Please select your home edition
Edition
Ensign - Bavaria C57 April 2017

Para World Sailing Championships going down to the wire

by Daniel Smith - World Sailing today at 4:07 pm
The 2 4 Norlin OD fleet line up - Para World Sailing Championships © Kieler Woche / segel-bilder.de
A scintillating finale at the Para World Sailing Championships is on the cards in Kiel, Germany after the penultimate day of competition was as close as close could be.

Three races across all three Para World Sailing disciplines were conducted and the leaderboards going into Sunday, the final day of competition, will see the competition go down to the wire with plenty of possibilities.

In amongst Kieler Woche (Kiel Week) sailing festival, the sailors racing across the 2.4 Norlin OD, Men’s Hansa 303 and Women’s Hansa 303, all One Person Keelboats, were tested by a south westerly 13-16 knot breeze, somewhat less than the 20+ knots that pushed them to survival mode the day prior.

Just two points separate the top three, Heiko Kroger (GER), Matt Bugg (AUS) and Damien Seguin (FRA), in the 2.4 Norlin OD. The trio fought tooth and nail at the front of the pack after three tight races.

Kroger will feel happiest after he posted two victories and a third to push himself up into first overall from third. Australia’s Bugg won the final race of the day, pulling himself firmly into gold medal contention. After racing Bugg commented to the Para World Sailing Facebook Live, “It’s been a really good standard on the water. It was a good day with really good wind. I really enjoy heavy air sailing and I’m happy I’ve moved up.”

Violeta del Reino leads the Hansa 303 fleet - Para World Sailing Championships © Kieler Woche / okPress.de
Violeta del Reino leads the Hansa 303 fleet - Para World Sailing Championships © Kieler Woche / okPress.de



France’s Seguin dropped from first to third after a 2-6-5, somewhat below the standard that he has displayed so far this week. Two races remain in the 2.4 Norlin OD and with the points so close, it’ll be a tense final day for the leading trio. Bjornar Erikstad is six points off the podium but will have to hope he sails a perfect day and his rivals slip up for him to have a chance of reaching the podium.

Polish Rio 2016 Paralympian Piotr Cichocki, won all three races in the Men’s Hansa 303, coming from behind to defeat Australia’s Christopher Symonds on each occasion.

Sailing a two lap windward leeward course, Symonds was overhauled on the second upwind in the day’s opening race, the first downwind on the next and then in the final race of the day, having opened a 20 second advantage, Cichocki reduced the gap and passed him on the final downwind.

Cichocki was faster than Symonds and sailed a shorter distance across the three races which ultimately handed him the race victories. Cichocki has now opened a two-point gap over the Australian. Three final day races remain and the pair will lock horns once again to decide who will be crowned Para World Sailing Champion. Home favourite Jens Kroker took three third place finishes on the day and has a 12-point advantage over China’s Jingkun Xu.

Piotr Cichocki (POL) took the lead in Hansa 303 class after six races - Para World Sailing Championships © Kieler Woche / okPress.de
Piotr Cichocki (POL) took the lead in Hansa 303 class after six races - Para World Sailing Championships © Kieler Woche / okPress.de



In the Women’s Hansa 303, Spain’s Violeta del Reino is in firm control and has a eight point lead over Singapore’s Qian Yin Yap. Del Reino’s sailed consistently, recording a 2-2-(5) whilst many of her competitors, albeit race winners, were unable to maintain a put together a good scoreline. In fact, the race wins went three ways. Jana Mestre (ESP) won the opening bout, followed by Cherrie Pinpin of the Philippines and Singapore’s Yap. A strong final day will hand del Reino the title. Behind the leader, just three points split Yap in second, Ana Paula Goncalves (BRA) in third, Magali Moraines (FRA) in fourth and the fifth placed Pinpin with it still all to play for.

The final day of racing at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships will commence at 11:00 local time. The Men’s and Women’s Hansa 303 fleets will sail three final day races, having lost races the days’ prior. The 2.4 Norlin OD are now on schedule and two races will see the crowning of a 2017 Para World Sailing Champion.

