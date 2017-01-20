Please select your home edition
Marine Resource 2016

Parade of Sail for Alex Thomson as he returns to his homebase

by Alex Thomson Racing today at 2:42 pm
Parade of Sail for Alex Thomson as he returns to his homebase © Mark Lloyd http://www.lloyd-images.com
Alex Thomson will be returning home to Gosport on board his racing yacht HUGO BOSS on Saturday 11th February. A parade of sail and celebratory event will be held in Alex's hometown of Gosport this weekend to celebrate the solo skipper's incredible race and podium finish in the prestigious Vendee Globe, a solo, non-stop, race around the world.

The Parade of Sail will commence in the Solent close to Spitbank Fort at 10:15. Alex will then sail into Portsmouth Harbour before berthing HUGO BOSS at the Gosport Ferry terminal.

We welcome you to join the Alex Thomson Racing team for a civic reception at 11:20, as Alex is welcomed home by the Mayor of Gosport, which will be held at the Falkland Gardens, Gosport.

Thomson successfully claimed a second in the Vendée Globe completing the race after 74 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes at sea. Crossing the finish line of the Vendée Globe on his boat HUGO BOSS at 07:37 UTC Friday 20th January 2017, Alex broke his own record of 80 days, becoming the fastest Britain to sail solo around the globe in a monohull. In addition Thomson broke the world 24 hour distance record sailing 536.81 nautical miles in 24 hours just hours before crossing the finish line.

CEO of Alex Thomson Racing, Stewart Hosford, said: “We are incredibly proud of what Alex has achieved. A race like this is the culmination of four years of hard work, training and preparation from both Alex and the team behind the scenes. Alex’s second place finish together with a number of new records is a superb achievement. I would like to take the opportunity to thank our sponsors, partners and supporters. We are looking forward to welcoming HUGO BOSS and Alex back home this weekend.”
