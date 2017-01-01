Peru’s Angello Giuria successfully defends Sunfish Youth World Title

by Sunfish Class today at 7:32 amAlthough the Top Finishing places changed every once in a while to keep us wondering who will be the final winner, Top Finisher Angello Giuria of Peru didn't disappoint anyone with his excellent sailing skills and champion spirit. What a nice young man who also knows how to get to the finish line as quickly as possible.





Finishing second in the final standings was Ignacio Antequera Erro of Spain whose concentration on the race course was just amazing. And that concentration paid off by keeping him in the Top Finishes all three race days.



In third place for the final standings was Clemente Sequel of Chile who worked his way up in the standings doing what he does best ... sailing smart and sailing fast. At last year's Sunfish World Championship in Cartagena, Colombia, we let Clemente's Dad know what a wonderful young man his son was. So being a champion on the water seems to be coupled with being a champion off the water as well for so many of our Youth competitors.









The fourth and fifth place finishers were Alejandro Mago and Top Female Miranda Paz respectively, both representing Peru.



But we can't forget the awesome and hard work done every day, many times a day starting early every morning by Dori Jo Gugliemini and her committee of helpers who took such wonderful care of the competitors, coaches, family members and Race Committee. Without that level of dedication a special event can fall flat. But not under Dori Jo's care and watchful eye! Brant Beach Yacht Club and its members are deserving of the greatest praise.









Now competitors are arriving from all over the world to compete in the Sunfish World Championship that starts with official racing on Monday, Aug.28. New Sunfish out-of-the-box are being assigned to competitors as they arrive. And boats are being rigged and fine-tuned to meet Class Measurement rules.



Series Summary Pl Sail Sailor S From Tot 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 4747 Angello Giuria Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela 28 1 3 4 2 2 3 5 8 (12) 2 4751 Ignacio Antequera Erro Spain 29 3 2 1 (22\

OCS) 5 6 3 1 8 3 4742 Clemente Sequel Chile - Cofradia Nautica del Pacifica 41 8 7 5 5 9 1 2 (15) 4 4 4748 Alejandro Mago Peru - Club Regatas Lima 42 4 4 (12) 4 3 2 4 10 11 5 4745 Miranda Paz F Peru - YCA Peru 43 2 5 7 11 1 5 (12) 2 10 6 4749 Adrianna Barron F Peru - CRL 43 7 8 3 9 (10) 8 1 5 2 7 4744 Simon Gomez Colombia - Club Nautico Acuarela 48 6 1 8 1 6 (12) 9 12 5 8 4746 Santiago Canziani Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela 56 5 12 9 (13) 4 9 7 9 1 9 4753 Ernesto Sarrazin Ecuador - 72 12 9 2 8 (20) 7 11 4 19 10 4752 Michael Andres Velez Soledispa Ecuador - San Mateo 72 9 6 13 (22\

OCS) 13 4 8 3 16 11 4750 Maria Pia Van Oordt F Peru - Club Regatas Lima 75 14 10 10 3 15 13 (22\

RET) 7 3 12 4741 Gustavo Alayon PR - Ponce Yacht & Fishing Club 82 10 13 (18) 18 7 11 10 6 7 13 4735 Leonora Krajewski F USA - Pine Beach YC 95 (21) 17 6 16 12 10 17 11 6 14 4743 Nicholas Patin USA - Point o'Woods YS 97 13 16 14 7 8 16 6 (17) 17 15 4740 Nicholas Reyes USA - Hunterdon SC 98 11 11 17 6 11 15 (18) 13 14 16 4738 Payton Kliesch F USA - Brant Beach YC 122 17 19 15 12 18 (20) 13 19 9 17 4754 Juan Carlos Barrera Ecuador - Salinas YC 122 19 (22\

RET) 11 14 16 18 15 14 15 18 4737 Griffin Sisk USA - WYS 132 16 14 (21) 10 14 17 19 21 21 19 4736 Elle Bukosky F USA - Seaside Park 134 18 15 19 17 17 19 16 (20) 13 20 4739 Peter Buyck USA - Carolina YC 138 (20) 18 20 15 19 14 14 18 20 21 4755 Craig Ambrosio USA - Toms River YC 147 15 20 16 (22\

OCS) 21 21 20 16 18