Results / Entries
2.4mR (Para Worlds): (8) 1. Heiko Kröger (Ammersbek,4/2/4(5)5/1/1/3) Punkte 20; 2. Matthew Bugg (AUS,5(22)3/3/1/3/5/1) 21; 3. Damien Seguin (FRA,(7)1/2/4/2/2/6/5) 22; 4. Bjørnar Erikstad (NOR,9(11)1/2/6/5/3/2) 28; 5. Lasse Klötzing (Berlin,(10)8/5/8/4/6/8/4) 43; 6. Antonio Squizzato (ITA,7.2/7.2/7/1/3/11(13)8) 44.4;

Hansa 303 M: (6) 1. Piotr Cichocki (POL,(2)2/1/1/1/1) Punkte 6; 2. Christopher Symonds (AUS,1/1(11)2/2/2) 8; 3. Jens Kroker (Hamburg,(7)3/2/3/3/3) 14; 4. Jingkun Xu (CHN,3(13)5/6/6/6) 26; 5. Sergio Roig Alzamora (ESP)(11)6/7/4/4/11) 32; 6. Robert Glover (NAM,4(15)10/11/7/7) 39;

Hansa 303 W: (6) 1. Violeta Del Reino Diez Del Valle (ESP,3/3/1/2/2(5)) Punkte 11; 2. Qian Yin Yap (SIN,(8)1/5/7/5/1) 19; 3. Ana Paula Gonçalves Marques (BRA,3(8)2/4/3/8) 20; 4. Magali Moraines (FRA,1/3/7/6(8)4) 21; 5. Cherrie Pinpin (PHI,(9)6/3/9/1/3) 22; 6. Clytie Bernardo (PHI,5/4(11)5/9/2) 25;

RS Sailing 660x82Wildwind 2016 660x82BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Audi Sailing Week - TP52 Super Series – Day 4 images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from coastal race six Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from coastal race six
Posted today at 3:42 pm Triple bullets for 470 stars in a windy westerly at Kiel Week
In Men’s 470, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan scored three bullets and have launched into a commanding lead over their fleet. In Men’s 470, multiple world and Olympic medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan scored three bullets and have launched into a commanding lead over their fleet. It was a stellar day too for the Polish team now in charge of Women’s 470 leaderboard. Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Gliszczynska won all three of their heats and have displaced Germany’s Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort from the top spot.
Posted today at 6:12 am 52 Super Series - Audi Sailing Week - Quantum Racing captures the lead
Quantum racing is currently in the lead of the provisional results at the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series Quantum racing is currently in the lead of the provisional results at the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series followed by Rán Racing and Gladiator, tied for points but in second and third places respectively.
Posted today at 5:33 am Sled takes lead on Day 1 at Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
Sled in first place, followed by Alegre and Rán Racing who finished in second and third places respectively today. The Audi Sailing Week, an event that is organised by the Yacht Club Costa in collaboration with Title Sponsor Audi, officially started today. The fourth event in the most competitive circuit of keelboat racing will end on Sunday, June 25th and currently sees Sled in first place, followed by Alegre and Rán Racing who finished in second and third places respectively today.
Posted today at 3:43 am 52 Super Series - Audi Sailing Week - Azzurra fights but doesn't win
Azzurra is having bad time of it in home waters, hasn’t been able to get results at Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series Azzurra is having a bad time of it in her home waters and hasn’t been able to get results at the Audi Sailing Week -52 Super Series. Today’s two races were won by Quantum and Gladiator.
Posted today at 3:24 am 'Survival' sailing at the Para World Sailing Championships
Whatever wind was lacking on Thursday at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships certainly wasn't on Friday Whatever wind was lacking on Thursday at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships certainly wasn't on Friday, as the breeze turned up several notches, pushing sailors into 'survival” mode.
Posted today at 2:06 am 52 Super Series - Audi Sailing Week - Better never stops
Wednesday’s transgression may be two days behind them. Today they climbed to top of Audi Sailing Week standings Wednesday’s transgression may be two days behind them. Today they climbed to the top of the Porto Cervo 52 Super Series Audi Sailing Week standings, sailing one, three, one, four since they retired on from the first day’s coastal race due to an error, but Quantum Racing’s hard driving tactician Terry Hutchinson has in no way put the opening day mistake behind him.
Posted today at 1:48 am Audi Sailing Week - TP52 Super Series – Day 3 images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from races four and five Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from races four and five
Posted on 23 Jun Extreme Sailing Series™ returns to the beautiful Madeira Islands
12 two-man teams will compete in the first stage of their 2017 season, which will continue throughout the year. Alongside the main GC32 Stadium Racing action, for the first time in the Series' history, the Flying Phantom Series will take flight as part of the on-water line-up, promising a festival of foiling for locals and tourists that is not to be missed.
Posted on 23 Jun Our biggest EOFY sale ever
Ultra light 2.5 layer racing smock with 3D structured inner coating for dry feeling, highly breathable, waterproof Much more than a facelift! Hobart 3 Jacket is the successful evolution of the classic Hobart Jacket. Next to the material and colour mix, there is a new offshore collar, the brand new WP Pocket System and two in one in-zip option, which advance the Hobart 3 Jacket to the next level.
Posted on 23 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy