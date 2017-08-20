Please select your home edition
Edition
Yachtspot J88 728x90

Pensacola Yacht Club to host 2018 Optimist National Championships

by Talbot Wilson today at 3:04 pm
Optimist were on the line in Pensacola for the 2015 Optimist Nationals. They are coming back July 14-22, 2018 for more great sailing on Pensacola Bay. The 2018 Pensacola Yacht Club Opti Nationals week will include the overall Optimist National Championship, the Optimist Girls National Championship and the Optimist Team Race National Championship. All Opti sailors 'worldwide' are invited to come to Pensacola for great racing, Green Fleet, too Talbot Wilson
The United States Optimist Dinghy Association (USODA) has selected Pensacola Yacht Club (PYC) to host their 2018 Optimist Nationals. This will be a week-long sailing spectacular on Pensacola Bay showcasing the nation's best International Optimist Dinghy sailors eight to 15 years old.

The event is really three championships— the overall Optimist National Championship, the Optimist Girls National Championship and the Optimist Team Race National Championship. There will be Green Fleet coaching and racing for beginners, too.

Racing is scheduled for July 15-22, 2018. Practice racing will be offered the week before and with PYC’s US Sailing Junior Olympic sailing festival earlier in July.

This year, in a change from previous years, the overall Opti National Championship will lead the schedule on July 15-16-17-18. The Optimist Girls National Championship will be July 19 and the Optimist Team Nationals will wrap up the action July 20-21-22. Prizes will be awarded after each event. Registration is Saturday July 14th.

Organizers expect between 350 to 450 young sailors, one coach per 10 participants, plus the sailor’s parents and family. The promotion of the event urges— “Bring the whole Family for a Florida Beach Vacation.” Pensacola Yacht Club expects Northwest Florida to host more than 1500 people for the week. The 2018 Optimist Nationals should be the largest sports tourism event of the year in Northwest Florida.

Team Racing is a highlight of all the Optimist Nationals. Two teams of four boats each go head to head. About two dozen teams will compete over three days July 20-22. Over 400 young Optii sailors are expected to race in the Optimist National Championships Fleet Racing July 15-18. Pensacola Yacht Club is the host for 2018 . Come for the competition and be there for the fun. © Talbot Wilson
Team Racing is a highlight of all the Optimist Nationals. Two teams of four boats each go head to head. About two dozen teams will compete over three days July 20-22. Over 400 young Optii sailors are expected to race in the Optimist National Championships Fleet Racing July 15-18. Pensacola Yacht Club is the host for 2018 . Come for the competition and be there for the fun. © Talbot Wilson



Pensacola YC hosted the Optimist Nationals Championship in 2015. The turnout was spectacular with 323 young sailors entered for the week. The economic impact of the 2015 championships was over $1.2 million for the Pensacola metro area.

Under the direction of Hal Smith, PYC’s Fleet Captain and Principal Race Officer (PRO), many of the 115 volunteers, Race Committee and Race Officers from 2015 will be back with that experience behind them to help run a first class regatta that will once again showcase PYC and the Pensacola area as a choice area for future international regattas.

Tom Pace, Jr is the 2018 Chairman. He’ll be joined by some of the best International and National race officers, umpires and jury members who will come to town to enhance the events.

All qualified Opti sailors, not just sailors from the USA, are invited to come to beautiful NW Florida for great sailing in the National Championship in Pensacola, Florida. Pensacola Yacht Club is waiting with warm water, warm hospitality, lots of cool fun and big plans for a fantastic regatta.

The Optimist National Championships at Pensacola Yacht Club are really three championships sailed in a week... the Optimist Team Race Nationals, the Optimist Girls Nationals and the overall Optimist National Championship. There is Green Fleet Racing, too © Talbot Wilson
The Optimist National Championships at Pensacola Yacht Club are really three championships sailed in a week... the Optimist Team Race Nationals, the Optimist Girls Nationals and the overall Optimist National Championship. There is Green Fleet Racing, too © Talbot Wilson



2018 Optimist Nationals Schedule:

Measurement and Check-in: Saturday July 14, 0900-1800 hrs.

