Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta returns for 38th edition

Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta © Cory Silken / Panerai Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta © Cory Silken / Panerai

by Event Media today at 10:01 amFor the first time, immediately following the Herreschoff Classic Yacht Regatta, Newport Classic Yacht Regatta competitors will compete in a point-to-point race from Bristol to Newport. This is the inaugural year of back-to-back scheduling and collaboration between the Herreshoff Classic Yacht Regatta and the Newport Classic Yacht Regatta.On Saturday, August 26th, the Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta commences in Bristol, Rhode Island with a race to Newport. In addition, classic motor yachts have been invited to rally from Bristol to Newport. Prior to racing on Sunday, the 27th, the Newport Classic Yacht Regatta will host a harbor parade open to the public, which will be followed by racing on lower Narragansett Bay.





Newport Classic Yacht Regatta Co-Chair, Carol O'Malley said, 'For the first time classic motor yachts are invited to join the classic sailing yacht events this year making it a celebration of all varieties of classic yachts from motor to sail. We are working toward making this event one of the world's largest classic yacht events so that Newport can become known as a classic yacht capital in addition to its legendary status in all other aspects of the sport.'



The majority of the yachts in the event will congregate at the IYRS School of Technology and Trades marina in Newport Harbor and the Alofsin Piers at Sail Newport/Fort Adams State Park after racing.



The public is invited to enjoy Newport Harbor and the timeless beauty of the classic yachts on display in the IYRS marina at the Welcome Cocktail Party on Saturday, August 26 from 6:00-8:00PM at IYRS in Newport with entertainment by the Honky Tonk Knights.









The Classic Yacht Parade starts at 10:30AM on Sunday, August 27 at the entrance of the harbor. On moving display around the harbor is a collection of nearly 50 classic yachts, both sail and power, which represent the very best of classic yacht design and construction. The best vantage points include the IYRS marina, Goat Island Marina dock, Bowen’s Wharf, Bannister’s Wharf, The Newport Yachting Center dock, King’s Park Pier and the Alofsin Piers and Sail Newport Waterfront Center at Fort Adams. The yachts will be vying to win the coveted Classic Yacht Parade awards including Best Sail, Best Power, Most Patriotic and Best Costumes.



Following two days of racing on Narragansett Bay, the public is invited to celebrate with the skippers and their crews during the Awards Dinner at IYRS on Sunday evening, August 27. Cocktails start at 6:00PM, followed by a seated dinner at 7:30PM. Tickets are $60 per person in advance/$75 per person at the door (cash bar). Seating is limited; advance ticket purchase is recommended. Parking is available on campus, first come first serve.

