4 6723 John Bauldry

3 6 1 6 2 6 4 4 7 6 [8] 5 3 3 2

58 4 5 6469 Greg Raybon

7 3 4 3 7 8 5 6 1 3 2 [13] 6 5 4

64 5 6 13 Stephen Acquart

5 10 3 8 8 13 [14] 7 9 9 5 3 4 7 3

94 6 7 6641 Jimmie Smith

9 9 7 9 5 [15] 2 8 8 7 12 10 8 8 8

110 7 8 6731 Richard Freer

[17/ DNF] 17/ DNS 9 7 12 12 11 2 6 5 9 8 7 6 7

118 8 9 6725 David Stiemsma

8 7 [17/ DNF] 17/ DNF 4 4 12 10 10 8 10 6 10 10 9

125 9 10 6719 Andrew larson

6 8 [17/ DNS] 17/ DNC 17/ OCS 5 9 9 13 10 7 12 11 17/ DNC 17/ DNC

158 10 11 6732 James Disano

[17/ DNS] 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 11 2 15 11 11 11 11 11 12 11 17/ DNC

174 11 12 6734 Dan Jarrett

[17/ DNS] 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 10 7 8 12 15 13 6 7 13 17/ DNC 17/ DNC

176 12 13 1701 Christopher Wessels

[17/ DNF] 5 8 4 13 11 10 15 14 14 15 17/ DNS 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC

177 13 14 360 Bruce Fields

[17/ DNF] 17/ DNS 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 6 3 13 14 4 12 13 14 14 17/ DNC 17/ DNC

178 14 15 6729 Steve Brewer

[17/ DNF] 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ OCS 9 6 13 12 17/ OCS 14 9 9 9 17/ DNC

183 15 16 79 slim Johnson

[17/ DNC] 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/

DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC

238 16

by US Sailing today at 6:12 amCollins had a 10 point lead through 12 races entering Sunday. Borg made a strong run at Collins by winning three of the final four races of the regatta, including two bullets on Sunday. However, Collins’ consistent top results over four days helped him seal the win. Collins posted a two – one - six scoring line on Sunday. He won six races this week, and outside of his throw-out score, he never placed worse than sixth. Collins led by eight after four races Friday and 10 points after eight races on Friday.Sunday’s racing conditions were exciting in two - three foot waves and breeze up to 15 knots with gusts at nearly 20.On Thursday, sailors raced in high winds and the fleet was challenged throughout the day. The Hobie 17s raced in 13-20 knots with gusts exceeding 30 in the afternoon. Friday’s conditions were mostly light and Saturday’s racing got off to a late start due to light wind. The breeze picked up to 15 knots in the afternoon.Collins is no stranger to success in the Hobie 17. He has won multiple Hobie 17 North American Championships. He also has multiple Hobie 20 North American titles. Collins has finished as the number one ranked Hobie 17 sailor in North America over the past several years.1. Phil Collins, 1-2-2-1-1-[14]-3-1-3-1-3-2-2-1-6- ; 292. Daniel Borg, 2-4-6-2-3-[10]-1-3-2-2-4-1-1-4-1- ; 363. Bart Beck, 4-1-5-5-[9]-1-7-5-5-4-1-4-5-2-5- ; 544. John Bauldry, 3-6-1-6-2-6-4-4-7-6-[8]-5-3-3-2- ; 585. Greg Raybon, 7-3-4-3-7-8-5-6-1-3-2-[13]-6-5-4- ; 64For the first time in event history, this four-day national championship was raced in Hobie 17 catamarans. Sixteen sailors, representing nine U.S. states and one from Canada, competed for the Hobie Alter Trophy on Biloxi Bay.In conjunction with the U.S. Multihull Championship, the Ocean Springs Yacht Club also hostied the Hobie Class Association Mid-winters East/North this week, a Hobie Class Association sanctioned event.Sailors raced on Biloxi Bay in front of the Ocean Springs Yacht Club and to the east of the Biloxi Bridge.For more information from the 2017 U.S. Multihull Championship, please visit the event website