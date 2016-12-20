Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik ZKG

Perth Match Cup - Match racing rookie Burling holds lead after Day 2

by World Match Racing Tour today at 9:52 am
2017 Perth Match Cup - Day 1 and 2, January 2017 World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com
The first round robin is nearly complete and still only three points separate the top six teams with three nationalities in the mix. Close racing has been the story of the day but Kiwi Peter Burling remains at the top with local Perth sailor Matt Jerwood just a point behind with a race in hand.

The day started with a steady 8kts breeze to ease the visiting teams in to Perth sailing, but by this afternoon peak M32 conditions with a 20kts sea breeze and blue skies filled the Swan River. Making his debut on the WMRT, Peter Burling tops the table with an impressive tally of dropping just one race in seven in these champagne sailing conditions proving that he can indeed turn his hand to the Tour.

Tour regular Steven Thomas (AUS) with RPM Racing were the only team to beat the current event leaders today and will go into Day 3 with three races left to sail in the first round robin and still with a strong chance to move through to the knockout rounds. Sydney based Harry Price and Down Under Racing surprised today with four wins and currently sit in the bronze medal spot with two races still to sail in the round robin. Their current position, and some valuable training last week in Perth, proved that the trip from the east coast was definitely worth it.

2017 Perth Match Cup - Day 1 and 2, January 2017 © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com
2017 Perth Match Cup - Day 1 and 2, January 2017 © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com


Still a young man himself, Torvar Mirsky is a WMRT veteran now taking a second shot on the scene with the introduction of the M32 catamaran. He has lead a strong campaign so far with a second and fourth place finish at qualifiers earlier in the season but isn’t looking as strong at his home venue.

Similarly Swedish skipper Måns Holmberg and his CFA Sports team enjoyed a fantastic 2016 in the class both in WMRT and M32 Series events, but have struggled to deliver today. Young Holmberg is sailing this event with two new team members and Mirsky is also changing around in his base team.

Perhaps the change in climate is affecting these two skippers who both spend much of their time in Sweden; but unless they shape up tomorrow they won’t see the semifinals and will have to try at another event to gain qualification to the World Championship level event in Northern Europe.

Round Robin 1 will conclude first thing tomorrow before the second round robin begins and then on to the knockout round.

For full scores and more updates click here

2017 Perth Match Cup - Day 1 and 2, January 2017 © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com
2017 Perth Match Cup - Day 1 and 2, January 2017 © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com


2017 Perth Match Cup - Day 1 and 2, January 2017 © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com
2017 Perth Match Cup - Day 1 and 2, January 2017 © World Match Racing Tour . http://www.wmrt.com

Lancer Inflatables - BJWildwind 2016 660x82Barz Optics - Melanin Lenses

Related Articles

Ian Williams takes World Match Racing Tour card number four
At the start of last season many people were in doubt over the future success of Ian Williams with the change in format. At the start of last season many people were in doubt over the future success of six-time match racing World Champion Ian Williams with the change in format and boats. He proved everyone wrong by winning the first multihull event
Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Iker receives first ever Spanish Tour Card on World Match Racing Tour
With a Tour Card at his disposal, Iker Martinez will truly be a wild card in the hunt for the World Championship title. Over the years there has been a lack of front runners for the WMRT title from Iberia, but with a Tour Card at his disposal, Iker Martinez will truly be a wild card in the hunt for the World Championship title.
Posted on 14 Dec 2016 Second World Match Racing Tour Card 2017 goes to Sally Barkow
Sally Barkow from USA is together with the team preparing for their second full season and their challenge for the title Team Magenta 32 is the second match racing team to receive their Tour Card for the season 2017. Sally Barkow from USA is together with the team preparing for their second full season and their challenge for the World Championship title in match racing.
Posted on 6 Dec 2016 World Match Racing Tour reveals two more events in Australia in 2017
Swan River Match Cup and Geographe Bay Cup will ensure that the world’s match racing focus will be on Western Australia. The WMRT Swan River Match Cup and the WMRT Geographe Bay Cup will ensure that the world’s match racing focus will be on Western Australia at the start of 2017.
Posted on 2 Dec 2016 WMRT Congressional Cup to be the second event of the 2017 season
The legacy of this illustrious event is with its 53 years of sailing history, a grand part of the sport of match racing. The legacy of this illustrious event is with its 53 years of sailing history, a grand part of the sport of match racing.
Posted on 1 Dec 2016 World Match Racing Tour - Chris Steele receives Tour Card for 2017
Chris Steele and his 36 Below Racing is the first team to announce their Tour Card for the World Match Racing Tour 2017 Chris Steele and his 36 Below Racing is the first team to announce their Tour Card for the World Match Racing Tour 2017 season. The match racer from Auckland, New Zealand is ready to put his bid in for the World Championship title in match racing 2017.
Posted on 30 Nov 2016 World Match Racing Tour returns to Australia
Ten WMRT Tour Card teams are already qualified in to the event. These teams are yet to be announced at this date. Ten WMRT Tour Card teams are already qualified in to the event. These teams, who have won their Tour Cards due to their match racing ranking, prior results or via wild cards, are yet to be announced at this date.
Posted on 25 Nov 2016 Marstrand to host M32 World Championships 2017
Entry limit of World Championships will be 25 teams but for the first year the event has an open invitation for any team The entry limit of the World Championships will be 25 teams but for the first year the event has an open invitation for any team to enter on a first come, first serve principle.
Posted on 12 Oct 2016 Gilmour keeps a cool head to win WMRT Cape Crow Cup
With a strong breeze of 15-20 knots pushing from the south the scene was set for the final day of the Cape Crow Cup. With a strong breeze of 15-20 knots pushing from the south and a strong current in the south east of the island of Öckerö the scene was set for the final day of the Cape Crow Cup.
Posted on 26 Sep 2016 WMRT - Shifts, change but all the same on Day 2 of Cape Crow Cup
Day number two of Cape Crow Cup could easily carry the headline of challenging when it comes to the racing conditions. Day number two of the Cape Crow Cup could easily carry the headline of challenging when it comes to the racing conditions. The wind started from the northwest and shifted slowly and inconsistently to the southwest.
Posted on 25 Sep 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy