Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting
by Mark Carleton today at 3:45 pm
The first ever Papercourt Sailing Club RS Aero open meeting saw a fantastic mix of sailors. 20 entries, 12 clubs from Cornwall to Cambridgeshire, all three rig sizes and all entry categories (juniors, youths, ladies and masters).
RS Aero Open Meeting © Papercourt Sailing Club
Papercourt formed round seven of the 10 event RS Aero UK Southern Circuit with the series coming to a head this autumn.
The wind steadily filled in and racing got underway once 55 potential RS Aero sailors (35 in Optimists and 20 in Toppers) had finished their early youth training session and made space. It was a cosy start on the wide part of the lake with all three fleets on the same line racing on PY. A short course kept things interesting with plenty of action and the lead boats completing seven or eight laps!
Peter Barton got a solid win in a 9 rig. Noah Rees came in second for the 7s. Tim Hire came in third in a 9 rig showing the Lymington Youths are a force to be reckoned with!
The wind picked up for race two, and there were a few swimmers! Despite the increase in breeze, the results were dominated by the 9s with the three top-spots going to the bigger risg who escaped at the start. Gareth Griffiths kept Pete under pressure, but Pete held on to post another win.
After refuelling with a generous lunch, race three got underway and this time it was the 7s that dominated. Noah Rees took the bullet for Torpoint with Papercourt sailors Richard Guy and Mark Carleton at last making use of home advantage to take second and third.
It was all to play for in the last race. A big shift on the start line opened things up with Gareth and Mark breaking away with an early lead. As the wind dropped the fleet closed the gap with CaitieAtkin finding form finishing in third place with just two seconds separating her from fourth and fifth place.
Then ashore for cake and prizes kindly donated by the series sponsor, Magic Marine. Picking a winner was tricky as it couldn’t have been closer: the three top positions were all tied on eight points after discard! In the end the journey from Cornwall was made worthwhile for Noah Rees who won the day overall for the RS Aero 7s and was also first Youth (U19). Mark Carleton finished second for the home team and Gareth Griffiths finished third overall, first RS Aero 9 and first Master for Island Barn. Tim Hire was 1st Junior (U16) in fourth and CaitieAtkin first Lady in eighth. first RS Aero 5 was Janet Schofield in 11th.
With some excitement many of the UK fleet now travel to Malcesine, Lake Garda, for the RS Aerocup 7-10th October before returning to the UK and the Midlands leg of the UK Southern Circuit at Chelmarsh on the 14th March.
To start the day we had bacon butties whilst Peter Barton gave a 15 minuteon-shore coaching session with hints and tips on how to reap the best out of an RS Aero with regards to Papercourt’s challenging race track.
|Rank
|Sail
|Name
|Club
|Cat
|Rig
|PY
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|1230
|Noah Rees
|Torpoint Mosquito SC
|Y
|RS Aero 7
|1071
|2
|-5
|1
|5
|13
|8
|2nd
|1575
|Mark Carleton
|Papercourt SC
|
|RS Aero 7
|1071
|-5
|4
|3
|1
|13
|8
|3rd
|2148
|Gareth Griffiths
|Island Barn SC
|M
|RS Aero 9
|1024
|-7
|2
|4
|2
|15
|8
|4th
|1566
|Tim Hire
|Royal Lymington YC
|Y
|RS Aero 9
|1024
|3
|3
|6
|-12
|24
|12
|5th
|1574
|Richard Guy
|Papercourt SC
|
|RS Aero 7
|1071
|(21RET)
|6
|2
|9.5
|38.5
|17.5
|6th
|1792
|Andy Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|
|RS Aero 7
|1071
|-10
|7
|9
|4
|30
|20
|7th
|2389
|Tomaso Macci
|Torpoint Mosquito SC
|
|RS Aero 7
|1071
|4
|-12
|8
|8
|32
|20
|8th
|1568
|Caitie Atkin
|Whitsable YC
|L Y
|RS Aero 7
|1071
|9
|9
|-12
|3
|33
|21
|9th
|2093
|Peter Barton
|Lymington Town SC
|
|RS Aero 9
|1024
|1
|1
|(21DNC)
|21DNC
|44
|23
|10th
|2390
|Jason Hardman
|Papercourt SC
|
|RS Aero 7
|1071
|6
|8
|-16
|11
|41
|25
|11th
|1964
|Janet Schofield
|Spinnaker SC
|L
|RS Aero 5
|1120
|8
|10
|-11
|9.5
|38.5
|27.5
|12th
|2098
|Ben Rolfe
|Lymington Town SC
|
|RS Aero 9
|1024
|(21DNC)
|21DNC
|5
|6
|53
|32
|13th
|2152
|Sam Schofield
|Spinnaker SC
|Y
|RS Aero 5
|1120
|14
|11
|-15
|7
|47
|32
|14th
|1071
|Alan Markham
|Upper Thames SC
|M
|RS Aero 9
|1024
|-13
|13
|7
|13
|46
|33
|15th
|2142
|Tom Russell
|Island Barn SC
|
|RS Aero 9
|1024
|11
|16
|10
|-18
|55
|37
|16th
|2387
|Alice Lucy
|Rutland SC
|L Y
|RS Aero 7
|1071
|-15
|14
|13
|14
|56
|41
|17th
|2270
|Andrew Petter
|Littleton SC
|
|RS Aero 7
|1071
|-17
|15
|17
|15
|64
|47
|18th
|2346
|Ian Peace
|Island Barn SC
|
|RS Aero 9
|1024
|-18
|18
|14
|16
|66
|48
|19th
|1705
|Ben Tudor
|Papercourt SC
|
|RS Aero 7
|1071
|16
|17
|-18
|17
|68
|50
|20th
|2274
|Rhys Williams
|Ely SC
|Y
|RS Aero 5
|1120
|12
|(21DNC)
|21DNC
|21DNC
|75
|54
