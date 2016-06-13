Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 2

by Australian Laser Class Association





In today's video we caught up with Paul Garaty (NSW), Marlena Berzins (NSW) and the newly crowned Youth World Champions, Finn Alexander (NSW).





