Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad

Perfect scorelines on breezy Day 2 at the Vice Admiral's Cup

by James Boyd today at 2:02 am
Big speeds in big winds for Invictus in the FAST 40+ fleet - Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 Rick Tomlinson
Conditions turned autumnal for day two of the Vice Admirals' Cup. With seven fleets competing at the RORC's annual regatta for invited one design and level rating classes, today crews found themselves wrestling their boats around the courses in 15-20 knot winds until a squall caused conditions to gust up to 28 knots, plus rain and reducing visibility.

Some clearly enjoyed the brisk conditions with Invictus claiming both today's coastal races in the FAST 40+, while Tony Mack's McFly scored three bullets to take the lead in the J/111s and Richard Powell's Marvel managed a perfect scoreline in the SB20's three races. 'It was good - we are very happy,' said Marvel crewman Ben Vines. 'We got fairly lit up at times. We had a couple of hairy moments. There were big gusts coming through unexpectedly.'

Marvel has now pulled out a five point lead over Jerry Hill's sportsboatworld.com. Of the squall in the race three, Vines said: 'We got most of the breeze just before it and we then went downwind in the rain. It was quite breezy - the gusts were real bullets. Our top speed was about 16 knots.'

After her stand out Friday, Simon Perry's Jiraffe found it harder going today but has managed to retain the lead in the J/109s. John Smart's Juke Box was the lowest scorer winning today's opening race, with David Richards' Jumping Jellyfish and Robert Stiles' Diamond Jem claiming honours in the subsequent two.

Tony Mack's McFly scorches ahead to take the lead in the J/111s - Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 © Rick Tomlinson
Tony Mack's McFly scorches ahead to take the lead in the J/111s - Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 © Rick Tomlinson



However in the J/111s Tony Mack and his crew on McFly blitzed it, scoring three bullets and taking the lead. 'It was lovely sailing - we are delighted with our result,' said Mack. 'Sometimes I think things just go well for you and you make the right calls and other days you don't seem to. Perhaps that is why we keep coming back!'

The J/111s sailed two windward-leewards today ending the day with a round the cans course that was shortened at Gurnard Ledge. Even the invincible McFly had her upsets including one wild broach coming out of a gybe. While the results indicate otherwise, racing among the J/111s was still close. 'You had to try until the very end. In the J/111s there are some very good owner-drivers,' concluded Mack.

The eleven FAST 40+s spent the day thundering about the western Solent completing two 15-16 mile long round the cans courses, starting off Beaulieu with the last race finishing off Cowes. After a disappointing start to the Vice Admiral's Cup, Invictus won both today's races by a handsome margin.

'Today was really good fun - conditions were great,' enthused Sir Keith Mills' son Alex, helmsman here. 'We have always been good at reaching starts and we got a massive lead straight out of the blocks.'

While Invictus won today's first race by almost three and a half minutes on the water, in the second it was close with Johnny Vincent's Pace initially fastest only to suffer a broach that allowed Invictus to pull ahead. With yesterday's leader, Stewart Whitehead's Rebellion, having a zero or hero regatta, so Invictus has taken the lead, now two points ahead of Tony Dickin's Jubilee.

If the FAST 40+s were hitting impressive speeds, the Diam 24od trimarans outstripped them. They sailed two long courses, of 15 miles and six miles, the former taking them deep into the eastern Solent. Piers Hugh Smith's Maverick SSR almost scored two bullets but the British campaign, due to take part in the Voile de France a la Voile this July, accidentally failed to complete the course in race one.

Powering up in the Diam24ods - Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 © Rick Tomlinson
Powering up in the Diam24ods - Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 © Rick Tomlinson



'We saw a 30 second average of 19.7 knots and a peak speed of 21,' said Smith. 'We were hoping to be in the top cluster of boats. It was nice to consistently have good speed and good results.'

As usual the racing was closest in the Quarter Tonners where favourite, Sam Laidlaw's Aguila was top scorer of the day, winning the last windward-leeward. Aguila is now four points ahead of Louise Morton's Bullit. Today's other winners were the Southworth's Whiskers and Tom Daniels' Tiger.