Optimist National Championship: Sunday July 15 through Wednesday July 18
Opening Ceremony: Sunday morning July 15. prior to Skippers Meeting
Regatta Dinner: Monday evening July 16
Awards Ceremony Wednesday July 18 follows racing

Girls National Championship: Thursday July 19
Racing on Thursday July 19
Awards Ceremony follows racing.

Optimist Team Race National Championship Friday July 20 through Sunday July 22
Racing on Friday July 20, Saturday July 21, and Sunday July 22
Team Race Awards Ceremony Sunday July 22 follows racing

Naiad/Oracle SupplierMusto AUS 2017 660x82 3Yachtspot J111 660x82

Related Articles

New product launches from Allen at METS
The largest annual trade show for the marine leisure industry, METS, takes place in Amsterdam from the 14- 16 November. The largest annual trade show for the marine leisure industry, METS, takes place in Amsterdam from the 14- 16 November. Amongst the new product launches taking place, the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer, Allen Brothers is introducing an innovative new Autoratchet block, the first ever to feature twin pawls, alongside a new design of mainsheet jammer.
Posted on 14 Nov 2018 ISCA Worlds Preliminary NOR is now available
The 2018 ISCA Youth Worlds will be held on October 3-6, 2018 while the 2018 ISCA Worlds will be held on Oct 6-12, 2018. The 2018 ISCA Youth World Championship will be held on October 3-6, 2018 while the 2018 ISCA World Championship will be held on Oct 6-12, 2018.
Posted on 13 Nov 2017 U.S. Adult Sailing Championship - Sail Maine in action
The action was fast and furious on Tampa Bay this week. Twelve teams in J/70s enjoyed highly entertaining racing format The action was fast and furious on Tampa Bay this week. Twelve teams in J/70s representing their respective Regional Sailing Associations (RSA) enjoyed the speedy and highly entertaining racing format, as well as the spectacular weather and racing conditions at the 2017 U.S. Adult Sailing Championship, hosted by St. Petersburg Yacht Club.
Posted on 13 Nov Star Sailors League becomes World Sailing Special Event
World Sailing is pleased to announce that the Star Sailors League has been recognised with Special Event status. World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is pleased to announce that the Star Sailors League has been recognised with Special Event status.
Posted on 10 Nov Swedish Finn Champion spearheads int'l competitors at Sail Melbourne
The world’s best Finn sailors are heading to Melbourne this year with Swedish 2017 Finn World Champion Max Salminen The world’s best Finn sailors are heading to Melbourne this year with Swedish 2017 Finn World Champion Max Salminen to race a world-class Finn fleet at the 2017 Sail Melbourne International Regatta (SMI) to be held out of Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 29 November to 3 December 2017.
Posted on 9 Nov North U drives Optimist sailors to define their need for speed
In two-day clinic with North Sails experts and coaches. In conjunction with the Southeast Dinghy Championships, North Sails hosted the inaugural North U Leading Edge Optimist Clinic at Key Biscayne Yacht Club to get sailors ready to take on the winter sailing season. Thirty-three Opti sailors from throughout the US, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands participated in this first edition, which featured a curriculum spanning two days.
Posted on 8 Nov 2018 OK Dinghy Calendars now available
The 2018 OK Dinghy Calendar is now available to purchase The 2018 OK Dinghy Calendar is now available to purchase
Posted on 8 Nov 18ft Skiffs- Spring Championship - ILVE comes from behind in Race 5
Race 5 of the Australian 18 Footers League's Spring Championship produced the fifth different winner Race 5 of the Australian 18 Footers League's Spring Championship produced the fifth different winner when Ollie Hartas, Pedro Vozone and Rob Polec brought ILVE home a 23s winner on Sydney Harbour today.
Posted on 6 Nov Sheboygan to host 2018 Para Worlds and bid process for 2019 opens
From 16-22 September 2018, US Sailing Center of Sheboygan will host 2018 edition of Para World Sailing Championships. From 16-22 September 2018, the US Sailing Center of Sheboygan in Sheboygan, USA will host the 2018 edition of the Para World Sailing Championships.
Posted on 4 Nov 2018 Finn Class Calendars now available
The 2018 Finn Class Calendar featuring images from the major events in 2017 is now available to purchase. The 2018 Finn Class Calendar featuring images from the major events in 2017 is now available to purchase.
Posted on 2 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy