Panerai British Classic Week celebrates the Grande Dames of the Sea

© Guido Cantini / Panerai

by Panerai British Classic Week today at 3:18 pmNow in its 16th year, the regatta has been part of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge, the leading international circuit for classic and vintage sailing yachts, since 2010. The circuit spans 10 of the world’s most fascinating and maritime tradition-rich regattas on a calendar that has become a reference point for lovers of the stunning beauty, glorious history and absolute uniqueness of all classic craft.Each year, Panerai British Classic Week attracts some of the most beautiful classic yachts from the UK and Europe, many of them carrying a fascinating history. For the first time, last year’s edition saw teams from as far as Australia and New Zealand participate in the regatta, further confirming the importance of Panerai British Classic Week in the international racing circuit.Sean McMillan, British Classic Yacht Club Regatta Chairman said, “We are looking forward to another fantastic year welcoming old friends and new to what is the highlight of the classic racing calendar. The racing at Panerai British Classic Week has always been superb – well organised by the RYS and upholding the best Corinthian traditions. However, this year, further emphasis will also be given to the Concours d’Elegance and historical accuracy of the yachts so that the dedication of long-suffering owners will reap some much deserved recognition!”As every year, participants and spectators will be able to enjoy the onshore entertainment and daily prize giving at the Panerai Lounge on Cowes Yacht Haven.