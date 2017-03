Phaedo3 takes Line Honours and Class win in the NHYC Cabo Race

Phaedo3 - 2017 NHYC Cabo Race Rachel Fallon Langdon / Team Phaedo

by Rachel Fallon-Langdon today at 3:11 amCrew on board for the race where: Lloyd Thornburg, Brian Thompson, Simon Fisher, Sam Goodchild, Paul Allen, Henry Bomby and Damian Foxall.









































