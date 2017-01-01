Perini Navi counts down to FLIBS & Sybaris a finalist at ISS Awards

Perini Navi counts down to FLIBS Perini Navi Perini Navi counts down to FLIBS Perini Navi

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158420

by Perini Navi today at 6:09 amAs with every year, the annual International Superyacht Society Awards will be presented at the ISS gala on the first evening of the show. Sybaris has been shortlisted for the award of Best Sailing Yacht over 40m. Earlier this year, Sybaris won the prestigious Sailing Yacht of the Year award at the World Superyacht Awards in Florence (Italy).Sybaris, a 70m aluminium ketch, represents the latest generation of Perini Navi yachts, in terms of hull lines, design and innovative technology.Sybaris has an aluminium superstructure which boasts an expansive flybridge of 18m in length, the largest of any sailing yacht ever built. The renowned interior architects at PH Design in Miami created the spacious and luminous interior with its contemporary layout and furnishings.During the show, Perini Navi will present the new range of sailing and motor yachts, which have been developed by the in-house design team.The Perini Navi stand is in the heart of the SYBAss Village.