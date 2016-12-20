Perth Match Cup - Match racing rookie Burling holds lead after Day 2

by World Match Racing Tour today at 9:52 amThe day started with a steady 8kts breeze to ease the visiting teams in to Perth sailing, but by this afternoon peak M32 conditions with a 20kts sea breeze and blue skies filled the Swan River. Making his debut on the WMRT, Peter Burling tops the table with an impressive tally of dropping just one race in seven in these champagne sailing conditions proving that he can indeed turn his hand to the Tour.Tour regular Steven Thomas (AUS) with RPM Racing were the only team to beat the current event leaders today and will go into Day 3 with three races left to sail in the first round robin and still with a strong chance to move through to the knockout rounds. Sydney based Harry Price and Down Under Racing surprised today with four wins and currently sit in the bronze medal spot with two races still to sail in the round robin. Their current position, and some valuable training last week in Perth, proved that the trip from the east coast was definitely worth it.



Still a young man himself, Torvar Mirsky is a WMRT veteran now taking a second shot on the scene with the introduction of the M32 catamaran. He has lead a strong campaign so far with a second and fourth place finish at qualifiers earlier in the season but isn’t looking as strong at his home venue.



Similarly Swedish skipper Måns Holmberg and his CFA Sports team enjoyed a fantastic 2016 in the class both in WMRT and M32 Series events, but have struggled to deliver today. Young Holmberg is sailing this event with two new team members and Mirsky is also changing around in his base team.



Perhaps the change in climate is affecting these two skippers who both spend much of their time in Sweden; but unless they shape up tomorrow they won’t see the semifinals and will have to try at another event to gain qualification to the World Championship level event in Northern Europe.



Round Robin 1 will conclude first thing tomorrow before the second round robin begins and then on to the knockout round.



