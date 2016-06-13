Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 2
by Australian Laser Class Association today at 6:44 am
It was the second day of racing at the 2017 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships hosted by Adelaide Sailing Club. Three races were ran in around five - ten knots of breeze.
Day 2 - 2017 Peter Lehmann AUS Laser Nationals
In today's video we caught up with Paul Garaty (NSW), Marlena Berzins (NSW) and the newly crowned Youth World Champions, Finn Alexander (NSW).
