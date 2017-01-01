Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 6

Panwa Boonnak crowned Thailand Optimist National Champion

by Duncan Worthington today at 5:22 am
Panwa Boonnak lifting the trophy aloft, having been presented by Admiral Kraisorn Chansuvanich, President of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand (left). Guy Nowell
Thailand's premier youth sailing event, the Thailand Optimist National Championships, came to a close after three days of racing and conditions-wise, a bit of everything – storm, thunder, lightening, rain and fickle, shifty breeze.

A 76-strong fleet lined up for this the forty-second edition of the championships with sailors from Thailand, Hong Kong, Costa Rica and India competing.

The best two results from three races on Day 1 determined Fleets A and B, and at the end of the first day it was Thai duo Panwa Boonnak and Jedtavee Yongyuennan who were battling it out against Costa Rican youngster, Mic Mohr, and Duncan Gregor (HKG) for the top places.

Panwa Boonnak and Jedtavee Yongyuennan came into the Nationals confident of a good performance following their first and second overall at the 2017 Hua Hin Regatta just one week before, and both got off to a good start.

Following the second day of racing a five, one, one scoreline saw Panwa Boonnak holding a one point lead over Jedtavee Yongyuennan with Duncan Gregor – a second place finisher last year – still in striking distance just four points back.

It's the first time the event has attracted sailors from Costa Rica and the three young relatives have been enjoying the challenging conditions. Following a third place at Hua Hin Regatta one week prior, Mic Mohr was looking improve on that at the Nationals and having competed in more than 100 regattas already in his young sailing career, Mic has big plans for the future.

“In the future I want to be the World Champion. In the Optimist first and then later, Laser.”

In Fleet B, after two days of racing the top four places were dominated by Thai sailors – Thippawan Khumpinit, Tanakorn Bunekarat, Vimutti Klinsukontac and Christopher Marsh accordingly.

Going into the final day the weather forecast was predicting an early afternoon squall, and right on cue it arrived, sending the fleet back to shore to wait out the worst of it. After a brief rest, sailors were back on-the-water and eager to get going, however, with time against and weather conditions against them, just two races for Fleet A completed and one for Fleet B.

In Fleet A, it was looking like the result would be decided in the Jury room after Jedtavee Yongyuennan lodged a protest to have Race eight (the final race) removed from the series. After some deliberation by the Jury, the protest was thrown out and the race result stood, and with that a new Thailand National Optimist Champion was crowned – Panwa Boonnak. Jedtavee Yongyuennan was gracious in defeat and was again the bridesmaid while Mic Mohr finished third and Duncan Gregor fourth.

In Fleet B, Thippawan Khumpinit held off a spirited challenge from Tanakorn Bunekarat and Vimutti Klinsukontachat who finished second and third respectively.

All the winners – Thailand Optimist National Championships 2017. © Guy Nowell
All the winners – Thailand Optimist National Championships 2017. © Guy Nowell



Launched in 1976 as the Optimist Thailand Championship Cup, more than 40 years later the Thailand Optimist National Championships is as competitive as ever regularly attracting top youth sailors from Thailand and around the world.

Incorporated in the Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina, it is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, Pattaya City, Royal Varuna Yacht Club and the Royal Thai Navy.

For more information, visit website.

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Southern Spars AC50 build for Emirates Team NZ + Video
The Peter Blake skippered Steinlager 2 put Southern Spars on the map 27 years after Steinlager 2 put Southern Spars on the map with her unequalled clean sweep of the 1989/90 Whitbread Round the World Race, Southern Spars were called on to build Emirates Team NZ's America's Cup Challenger. Here's a look behind the scenes at the composite engineering process Southern Spars employ on projects ranging from Volvo OR spars, to Olympic bike wheels to an AC50
Posted on 1 May Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience (Pt.III)
We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance. We’ve looked at what it was like to come into a disaster zone, seen the evidence of those that did the right thing, and how the area is already on the road to recovery. Now we’ll see why patience is the key in the aftermath of her fury.
Posted on 30 Apr Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience (Pt.II)
We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance. We looked at what it was like to come into a disaster zone and now we see the evidence of those that did the right thing, and how the area is already on the road to recovery.
Posted on 25 Apr You can almost see it
The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow, but then sailing is not the world’s largest spectator sport by any means. Badminton does rate higher, after all. Still, when you’re doing it, you not really worried about little racquets and small, caged up, feathered thingamabobs.
Posted on 24 Apr She’s still here with us, and now we can be there for her
Of the many endearing qualities in Lisa Blair, the one that is paramount is her effervescence. Of the many endearing qualities in Lisa Blair, the one that is paramount is her effervescence. Yet it is what lies behind that which could be her most incredible characteristic. Sometimes you can almost overlook her steely determination, but not for long when you start talking with her. Catching up with her live from Cape Town surely was a vivid reminder of not only what this sailor can accomplish
Posted on 24 Apr Gladwell's Line - Timeout in Bermuda and a decision OTUSA will regret?
With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath from what has been a hectic couple of months, both in Auckland and Bermuda. The third major Practice Session has concluded in Bermuda. This was conducted almost entirely if winds of around 16-25kts - starting to get close to the top end of the range for the AC50's.
Posted on 20 Apr Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience
This all stems from the learnings in the widely read, ‘Debbie says there are 7 Ps and 1 C with insurance’. This all stems from the learnings in the widely read, ‘Debbie says there are 7 Ps and 1 C with insurance’. As time unfolds some more, we learn that indeed there are a lot of reasons you need to apply patience with both your dealings with your insurance company, and also all the many trades that are working feverishly to get all the jobs done.
Posted on 19 Apr America's Cup - Glenn Ashby on hitting the AC50's sound barrier
These boats are incredible. The performance that can be achieved in light airs is the amazing thing. The big difference between the AC72, the America's Cup Class, used in the 2013 America's Cup in San Francisco and the smaller AC50 to be sailed in Bermuda, lies in their light and medium air performance. 'These boats are incredible. The performance that can be achieved in light airs is the amazing thing. In 7-8-9-10 knots of breeze, you are sailing at 30kts at times.
Posted on 18 Apr America's Cup - Bernasconi on expected winning factors in Bermuda
ETNZ's Technical Director, Dan Bernasconi has let out a few clues as to where he thought the differences might lie Emirates Team NZ's Technical Director, Dan Bernasconi has let out a few clues as to where he thought the differences might lie once the six teams entered in the 35th America's Cup. 'We have had a great run', he says. 'We've had a few hiccups along the way, as always. But the boat is going really well. We are getting through manoeuvres very well. And we think our straight line speed is good.'
Posted on 18 Apr Almost got sad…
Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Black Jack stormed away to grab Line Honours in the Brisbane to Gladstone, and thanks also to Nigel Statham for providing us with more info. Of course it could be the 70’ rocketship’s last outing under that name, with the 40 and now 100 to be Peter Harburg’s nautical passions.
Posted on 18 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy