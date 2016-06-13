Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 1
by Laser Sailing today at 6:06 am
Day one of racing for the 2017 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships was a light wind day. Only one race was ran for all fleets.
Day 1 - 2017 Peter Lehmann AUS Laser Nationals Australian Laser Class Association
In this video we caught up with Matthew Wearn (WA) and Elyse Ainsworth (WA) to hear about their day.
