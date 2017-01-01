Perfect conditions for J24 Short Course Championships
by Simon Grain today at 10:26 am
The June long weekend saw the running of the Cronulla Sailing Club J24 Short Course Regatta in cold though fine (almost) conditions with wind ranging from 18-3 kts over the two days of sailing.
John Zagame’s Boudicca - J24 Short Course Championships J24 Australia http://j24australia.com.au/
Competitors arrived from as far afield as Sandringham Yacht Club, the southern home of J24 yacht racing in Australia, with one boat Jet (Simon Grain) and another crew lead by ‘Mr J24’ Hugo Ottaway, both J24 supporters of the Cronulla event for many years, also Wildfire (Janette Syme) and Marc Van Dinther (Pinot) made the journey from the Harbour and Botany Bay, to sail in the challenging inshore conditions of Bate Bay, Cronulla.
Our focus this year was to welcome new J24 crews to the Cronulla family. Sailmates (Steve Arnold) competed in their first regatta after purchasing their J24 locally, also Boudicca (John Zagame) an off shore crew member and now a proud J24 owner, enthusiastically listening and improving as the weekend progressed. Wes Batty, another local from Cronulla bringing out Pandamonium, the ever popular mooring minder to race and be involved again.
So to the results, Hugo Ottaway again proved too good on scratch scoring a consistent 12 with many bullets and second places. Second for the regatta was Vertigo (Clinton Hood), the current South Australian J24 State Champion, with Renaissance (Stephen Wright) the current Jubilee Champion and Cronulla campaigner.
Performance Handicap saw Vertigo pop up one place to first, Stockcar with the forever young David Mckay in second and Renaissance in third place.
The Cronulla Sailing Club would like to thank all our the events supporters; Wet Tech Rigging, Macquart Marine, Aussea Sailing School, Spot-A-Yacht Photography, Newton Real Estate, Short Marine, CJ Construction, Cronulla Marina and Ryan Short Marine Services for your ongoing support to this grass roots event. Hope to see you all again at Cronulla next June for the Mid-Winter Championships.
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Crew
|Crew.
|From
|Sers Score
|1
|
|AUS5400
|Bruschetta IV
|Hugo Ottaway
|
|
|SYC
|12
|2
|
|AUS4436
|Vertigo
|Clinton Hood
|
|
|CSC
|21
|3
|1.0S
|AUS1636
|Renaissance
|Stephen Wright
|
|
|CSC
|22
|4
|
|AUS4792
|Jet
|Simon Grain
|
|
|SYC
|22
|5
|
|AUS4433
|Stockcar
|David McKay
|
|
|CSC
|23
|6
|
|AUS5058
|Wildfire
|Janette Syme
|
|
|MYC
|37
|7
|
|AUS1317
|MCKAY MARINE
|Julie Castle
|
|
|CSC
|53
|8
|
|AUS1309
|ONLY A JOURNEY
|Max Sellers
|
|
|CSC
|54
|9
|
|AUS1635
|Seas the J
|Jared Macquart
|
|
|CSC
|60
|10
|
|AUS4430
|PINOT
|Barry Ryan
|
|
|CSC
|62
|11
|
|AUS135
|Boudicca
|John Zagame
|Josh Feldmann
|Jacob Broom
|CSC
|74
|12
|
|AUS1646
|SLIPPERY FISH
|Michael Reynolds
|
|
|CSC
|82
|13
|
|AUS1642
|JARGON
|Tony Landers
|
|
|CSC
|85
|14
|
|AUS950
|Pandamonium
|Wes Batty
|
|
|CSC
|95
|15
|
|AUS95
|Sailmates
|Steve Arnold
|
|
|CSC
|97
|16
|
|AUS4439
|Jagged Edge
|Greg Paterson
|
|
|CYCA
|121