Thrills and spills on the start line for the Quarter Ton fleet - Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 © Rick Tomlinson
Thrills and spills on the start line for the Quarter Ton fleet - Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 © Rick Tomlinson



Today was a case of minimising handling errors even on the immaculately sailed Aguila. After seeing 24 knots they blew up their vang during a gybe. 'We just hobbled over the line but fortunately we were far enough ahead to hold our position,' recounted Laidlaw.

In the Impalas Ben Meakins and Polly's run of four bullets was finally broken by Oliver Love's Two Frank. 'It was great racing,' said Love. 'Getting 11 knots out of an Impala is quite good, surfing down waves and now we are back in contention to win.'

Racing continues tomorrow at 1030 BST with the final three races to be sailed in the FAST 40+ and Diam 24od and two in the remaining classes.

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82RS Sailing 660x82Barz Optics - Kids range

Related Articles

Podium finish for Azzurra in the Rolex TP52 World Championship
Fresh northwesterly 15-18 knot wind forecast for today didn’t fill in until after 2pm, allowing only one race to be run. Azzurra won big time on the last day for a well earned third overall. Platoon is the new world champion; the circuit’s next event will be in Porto Cervo.
Posted on 20 May Melges 24 European Sailing Series – Three amazing races on Day 2
A steady Peler of variable intensity between eight and 15 knots allowed the completion of three very fast races The Hungarian entry FGF Sailing Team HUN-728 (8-3-2) with Robert Bakoczy in helm climbs up to the third position, while Travis Weisleder's Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team USA-848 (12-13-15), under the spotlight in this event for the presence of the 470 Olympian sailor and Melges 24 World Champion David Hughes aboard, slips down in seventh position after having closed as second the first day of racing.
Posted on 20 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Final day images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from final day Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from final day
Posted on 20 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 9 – Tenacious finish
At around midnight last night, Jason and Judy Payne-James' Dufour 45, Heartbeat IV crossed the finish line in Bermuda. At around midnight last night, Jason and Judy Payne-James' Dufour 45, Heartbeat IV crossed the finish line in Bermuda.
Posted on 20 May Consistent Platoon have Rolex TP52 World Title within reach
Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon team have given themselves a fighting chance of lifting Rolex TP52 World Championship title The most consistent TP52 crew so far this season, Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon team have given themselves a fighting chance of lifting the Rolex TP52 World Championship title for the first time after returning a strong pair of scores on the penultimate day of competition.
Posted on 20 May Rolex TP52 World Championship - Azzurra attacks the leaders
Over today’s two races in the Rolex TP52 World Championship, Azzurra closed with the best totals Over today’s two races in the Rolex TP52 World Championship, Azzurra closed with the best totals, but the leaders are still in position with Platoon on top, followed by Quantum and Alegre. Tomorrow is the last day of racing.
Posted on 20 May Sextant Training Seminars to be run by Cruising & Navigation Assn.
John Croft is giving a series of training seminars on how to use the sextant at Richmond Yacht Club during June. John Croft is giving a series of training seminars on how to use the sextant at Richmond Yacht Club on the Westhaven Seawall during June. These seminars have been organised and are sponsored by CANANZ and are open to CANANZ and RYC members (free of charge).
Posted on 19 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 8 – Avanti's happy return
At dawn on Friday May 19th, Jeremi Jablonski's American Hanse 43, Avanti crossed the finish line off St. David's Light At dawn on Friday May 19th, Jeremi Jablonski's American Hanse 43, Avanti crossed the finish line off St. David's Light, Bermuda and the crew were delighted to find out that they were provisionally in second place overall for CSA and IRC.
Posted on 19 May Rolex TP52 World Championship –Day 4 – Races 6, 7 images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from races six and seven of day four Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from races six and seven of day four
Posted on 19 May Record 80 Para entries from 40 nations at the start line of Kiel Week
At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC, among them two gold medal winners of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).
Posted on 19 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy