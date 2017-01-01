Please select your home edition
Perfect conditions for J24 Short Course Championships

by Simon Grain today at 10:26 am
John Zagame’s Boudicca - J24 Short Course Championships J24 Australia http://j24australia.com.au/
The June long weekend saw the running of the Cronulla Sailing Club J24 Short Course Regatta in cold though fine (almost) conditions with wind ranging from 18-3 kts over the two days of sailing.

Competitors arrived from as far afield as Sandringham Yacht Club, the southern home of J24 yacht racing in Australia, with one boat Jet (Simon Grain) and another crew lead by ‘Mr J24’ Hugo Ottaway, both J24 supporters of the Cronulla event for many years, also Wildfire (Janette Syme) and Marc Van Dinther (Pinot) made the journey from the Harbour and Botany Bay, to sail in the challenging inshore conditions of Bate Bay, Cronulla.

Our focus this year was to welcome new J24 crews to the Cronulla family. Sailmates (Steve Arnold) competed in their first regatta after purchasing their J24 locally, also Boudicca (John Zagame) an off shore crew member and now a proud J24 owner, enthusiastically listening and improving as the weekend progressed. Wes Batty, another local from Cronulla bringing out Pandamonium, the ever popular mooring minder to race and be involved again.

So to the results, Hugo Ottaway again proved too good on scratch scoring a consistent 12 with many bullets and second places. Second for the regatta was Vertigo (Clinton Hood), the current South Australian J24 State Champion, with Renaissance (Stephen Wright) the current Jubilee Champion and Cronulla campaigner.

Performance Handicap saw Vertigo pop up one place to first, Stockcar with the forever young David Mckay in second and Renaissance in third place.

The Cronulla Sailing Club would like to thank all our the events supporters; Wet Tech Rigging, Macquart Marine, Aussea Sailing School, Spot-A-Yacht Photography, Newton Real Estate, Short Marine, CJ Construction, Cronulla Marina and Ryan Short Marine Services for your ongoing support to this grass roots event. Hope to see you all again at Cronulla next June for the Mid-Winter Championships.

Series winner Hugo Ottaway from Melbourne - J24 Short Course Championships © J24 Australia http://j24australia.com.au/
Close racing in the Bate Bay swells - J24 Short Course Championships © J24 Australia http://j24australia.com.au/
Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Crew Crew. From Sers Score
1   AUS5400 Bruschetta IV Hugo Ottaway     SYC 12
2   AUS4436 Vertigo Clinton Hood     CSC 21
3 1.0S AUS1636 Renaissance Stephen Wright     CSC 22
4   AUS4792 Jet Simon Grain     SYC 22
5   AUS4433 Stockcar David McKay     CSC 23
6   AUS5058 Wildfire Janette Syme     MYC 37
7   AUS1317 MCKAY MARINE Julie Castle     CSC 53
8   AUS1309 ONLY A JOURNEY Max Sellers     CSC 54
9   AUS1635 Seas the J Jared Macquart     CSC 60
10   AUS4430 PINOT Barry Ryan     CSC 62
11   AUS135 Boudicca John Zagame Josh Feldmann Jacob Broom CSC 74
12   AUS1646 SLIPPERY FISH Michael Reynolds     CSC 82
13   AUS1642 JARGON Tony Landers     CSC 85
14   AUS950 Pandamonium Wes Batty     CSC 95
15   AUS95 Sailmates Steve Arnold     CSC 97
16   AUS4439 Jagged Edge Greg Paterson     CYCA 121
