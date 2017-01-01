Perfect conditions for J24 Short Course Championships

by Simon Grain today at 10:26 amCompetitors arrived from as far afield as Sandringham Yacht Club, the southern home of J24 yacht racing in Australia, with one boat Jet (Simon Grain) and another crew lead by ‘Mr J24’ Hugo Ottaway, both J24 supporters of the Cronulla event for many years, also Wildfire (Janette Syme) and Marc Van Dinther (Pinot) made the journey from the Harbour and Botany Bay, to sail in the challenging inshore conditions of Bate Bay, Cronulla.Our focus this year was to welcome new J24 crews to the Cronulla family. Sailmates (Steve Arnold) competed in their first regatta after purchasing their J24 locally, also Boudicca (John Zagame) an off shore crew member and now a proud J24 owner, enthusiastically listening and improving as the weekend progressed. Wes Batty, another local from Cronulla bringing out Pandamonium, the ever popular mooring minder to race and be involved again.So to the results, Hugo Ottaway again proved too good on scratch scoring a consistent 12 with many bullets and second places. Second for the regatta was Vertigo (Clinton Hood), the current South Australian J24 State Champion, with Renaissance (Stephen Wright) the current Jubilee Champion and Cronulla campaigner.Performance Handicap saw Vertigo pop up one place to first, Stockcar with the forever young David Mckay in second and Renaissance in third place.The Cronulla Sailing Club would like to thank all our the events supporters; Wet Tech Rigging, Macquart Marine, Aussea Sailing School, Spot-A-Yacht Photography, Newton Real Estate, Short Marine, CJ Construction, Cronulla Marina and Ryan Short Marine Services for your ongoing support to this grass roots event. Hope to see you all again at Cronulla next June for the Mid-Winter Championships.











Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Crew Crew. From Sers Score 1 AUS5400 Bruschetta IV Hugo Ottaway SYC 12 2 AUS4436 Vertigo Clinton Hood CSC 21 3 1.0S AUS1636 Renaissance Stephen Wright CSC 22 4 AUS4792 Jet Simon Grain SYC 22 5 AUS4433 Stockcar David McKay CSC 23 6 AUS5058 Wildfire Janette Syme MYC 37 7 AUS1317 MCKAY MARINE Julie Castle CSC 53 8 AUS1309 ONLY A JOURNEY Max Sellers CSC 54 9 AUS1635 Seas the J Jared Macquart CSC 60 10 AUS4430 PINOT Barry Ryan CSC 62 11 AUS135 Boudicca John Zagame Josh Feldmann Jacob Broom CSC 74 12 AUS1646 SLIPPERY FISH Michael Reynolds CSC 82 13 AUS1642 JARGON Tony Landers CSC 85 14 AUS950 Pandamonium Wes Batty CSC 95 15 AUS95 Sailmates Steve Arnold CSC 97 16 AUS4439 Jagged Edge Greg Paterson CYCA 121

