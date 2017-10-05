Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

Para World Sailing Strategic Plan heading in the right direction

by Daniel Smith today at 7:19 am
Sir Philip Craven at the Executive Office Richard Aspland / World Sailing
Sir Philip Craven, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President met with senior World Sailing officials, receiving an update on the progress the world governing body is making in its Para World Sailing Strategic Plan.

In the visit to World Sailing's Executive Office in Southampton, Great Britain, Sir Philip Craven met with World Sailing President Kim Andersen, Vice-President W.Scott Perry, Chief Executive Officer Andy Hunt, Director of Events Alastair Fox and Para World Sailing Manager Massimo Dighe.

World Sailing presented an organisational update before a review of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Eighty athletes from 23 nations competed across three events at Rio 2016 and after some tense final races, played out in front of an iconic backdrop the sailing competition was viewed as a great success.

Following Rio 2016, World Sailing released its Strategic Plan for Paralympic Sailing at the 2016 Annual Conference in Barcelona, Spain last November.

The Strategic Plan outlines the goals and tactics the world governing body will adopt until 2020 as the sport seeks re-introduction into the Paralympic Sports Programme for 2024.

A full update on the active measures that World Sailing has been undertaking since the release of the plan as well as the latest insights into the worldwide reach of the sport were presented. In order to continue the development of the sport, World Sailing is actively pursuing a plan to run the 2020 Para World Sailing Championships in Japan, the host for the next edition of the Paralympic Games, a move received positively by the IPC President.

On the visit of Sir Philip Craven, World Sailing President Kim Andersen commented, 'Para World Sailing is an integral part of our sport and I believe we conveyed both our desire and clear plans for reinstatement to the Paralympic Games in 2024.

'There were encouraging signs from Sir Philip Craven with regards to the level of seriousness that we are treating this issue with and that our actions speak far louder than just plans. We showed that the whole of World Sailing is standing behind this program, not only the Board of Directors but the entire staff and of course all of our member national federations (MNA's) who equally support reinstatement.

'We received positive feedback that we are heading in the right direction and addressing everything that we need to, which was very encouraging.”

Sailing was removed from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Sports Programme in January 2015. The Para World Sailing Strategic Plan released at the end of 2016 identified four main goals to ensure World Sailing presents a strong bid to the International Paralympic Committee for re-introduction into the 2024 Paralympic Games and future editions in the Spring of 2018:

• Increase worldwide participation to 40 nations on four continents by the end of 2020
• Expand competition, female and youth participation
• Deliver effective marketing & communications to increase engagement with Para World Sailors and sailing fans
• Ensure that there is a sound governance framework

The priorities and tactics to achieve the four main goals are laid out in detail within the strategic plan. Click here to view the strategic plan.

As part of the Para World Sailing Strategic Plan, two Paralympic Development Program clinics, aimed at increasing participation globally, have recently been in held in Argentina (click here for more) and Hong Kong (further information here).

The next PDP clinic will be held in Gydnia, Poland in July just prior to the European Championships, with another in Marseille, France scheduled for October which will also welcome sailors from North Africa.

The 2017 Para World Sailing Championships, to be held in Kiel, Germany from 19-26 June will present World Sailing with an opportunity to test boats for the different disciplines as well as making any adjustments to the classification systems to refine the proposal for Paralympic sailing.

Further information on the 2017 Worlds is available in the Notice of Race here and registration for sailors is available here.
Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsAbell Point Marina Splash 660x82Musto 2016 660x82 1

Related Articles

Abell Point start the clean up after TC Debbie
The crew at Abell Point Marina are working hard to assess the damage after the wrath of tropical cyclone Debbie The crew at Abell Point Marina are working hard to assess the damage after the wrath of tropical cyclone Debbie tore through the Whitsunday islands and mainland coast on Tuesday 28 March. The category 4 cyclone reached the mainland coast at approximately midday on Tuesday 28 March and brought with it destructive winds and heavy rainfall.
Posted today at 6:40 am America's Cup Hall of Fame - Syd Fischer one of three to be inducted
The America's Cup Hall of Fame to induct three personalities in 2017 - Syd Fischer, John K. Marshall, and Doug Peterson The America's Cup Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on October 5, 2017 in San Diego, California, aboard the U.S.S. Midway. Three personalities will be inducted - Syd Fischer (AUS), John K. Marshall (USA), and Doug Peterson (USA). The America's Cup Hall of Fame was founded in 1992, as an arm of the Herreshoff Marine Museum by Halsey Herreshoff, a four-time America's Cup defender
Posted today at 3:58 am Second annual Scrub Island Invitational - A fun race to a great party!
There's nothing like a good party at the finish to entice a fleet of enthusiastic racers to focus on the task at hand There's nothing like a good party at the finish to entice a fleet of enthusiastic racers to focus on the task at hand, and the Scrub Island Resort laid it on for racers today. Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina, a private-island resort in the BVI, lies approximately 13 km to the north east of Tortola. Today's course for the Scrub Island Invitational started off Nanny Cay with a light breeze
Posted today at 3:46 am Entry opens for 2017 Land Rover Winter Series
Online entry has opened and the Notice of Race is available for the CYCA’s annual Land Rover Winter Series Online entry has opened and the Notice of Race is available for the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s annual Land Rover Winter Series, which opens with the Windward Trophy Great Veterans Race and the Jill McLay Ladies Day on Sunday 23 April.
Posted today at 2:59 am Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – Perfect day of three wins
Making the difference so far is the Germans' superior strength and experience, as one of the crews in Palma Hungry to make their mark at the 49er FX European Championships when they come to their home water of Kiel in June, the duo who have sailed together since 2011 have been a class apart so far at the European season opener.
Posted on 29 Mar Willy Altadill to return for his second edition of Volvo Ocean Race
Willy Altadill, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill. Willy Altadill, the 24-year-old from Barcelona, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill.
Posted on 29 Mar Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie tracking southwards today, bringing rain
Heavy rain and flooding is expected as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south-east. Heavy rain and flooding is expected as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south-east. A Flood Watch has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone in Queensland and Bellingen in northern New South Wales. The Flood Watch extends inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts...
Posted on 29 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Back to business
It was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta. From a funky first day of racing when the promising solid morning breeze evaporated to become difficult, shifty and unsettled and then disappeared, it was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at the 48th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta.
Posted on 29 Mar BVI Spring Regatta - Nanny Cay Cup sailed in light breezes
A tauntingly light breeze of five - seven knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in Nanny Cay Cup A tauntingly light breeze of five - seven knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in the Nanny Cay Cup, the first event of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival. Rather than the usual Round Tortola race, conditions favoured a 16 NM course starting in the channel off Nanny Cay and taking the fleet around Pelican and Flanagan Islands.
Posted on 29 Mar It’s all about time at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta
Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), held March 24 to 26 out of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The reason? A mix of STIR-signature round-the-island courses combined with conditions that ranged from near breathless calm to blustery gusts over three days of racing that kept competitors on their toes
Posted on 28 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy