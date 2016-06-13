Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 1

by Laser Sailing today at 6:06 am
Day 1 - 2017 Peter Lehmann AUS Laser Nationals Australian Laser Class Association
Day one of racing for the 2017 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships was a light wind day. Only one race was ran for all fleets.

In this video we caught up with Matthew Wearn (WA) and Elyse Ainsworth (WA) to hear about their day.

Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Henri Lloyd 50 Years

Related Articles

Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 2
It was the second day of racing at Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships hosted by Adelaide Sailing Club. It was the second day of racing at the 2017 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships hosted by Adelaide Sailing Club. Three races were ran in around five - ten knots of breeze.
Posted today at 6:44 am B14 National Championships - Day 2
Three races run today under some spectacularly threatening stormy skies and despite the stubbornness of your faithful Three races were run today under some spectacularly threatening stormy skies and despite the stubbornness of your faithful RO persisting with some, ahem, interesting courses due to big windshifts it looks like the cream of the fleet is floating to the top.
Posted on 30 Dec Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Aus
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships and provides this gallery Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The day had great racing an enviable social programme, with True South Brewery and Restaurant providing complimentary beer for all of the gang.
Posted on 30 Dec B14 National Championships - Day 1
The Bethwaite designed B-14 is still one of the best dinghy classes going around, and with all the goodies The Bethwaite designed B-14 is still one of the best dinghy classes going around, and with all the goodies such as asymmetrical kite, good power to weight ratio and wide hiking racks for maximum leverage plus a good international fleet almost anyone can be challenged and rewarded by these flighty boats.
Posted on 29 Dec World Sailing - The World Sailing Show - December 2016
December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing covering America's Cup, racing in the Southern Ocean and more. Plus, Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Sir Russell Coutts; our tribute to a spectacular year afloat along with news and views from around the world.
Posted on 28 Dec Australian Youth Sailing Team success rounds out 2016
Two Gold and a Bronze medal for Australian sailors at the Youth Sailing World Championship in Auckland this week Two Gold and a Bronze medal for Australian sailors at the Youth Sailing World Championship in Auckland this week, brings a close to a fantastic year of performance success for Australian Sailing.
Posted on 22 Dec Aon Youth Worlds - More reactions from the Medalists in pictures
The backdrop of a great spell of sailing weather made for a mix of close racing for the medals and indeed all placings. The backdrop of a great spell of sailing weather made for a mix of close racing for the medals and indeed all placings. Plus providing a stage for the sailors of the future to shine - with some very dominant performances in some classes, providing a pointer to those who will surely be satnding on the Olympic podium in 2020 and 2024.
Posted on 22 Dec Youth Worlds - Medallists' reactions on the water in pictures
There were a range of emotions on display as each class finished its final race in the Aon Youth World Sailing Champs There were a range of emotions on display as each class finished its final race in the Aon Youth World sailing Championship. For five of the nine classes the Gold medal had already been decided the day before, and in a couple of others there was only a mathematical chance of the Yellow bib wearer not going on to turn that into a Gold medal. In others it was tight end tense.
Posted on 21 Dec 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta - Registration is open!
The registration for the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta is open. We are looking forward welcoming world class sailors. The registration for the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta is open. We are looking forward welcoming world class sailors again in Medemblik, the Netherlands.
Posted on 21 Dec Italians lift Nations Trophy to close Aon Youth Worlds
Burling and Meech spoke of the sailing pathway the participants could enjoy, remembering their time sailing Master of ceremonies, and affectionately known as the 'voice of yachting', Pete Montgomery began proceedings at the Auckland University of Technology City Campus by welcoming the 389 sailors from 65 nations, coaches and guests.
Posted on 20 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy