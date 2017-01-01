Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Perini Navi counts down to FLIBS & Sybaris a finalist at ISS Awards

by Perini Navi today at 6:09 am
Perini Navi counts down to FLIBS Perini Navi
Perini Navi, world leader in the design and build of superyachts, both sail and motor, will be present at the 2017 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from 1-5 November.

As with every year, the annual International Superyacht Society Awards will be presented at the ISS gala on the first evening of the show. Sybaris has been shortlisted for the award of Best Sailing Yacht over 40m. Earlier this year, Sybaris won the prestigious Sailing Yacht of the Year award at the World Superyacht Awards in Florence (Italy).

Sybaris, a 70m aluminium ketch, represents the latest generation of Perini Navi yachts, in terms of hull lines, design and innovative technology.

Sybaris has an aluminium superstructure which boasts an expansive flybridge of 18m in length, the largest of any sailing yacht ever built. The renowned interior architects at PH Design in Miami created the spacious and luminous interior with its contemporary layout and furnishings.

During the show, Perini Navi will present the new range of sailing and motor yachts, which have been developed by the in-house design team.

The Perini Navi stand is in the heart of the SYBAss Village.
Insun - AC ProgramDubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

A Date with the 2018 Festival of Sails
So excited is Rob Date about his newest Scarlet Runner that he’s entered the J111 in the one design division So excited is Rob Date about his newest Scarlet Runner that he’s entered the J111 in the one design division of the 175th anniversary Festival of Sails 2018 before it’s arrived in Australia. In doing so Date was badged the 50th festival entry for which he gets zilch but a story written about him.
Posted on 27 Oct Take the leap - Life as an Ocean Gypsy - Part 2- Patagonia
The beginning of any adventure is often fraught with chaos and mine was no exception. The beginning of any adventure is often fraught with chaos and mine was no exception. Once it was apparent that throwing in my job and heading to Chile to board Commitment for her four-month journey through the Patagonian channels and across the Pacific was not a dream, I confess to a few moments of panic.
Posted on 27 Oct Room for all at the 2018 Festival of Sails
This year is the 175th anniversary of the Australia’s iconic Regatta and there will be plenty for visitors to enjoy. According to Festival of Sails Chairman Peter Alexander, Geelong has room for visitors. Mr Alexander says the Royal Geelong Yacht Club (RGYC) has been working closely with the organisers of the 2018 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (CEGORR) to manage the logistics of two significant events being run over the same weekend.
Posted on 26 Oct Monos, multis and powerboats - The state of play in Australia
In 2002 it was $10000 per foot to buy yacht and boat owners would typically spend similar amount on their house purchase In 2002 it was $10,000 per foot to buy a yacht and boat owners would typically spend a similar amount on their house purchase. In 2017 the price per foot of boat is still at the 2002 level whereas the housing market has soared and Sydney’s median house is now $1.15 million versus $387,500 back then.
Posted on 25 Oct Just 80 days to go until the Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival
The countdown is on to one of the biggest parties, with just 80 days until the Clipper Race Fleet sails into town The countdown is on to one of the biggest parties the Whitsundays has ever seen, with just 80 days until the Clipper Race Fleet sails into town and the Clipper Race Carnival begins.
Posted on 25 Oct Thirtieth blog from Jon Sanders - musings from Gold Coast to Sydney
The Seaway runs parallel to the ocean beach, its construction helped to make the Gold Coast what it is today. Queensland’s Southport Yacht Club is located inside the Seaway, waterways of the Gold Coast. The Seaway runs parallel to the ocean beach, its construction helped to make the Gold Coast what it is today. Big towers and lots of people in them, expensive, I suspect, looking down at the yacht club and its marina.
Posted on 24 Oct 4th Annual Bavaria Oktoberfest at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club
Along with a family friendly handicap race around Lion Island, there will be celebrations, and plenty of German Beer! Along with a family friendly handicap race around Lion Island, there will be celebrations and prizes for best dressed, Bavarian Brotzeit Platters, Pretzels, Pork and most importantly plenty of German Beer!
Posted on 24 Oct Latest Zhik Isotak X arriving in time for Rolex Sydney Hobart
Increasing numbers of offshore crews are opting for Zhik’s multi-layered approach to face extreme conditions Not the endurance of a near 45,000 nautical mile Volvo Ocean Race, but still crossing a testing patch of ocean is a certainty for this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet. Eastern Bass Strait’s shallow waters and the time of year when East Coast lows have been known to develop at sea can throw up surprises, one of the reasons sailors from around the world are lured to the bluewater classic
Posted on 23 Oct Predictwind - Updates released for new offshore app
Predictwind's Offshore App is constantly being updated to provide you with the best possible forecast experience Predictwind's Offshore App is constantly being updated to provide you with the best possible forecast experience and the latest tools and features. Here's a look at the latest release.
Posted on 23 Oct Last chance to join stellar weekend of Pittwater cruising
It’s the last chance to join in one of Australia’s best weekends of cruising with registrations closing soon It’s the last chance to join in one of Australia’s best weekends of cruising with registrations closing soon for the 2017 Multihull Solutions Pittwater Rally. Held from 24-26 November, the Multihull Solutions Pittwater Rally incorporates laidback cruising through the stunning coves and inlets hidden in a natural paradise just north of Sydney’s CBD.
Posted on 23 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy