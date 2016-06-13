Pattaya to become Marine Leisure Hub of Asia

by Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2017 today at 11:09 amOrganisers of the sixth Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show expect more than THB2bn (USD60 million) of trade to be generated by the show while supporting the government's policy to make Thailand the “Marina Hub of ASEAN” and showcasing the marine leisure credentials – onshore and off – of the Gulf of Thailand. To be held 23 – 26 November at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya, the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show is a key consumer boat show in the region, showcasing global boat brands and marine products to a Thai market with a growing appetite for the marine leisure lifestyle.“Pattaya is showing strong growth in visitor arrivals and receipts, and is central to the development of the country's Eastern Economic Corridor,” said Dr. Tirachai Pipitsupaphol, Managing Director, Ocean Property.





Top international yachting brands will exhibit alongside Thailand's leading marine businesses with pleasure yachts and commercial vessels ranging from under THB1m to superyachts priced at more than THB200m. New and brokerage boats, charter services, Thai boat builders, and a wide range of marine products and services will be on display over the four days.



“Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show actively promotes the Gulf of Thailand with its spectacular cruising grounds and world-class onshore facilities, and generates a direct economic gain for the marine and tourism industries in Thailand's East through trade at the show and business stimulated thereafter. This year we expect the show to exceed more than THB2bn in trade,” added Dr. Tirachai.









“Thailand's East Coast has huge leisure potential,” says Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina.



More than 6,000 people are expected to visit the 20,375 sqm of onshore and in-water exhibition space at the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show.



Held from 23–26 November, 2017 at Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Pattaya, Thailand, the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show is open daily from 11:00–19:00 (closing at 18:00 on Sunday) and entry is free to all.













