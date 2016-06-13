Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 1

Day 1 - 2017 Peter Lehmann AUS Laser Nationals Australian Laser Class Association Day 1 - 2017 Peter Lehmann AUS Laser Nationals Australian Laser Class Association

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150816

by Laser Sailing today at 6:06 amIn this video we caught up with Matthew Wearn (WA) and Elyse Ainsworth (WA) to hear about their day.