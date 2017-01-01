Please select your home edition
Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting

by Mark Carleton today at 3:45 pm
The first ever Papercourt Sailing Club RS Aero open meeting saw a fantastic mix of sailors. 20 entries, 12 clubs from Cornwall to Cambridgeshire, all three rig sizes and all entry categories (juniors, youths, ladies and masters).

Papercourt formed round seven of the 10 event RS Aero UK Southern Circuit with the series coming to a head this autumn.

The wind steadily filled in and racing got underway once 55 potential RS Aero sailors (35 in Optimists and 20 in Toppers) had finished their early youth training session and made space. It was a cosy start on the wide part of the lake with all three fleets on the same line racing on PY. A short course kept things interesting with plenty of action and the lead boats completing seven or eight laps!

Peter Barton got a solid win in a 9 rig. Noah Rees came in second for the 7s. Tim Hire came in third in a 9 rig showing the Lymington Youths are a force to be reckoned with!

The wind picked up for race two, and there were a few swimmers! Despite the increase in breeze, the results were dominated by the 9s with the three top-spots going to the bigger risg who escaped at the start. Gareth Griffiths kept Pete under pressure, but Pete held on to post another win.

After refuelling with a generous lunch, race three got underway and this time it was the 7s that dominated. Noah Rees took the bullet for Torpoint with Papercourt sailors Richard Guy and Mark Carleton at last making use of home advantage to take second and third.

It was all to play for in the last race. A big shift on the start line opened things up with Gareth and Mark breaking away with an early lead. As the wind dropped the fleet closed the gap with CaitieAtkin finding form finishing in third place with just two seconds separating her from fourth and fifth place.

Then ashore for cake and prizes kindly donated by the series sponsor, Magic Marine. Picking a winner was tricky as it couldn’t have been closer: the three top positions were all tied on eight points after discard! In the end the journey from Cornwall was made worthwhile for Noah Rees who won the day overall for the RS Aero 7s and was also first Youth (U19). Mark Carleton finished second for the home team and Gareth Griffiths finished third overall, first RS Aero 9 and first Master for Island Barn. Tim Hire was 1st Junior (U16) in fourth and CaitieAtkin first Lady in eighth. first RS Aero 5 was Janet Schofield in 11th.

With some excitement many of the UK fleet now travel to Malcesine, Lake Garda, for the RS Aerocup 7-10th October before returning to the UK and the Midlands leg of the UK Southern Circuit at Chelmarsh on the 14th March.

To start the day we had bacon butties whilst Peter Barton gave a 15 minuteon-shore coaching session with hints and tips on how to reap the best out of an RS Aero with regards to Papercourt’s challenging race track.



Rank Sail Name Club Cat Rig PY R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Nett
1st 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC Y RS Aero 7 1071 2 -5 1 5 13 8
2nd 1575 Mark Carleton Papercourt SC   RS Aero 7 1071 -5 4 3 1 13 8
3rd 2148 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn SC M RS Aero 9 1024 -7 2 4 2 15 8
4th 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC Y RS Aero 9 1024 3 3 6 -12 24 12
5th 1574 Richard Guy Papercourt SC   RS Aero 7 1071 (21RET) 6 2 9.5 38.5 17.5
6th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC   RS Aero 7 1071 -10 7 9 4 30 20
7th 2389 Tomaso Macci Torpoint Mosquito SC   RS Aero 7 1071 4 -12 8 8 32 20
8th 1568 Caitie Atkin Whitsable YC L Y RS Aero 7 1071 9 9 -12 3 33 21
9th 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC   RS Aero 9 1024 1 1 (21DNC) 21DNC 44 23
10th 2390 Jason Hardman Papercourt SC   RS Aero 7 1071 6 8 -16 11 41 25
11th 1964 Janet Schofield Spinnaker SC L RS Aero 5 1120 8 10 -11 9.5 38.5 27.5
12th 2098 Ben Rolfe Lymington Town SC   RS Aero 9 1024 (21DNC) 21DNC 5 6 53 32
13th 2152 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC Y RS Aero 5 1120 14 11 -15 7 47 32
14th 1071 Alan Markham Upper Thames SC M RS Aero 9 1024 -13 13 7 13 46 33
15th 2142 Tom Russell Island Barn SC   RS Aero 9 1024 11 16 10 -18 55 37
16th 2387 Alice Lucy Rutland SC L Y RS Aero 7 1071 -15 14 13 14 56 41
17th 2270 Andrew Petter Littleton SC   RS Aero 7 1071 -17 15 17 15 64 47
18th 2346 Ian Peace Island Barn SC   RS Aero 9 1024 -18 18 14 16 66 48
19th 1705 Ben Tudor Papercourt SC   RS Aero 7 1071 16 17 -18 17 68 50
20th 2274 Rhys Williams Ely SC Y RS Aero 5 1120 12 (21DNC) 21DNC 21DNC 75 54
