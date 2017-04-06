Phil Collins wins 2017 U.S. Multihull Championship on Biloxi Bay

2017 U.S. Multihull Championship US Sailing 2017 U.S. Multihull Championship US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org

Hobie 17 (16 boats) - Series Standing - 15 races scored





Pos Sail Skipper

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15

Total Pos 1 6726 Phil Collins

1 2 2 1 1 [14] 3 1 3 1 3 2 2 1 6

29 1 2 6730 Daniel Borg

2 4 6 2 3 [10] 1 3 2 2 4 1 1 4 1

36 2 3 6733 Bart Beck

4 1 5 5 [9] 1 7 5 5 4 1 4 5 2 5

54 3 4 6723 John Bauldry

3 6 1 6 2 6 4 4 7 6 [8] 5 3 3 2

58 4 5 6469 Greg Raybon

7 3 4 3 7 8 5 6 1 3 2 [13] 6 5 4

64 5 6 13 Stephen Acquart

5 10 3 8 8 13 [14] 7 9 9 5 3 4 7 3

94 6 7 6641 Jimmie Smith

9 9 7 9 5 [15] 2 8 8 7 12 10 8 8 8

110 7 8 6731 Richard Freer

[17/ DNF] 17/ DNS 9 7 12 12 11 2 6 5 9 8 7 6 7

118 8 9 6725 David Stiemsma

8 7 [17/ DNF] 17/ DNF 4 4 12 10 10 8 10 6 10 10 9

125 9 10 6719 Andrew larson

6 8 [17/ DNS] 17/ DNC 17/ OCS 5 9 9 13 10 7 12 11 17/ DNC 17/ DNC

158 10 11 6732 James Disano

[17/ DNS] 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 11 2 15 11 11 11 11 11 12 11 17/ DNC

174 11 12 6734 Dan Jarrett

[17/ DNS] 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 10 7 8 12 15 13 6 7 13 17/ DNC 17/ DNC

176 12 13 1701 Christopher Wessels

[17/ DNF] 5 8 4 13 11 10 15 14 14 15 17/ DNS 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC

177 13 14 360 Bruce Fields

[17/ DNF] 17/ DNS 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 6 3 13 14 4 12 13 14 14 17/ DNC 17/ DNC

178 14 15 6729 Steve Brewer

[17/ DNF] 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ OCS 9 6 13 12 17/ OCS 14 9 9 9 17/ DNC

183 15 16 79 slim Johnson

[17/ DNC] 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/

DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC 17/ DNC

238 16

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152943