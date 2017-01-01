Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 2

Perfect day opens Airlie Beach Race Week

by Di Pearson, ABRW Media today at 1:17 pm
M3 from WA – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
Day one at Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing hosted by Whitsunday Sailing Club got off to a fabulous start – lots of sun and a light breeze for entrants to ease into the competition.

Sailing in light airs, the entire fleet contested the Double Cones course, with the IRC Passage boats away first, followed by Multihull Racing and Performance divisions, with the rest following suit at five minute intervals, the Trailer Yachts brigade last away.

The multihulls were quickest around the course, with David Davenport’s Misty Sea (WA) taking first place from John Williams’ Tyee III (Vic) and Sean Nicholls’ Paxos (Qld) in the Multihull Passage division.

Vivace (Qld) cleaned up – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
Vivace (Qld) cleaned up – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW



“What a beautiful day,” Davenport said on coming ashore. “We only had to put in two tacks upwind because there was a lot of easterly in the breeze. Perfect for us, because the boat is not a good upwind tacker. We had Tyee and Paxos close by for the entire race, so it was enjoyable.

“We’ll probably be punished by the handicapper now, but it doesn’t matter – we always have a good time here and meet great people. It’s fun and relaxed. It’s our third Airlie Beach Race Week in a row. The boat winters on the east coast and the crew just flies in from Perth and sails it,” he ended.

Mitch Gordon sailed his little Sydney 38, The Goat (NSW), to a rather large six minute win over Phil Turner’s rather large RP66, Alive (Tas), with David Currie’s modified Farr 40, Ponyo (Vic) third.

Swish at the Cones – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
Swish at the Cones – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW



In Performance Division 2, Queensland’s Vivace (Gary Smith and John Rae’s Bethwaite 79er) won from Andrew York’s REO Speedwagon (NSW) and Craig Humphries Conquistador (Qld), also a Bethwaite design.

According to Teri Dodds, a crew member aboard fourth placed Poco Loco (Cam Rae, Vic): Vivace led around the entire course. They went so close to the Cones and we went wide – she creamed us. “Despite that, it was a beautiful day’s sail,” the Geelong yachtswoman said.

At the back end of Performance 2 are Roger Jepsen and crew aboard his new Whereswal II a Fareast 28 that replaces the yacht he sailed here last year.

Close up view of racing – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
Close up view of racing – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW



”It’s a new boat sailed by old bodies,” declared the Victorian. “We are all north of 60 - some nudging 70,” Jepsen said.

“Two of us towed the boat up from Melbourne to Airlie Beach in three days. We were pretty tired when we arrived, but a few beers and the sunshine did wonders,” he said laughing.

Peter Harrison and his crew may have been beaten to the punch today – twice - by fellow Whitsunday Sailing Club members. But he and his aptly named ‘Awesome’ crew had an awesome time anyway.

“We didn’t win, but we finished third on a magic day of sailing,” Harrison said. “Typical Whitsunday weather – that’s why we race at this event every year.”

The Goat cleaned up in IRC Passage – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
The Goat cleaned up in IRC Passage – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW



All starts were away on time in a light north-easterly breeze with no incidents reported. And how good was it to see the many locals back on the water in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, mixing it with their rivals from other Queensland clubs and interstate?

In Cruising Division 1, Gary Cripps', Guilty Pleasures VI (Tas) defeated golden oldie Condor (Carole Gifford, Qld) and Charles Wallis’ local boat, Reignition.

Getting ready for Day 1 – Airlie Beach Race Week © Vampp Photography
Getting ready for Day 1 – Airlie Beach Race Week © Vampp Photography

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Rolex Fastnet Race – Three in a row for Night and Day
Probably the toughest battle was the duel for the lead in the largest class of the smallest boats, IRC Four. The Loisins were pleased with their tactics at Portland Bill where they went very inshore (too far inshore, judging from the look on the face of père Loisin), however that gained them three miles.
Posted today at 1:50 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – Poised to join the pantheon of greats
Arriving on Wednesday morning, Ron O’Hanley’s Cookson 50 Privateer assumed leadership of the race As yachts continue to pass the finish line off the Breakwater Lighthouse in Plymouth Sound, the spotlight is shining firmly upon the question of who will claim the race’s most sought-after prize, the Fastnet Challenge Cup and Rolex timepiece, awarded to the overall race winner and decided on handicap under the IRC Rating system.
Posted today at 11:59 am 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race action-shots by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race.
Posted on 10 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race - To the wire in IRC Three
IRC Three went to wire this afternoon in the Rolex Fastnet Race between two French JPK 10.80s. IRC Three went to wire this afternoon in the Rolex Fastnet Race between two French JPK 10.80s. Coming into the finish, Timeline of past class winner Marc Alperovitch seem to be the victor, but when Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's lower rated Dream Pearls arrived 33 minutes later, her time corrected to 1 minute 11 seconds ahead of her compatriots.
Posted on 10 Aug RC44 Marstrand World Championship - Things go right for Nika on Day 1
Sometimes success is about being in right place at right time, and that's what launched Team Nika into lead on day one Sometimes success is about being in the right place at the right time, and that's exactly what launched Team Nika into the lead on day one of the RC44 Marstrand World Championship in Sweden.
Posted on 10 Aug Light winds and strong tide thwart Hamburg opener
Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover, resulting in no scoring races being completed. Conditions in the German venue are predicted to improve from tomorrow.
Posted on 10 Aug Oman Air crew must bide their time as wind fails to appear for ESS
The crew of Team Oman Air were denied the chance to continue their winning streak in the Extreme Sailing Series The crew of Team Oman Air were denied the chance to continue their winning streak in the Extreme Sailing Series when the wind failed to appear in Hamburg, Germany, for the first day of racing.
Posted on 10 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – Leg 0 start
The third stage of the Volvo Ocean Race 'Leg 0' kicked off at 1300 GMT today from Plymouth. The third stage of the Volvo Ocean Race 'Leg 0' kicked off at 1300 GMT today from Plymouth.
Posted on 10 Aug Nasdaq Clipper Race team skipper revealed
Rob Graham, 39, from Angmering, West Sussex, has today been formally announced as the professional Skipper The Nasdaq Stock Market in New York is sponsoring one of the race’s twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts, and its non-professional crew who will compete in the eleven-month long circumnavigation challenge of a lifetime, carrying the firm’s ‘Ignite Your Ambition’ message.
Posted on 10 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Class leaders firming up
Overnight and into a magnificent West Country morning, boats have been streaming across finish line and into Plymouth With this the leaders in the bigger classes have begun firming up along with the prospects for the boat will be the crowned overall winner under IRC in the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship offshore race.
Posted on 10 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy