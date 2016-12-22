Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

Perth Match Cup - Team NZ's Peter Burling leads after Day 1 in Perth

by John Roberson today at 1:11 pm
Racing on Day 1 of the Perth Match Cup hosted by Royal Perth YC John Roberson ©
Double Olympic medallist Peter Burling and his team of Kiwi sailors head the leaderboard after the first day of action at the Perth Match Cup, hosted by Royal Perth Yacht Club on the Swan River.

Burling, who won gold at the recent Rio Olympics and silver at the previous games in London, has a crew stacked with talent, and it showed on a day of champagne sailing, when he only dropped one race in seven.

His on board team are Blair Tuke, who was his medal winning partner at both games, Josh Junior, another Olympian and Glenn Ashby, a multiple catamaran world champion.

Local Perth based skipper Matt Jerwood holds second place, also with only one defeat, though he has only sailed six races, so has the potential to equal Burling’s score.

Jerwood’s Redline Racing team have been strong contenders on the match racing circuit for several years, finishing fifth in the Fremantle Championship event last year, and third at the Marstrand finale of last year’s tour.

Steven Thomas, another local skipper, holds third place after a tie-breaker with Harry Price, with both teams having won four races of six sailed, though Thomas beat Price when they met. Thomas is from the host club, and has been working his way up the world match racing standings recently.

Harry Price, another Australian, comes from the other side of the country, representing the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, in Sydney. He is perhaps a bit of a surprise package at this stage of the regatta, punching above his weight.

Expected to be doing better are Perth based Torvar Mirsky and Sweden’s Mans Holmberg.

Conditions on the Swan River’s Matilda Bay were perfect today, with bright sunshine and a seabreeze that built from a sedate 8 to 10 knots in the morning, to over 20 knots by the end of the afternoon.

The three day regatta takes the form of a double round robin, followed by quarter finals, semi-finals and a final, which will be sailed on Wednesday.

Scoreboard:

1 Peter Burling NZL 6 pts
2 Matt Jerwood AUS 5 pts
3 Steven Thomas AUS 4 pts
4 Harry Price AUS 4 pts
5 Torvar Mirsky AUS 3.5 pts
6 Mans Homberg SWE 3 pts
7= Will Boulden AUS 2 pts
7= Logan Beck NZL 2 pts
9 Matt Chew AUS 1.5 pts
10 Jeremy Koo MAS 0 pts
Sail Exchange 660x82 1Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Canfield returns as one of the favourites in World Match Racing Tour
Taylor Canfield and the US One team came into the 2016 season as the big favourites. Taylor Canfield and the US One team came into the 2016 season as the big favourites. They had won the majority of major M32 events in the previous season and spent more time in the boat than any other team and the expectations were great.
Posted on 20 Jan Star studded field at WMRT Swan River Match Cup
Out of the ten starting teams, the team that raises most eyebrows is the team behind Peter Burling, NZL. Out of the ten starting teams, who represent four different nations, the team that raises most eyebrows is the team behind Peter Burling, NZL. The Olympic gold medallist, World champion and Americas Cup sailor is bringing Glenn Ashby, Blair Tuke and Josh Junior with him to the bout. A team that would strike fear into many a team they go up against.
Posted on 20 Jan Porec returns Croatia to the World Match Racing Tour
The match racing tradition in Croatia runs deep and the Adriatic coast has seen many big events over the years The match racing tradition in Croatia runs deep and the Adriatic coast has seen many big match racing events over the years in locations such as Rovinj, Dubrovnik and Umag.
Posted on 19 Jan Gilmour snags Australian Tour Card for World Match Racing Tour 2017
At age 23 Sam Gilmour has already reached the top three on the world match racing rankings with his Neptune Racing team. At age 23 Sam Gilmour from Perth, Australia has already reached the top three on the World Sailing match racing rankings with his Neptune Racing team. This feat has awarded him one of the two WMRT Tour Cards awarded to teams based on their ranking results.
Posted on 13 Jan 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship Notice of Race released
The Notice of Race for the 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship set to be held out of the Balboa Yacht Club The Notice of Race for the 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship set to be held out of the Balboa Yacht Club in Newport Beach, California, USA has been released.
Posted on 7 Jan World Match Racing Tour card to Frenchman Yann Guichard
His talent in multihulls was unquestioned but lack of experience in match racing made many people question his abilities Yann Guichard came in to last season as a real dark horse. His talent in multihulls was unquestioned but his lack of experience in match racing made many people question his abilities.
Posted on 4 Jan Another WMRT back-to-back heads for Miami
This Easter will present a perfect opportunity to watch World class sailing if you get yourself out on Biscayne Bay This Easter will present a perfect opportunity to watch World class sailing if you get yourself out on Biscayne Bay in Miami. The venue will host not only one but two back-to-back World Match Racing Tour events in the M32 high-speed catamaran during April 2017.
Posted on 3 Jan World Match Racing Tour announces 2017 World Championship season
The 2017 season will include one World Championship Final, six World Championship level events and 18 World Tour events. The 2017 season will include one World Championship Final, six World Championship level events and eighteen World Tour level events.
Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Ian Williams takes World Match Racing Tour card number four
At the start of last season many people were in doubt over the future success of Ian Williams with the change in format. At the start of last season many people were in doubt over the future success of six-time match racing World Champion Ian Williams with the change in format and boats. He proved everyone wrong by winning the first multihull event
Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Iker receives first ever Spanish Tour Card on World Match Racing Tour
With a Tour Card at his disposal, Iker Martinez will truly be a wild card in the hunt for the World Championship title. Over the years there has been a lack of front runners for the WMRT title from Iberia, but with a Tour Card at his disposal, Iker Martinez will truly be a wild card in the hunt for the World Championship title.
Posted on 14 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy