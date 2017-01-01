Peru’s Angello Giuria successfully defends Sunfish Youth World Title
Day Three and Final Day of the Sunfish Youth World Championship held at Brant Beach Yacht Club in NJ couldn't have had more perfect winds and weather along with outstanding Race Committee work thanks to PRO Bub Kovacs and his A Team - Janet, Kelly, Susan and Jack. Wait a minute ... who pocketed my anemometer? An inside story that drew chuckles on all three days. No one said RC volunteers had to be serious all the time. It's perfectly OK to lighten RC duty with humor and good fun while also doing an excellent job. These volunteers knew how to do everything right, and the Sunfish Class appreciates them more than they know.
2017 Sunfish Youth World Championships - Day 3 Brant Beach SF Regatta Pictures
Although the Top Finishing places changed every once in a while to keep us wondering who will be the final winner, Top Finisher Angello Giuria of Peru didn't disappoint anyone with his excellent sailing skills and champion spirit. What a nice young man who also knows how to get to the finish line as quickly as possible.
Finishing second in the final standings was Ignacio Antequera Erro of Spain whose concentration on the race course was just amazing. And that concentration paid off by keeping him in the Top Finishes all three race days.
In third place for the final standings was Clemente Sequel of Chile who worked his way up in the standings doing what he does best ... sailing smart and sailing fast. At last year's Sunfish World Championship in Cartagena, Colombia, we let Clemente's Dad know what a wonderful young man his son was. So being a champion on the water seems to be coupled with being a champion off the water as well for so many of our Youth competitors.
The fourth and fifth place finishers were Alejandro Mago and Top Female Miranda Paz respectively, both representing Peru.
But we can't forget the awesome and hard work done every day, many times a day starting early every morning by Dori Jo Gugliemini and her committee of helpers who took such wonderful care of the competitors, coaches, family members and Race Committee. Without that level of dedication a special event can fall flat. But not under Dori Jo's care and watchful eye! Brant Beach Yacht Club and its members are deserving of the greatest praise.
Now competitors are arriving from all over the world to compete in the Sunfish World Championship that starts with official racing on Monday, Aug.28. New Sunfish out-of-the-box are being assigned to competitors as they arrive. And boats are being rigged and fine-tuned to meet Class Measurement rules.
So let the races begin! ... and stay tuned for race results as they happen.
Series Summary
|Pl
|Sail
|Sailor
|S
|From
|Tot
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|1
|4747
|Angello Giuria
|
|Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela
|28
|1
|3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|8
|(12)
|2
|4751
|Ignacio Antequera Erro
|
|Spain
|29
|3
|2
|1
|(22\
OCS)
|5
|6
|3
|1
|8
|3
|4742
|Clemente Sequel
|
|Chile - Cofradia Nautica del Pacifica
|41
|8
|7
|5
|5
|9
|1
|2
|(15)
|4
|4
|4748
|Alejandro Mago
|
|Peru - Club Regatas Lima
|42
|4
|4
|(12)
|4
|3
|2
|4
|10
|11
|5
|4745
|Miranda Paz
|F
|Peru - YCA Peru
|43
|2
|5
|7
|11
|1
|5
|(12)
|2
|10
|6
|4749
|Adrianna Barron
|F
|Peru - CRL
|43
|7
|8
|3
|9
|(10)
|8
|1
|5
|2
|7
|4744
|Simon Gomez
|
|Colombia - Club Nautico Acuarela
|48
|6
|1
|8
|1
|6
|(12)
|9
|12
|5
|8
|4746
|Santiago Canziani
|
|Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela
|56
|5
|12
|9
|(13)
|4
|9
|7
|9
|1
|9
|4753
|Ernesto Sarrazin
|
|Ecuador -
|72
|12
|9
|2
|8
|(20)
|7
|11
|4
|19
|10
|4752
|Michael Andres Velez Soledispa
|
|Ecuador - San Mateo
|72
|9
|6
|13
|(22\
OCS)
|13
|4
|8
|3
|16
|11
|4750
|Maria Pia Van Oordt
|F
|Peru - Club Regatas Lima
|75
|14
|10
|10
|3
|15
|13
|(22\
RET)
|7
|3
|12
|4741
|Gustavo Alayon
|
|PR - Ponce Yacht & Fishing Club
|82
|10
|13
|(18)
|18
|7
|11
|10
|6
|7
|13
|4735
|Leonora Krajewski
|F
|USA - Pine Beach YC
|95
|(21)
|17
|6
|16
|12
|10
|17
|11
|6
|14
|4743
|Nicholas Patin
|
|USA - Point o'Woods YS
|97
|13
|16
|14
|7
|8
|16
|6
|(17)
|17
|15
|4740
|Nicholas Reyes
|
|USA - Hunterdon SC
|98
|11
|11
|17
|6
|11
|15
|(18)
|13
|14
|16
|4738
|Payton Kliesch
|F
|USA - Brant Beach YC
|122
|17
|19
|15
|12
|18
|(20)
|13
|19
|9
|17
|4754
|Juan Carlos Barrera
|
|Ecuador - Salinas YC
|122
|19
|(22\
RET)
|11
|14
|16
|18
|15
|14
|15
|18
|4737
|Griffin Sisk
|
|USA - WYS
|132
|16
|14
|(21)
|10
|14
|17
|19
|21
|21
|19
|4736
|Elle Bukosky
|F
|USA - Seaside Park
|134
|18
|15
|19
|17
|17
|19
|16
|(20)
|13
|20
|4739
|Peter Buyck
|
|USA - Carolina YC
|138
|(20)
|18
|20
|15
|19
|14
|14
|18
|20
|21
|4755
|Craig Ambrosio
|
|USA - Toms River YC
|147
|15
|20
|16
|(22\
OCS)
|21
|21
|20
|16
|18
