Panerai British Classic Week images by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery today at 6:28 pm
Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery has provided this gallery of images from Panerai British Classic Week
Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Tour de France à la Voile – Champions Bounce Back in Jullouville
Team Lorina Limonade-Golfe du Morbihan got their fizz back today at the fashionable beachside summer resort
Lorina Limonade, the team which dominated last year’s round France circuit, winning the event with an Act to spare, misfired in Dunkirk – notably having to retire during the Qualification Series with damage sustained in a start line collision.
Posted today at 6:43 pm
Panerai British Classic Week – More action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery has provided this gallery of images
Photographer Ingrid Abery has provided this gallery of images
Posted today at 6:36 pm
RCIYC Waller-Harris Two-handed Triangle Race St Aubin’s Bay
Fine conditions greeted the fleet when it came to the line in St Aubin’s Bay for the scheduled nine-o’clock start.
Line honours in the fast cruiser class went to Alan Stevens and Mark Tucker on the First 44.7, Zanzibar, crossing the line shortly before four o’clock, swiftly followed by Rhys Perkins and Bob de la Haye racing their Archambault A35, Abracadabra, and Richard Gale and Phil Brown on the Prima 38, Jenna B.
Posted today at 5:04 pm
Extreme Sailing Series™ set for spectacular Barcelona debut
The previous Act saw SAP Extreme Sailing Team take second win however Alinghi remains one point ahead on the leaderboard
Following its crowd-pleasing inauguration at Act 3 in Madeira Islands two weeks ago, the Flying Phantom Series returns as part of the on-water line-up, alongside the GC32 Stadium Racing.
Posted today at 4:33 pm
RC44 crews cross fingers for a single-hulled 36th America's Cup
Sailing alongside the owner-drivers in the RC44 class are many crew who have competed in past America's Cups.
In the interests of equality, we polled two Italian tacticians and two New Zealand ones to get their views on what might happen and what should happen in this next chapter in America's Cup history.
Posted today at 3:20 pm
Next wave of finishers nears in Transpac
As the first wave of record-breaking boats have finished there is a break in the action at race HQ in the Ala Wai Marina
Among the front-runners it looks as though Manouch Moshayedi's Rio 100's hold on the Barn Door Trophy for being the first-to-finish monohull sailing without powered assistance in the sailing systems is fairly secure: at 1400 HST was 170 miles out going 15 knots.
Posted today at 2:25 pm
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ complete tour of main centres
Emirates Team New Zealand have finished their America's Cup Victory Tour with a final parade in chilly Dunedin
Emirates Team New Zealand have finished their America's Cup Victory Tour with a final parade in chilly Dunedin in the lower South Island. With New Zealand currently being lashed by the worst storm of the winter temperatures were around 6C, however once again there was a large crowd to greet the team and America's Cup, and a warm welcome.
Posted today at 1:37 pm
Lighter air and lovely ladies on Day 4 of Panerai British Classic Week
Not only had the sun reappeared, but the wind had moderated too and racing took place in a much more manageable
Class three continues to be the most closely fought of the regatta. Today Michael Briggs’ Mikado beat second placed Cereste, owned by Jonathan and Scilla Dyke, by over four minutes.
Posted today at 1:29 pm
Tour de France à la Voile – New territories’ new horizons
The tides are significant, at nearly 14 metres, and so that will be a significant factor.
The 29 Diam 24s are lined up on the long sandy beach, ready for action on the bay which is world renowned for the beautiful Mont St Michel islet and iconic Abbey.
Posted today at 11:21 am
Dell Rugged to face extreme test in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
Dell has come on board as the Rugged computing technology supplier for one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges
We are very pleased to reveal that world leading technology brand Dell has come on board as the Rugged computing technology supplier for one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges, the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race.
Posted today at 8:28 am
