Panerai British Classic Week – Final race images by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery today at 4:59 pm
Final day – Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery has provided this gallery of images from final race of Panerai British Classic Week
Final day – Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Final day – Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Final day – Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Final day – Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Final day – Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Final day – Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Final day – Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Final day – Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Final day – Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Final day – Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Final day – Panerai British Classic Week © Ingrid Abery
Related Articles
Panerai British Classic Week – More action shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery has provided this gallery of images from final race
Ingrid Abery has provided this gallery of images from final race
Posted today at 5:06 pm
Fiendishly tricky racing on Day 5 of Panerai British Classic Week
It was sun and fun all the way on day five in Cowes, where the participants enjoy some fiendishly tricky racing
On the water the Solent delivered some exceptionally testing conditions as classes one to four took part in the Long Inshore Race sponsored by Classic Boat (race six of their series) and the six and eight metres did two further round the cans races (races six and seven).
Posted today at 2:40 pm
Vestas 11th Hour Racing unveil mixed crew for 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Tom Johnson (AUS), fresh from the America’s Cup as part of Team ORACLE USA, steps back onto a Volvo Ocean 65
The line-up features a wealth of experience, including Simon Fisher (GBR), who returns for his fifth Volvo Ocean Race appearance after lifting the trophy as the winning navigator with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing last time out.
Posted today at 2:19 pm
Les Sables to the Azores Race – Determined and confident for Leg 2
Phil Sharp and Corentin Douguet crossed the finish line of leg one just 43 minutes and 40 seconds behind first place.
A close second place in leg one from Les Sables to the Azores has put Phil Sharp and new co-skipper Adrien Hardy (racing Imerys) in good stead for their mission to reach overall race victory with the return Leg to Vendee starting today.
Posted today at 1:51 pm
Snakes and ladders on Day 3 of the Dragon Edinburgh Cup
As they set off, the competitors found that the forecast north-westerly was instead an extremely shifty south-easterly
Beadsworth, sailing TUR1212 Provezza Dragon with Simon Fry and Ali Tezdiker, had had a disastrous race four and went into the day in fourth place on 31 points.
Posted today at 12:46 pm
Volvo Ocean Race - Vestas 11th Hour Racing announce crew line-up
Race-winning navigator Simon Fisher and hat-trick hunter Phil Harmer among crew chosen by co-founders Charlie Enright an
With exactly 100 days to go before the Volvo Ocean Race fleet departs Alicante to tackle 45,000 nautical miles around the world, Vestas 11th Hour Racing have unveiled their crew for the 2017-18 edition – and have built a mixed, ten-strong team featuring six nationalities and six previous Race wins.
Posted today at 10:45 am
Olympic champion Blair Tuke joins MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race
New Zealand’s Blair Tuke is joining MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, and could become first sailor in history
New Zealand’s Blair Tuke is joining MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, and could become the first sailor in history to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of an Olympic gold medal, the America’s Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race.
Posted today at 8:12 am
Tour de France à la Voile – Champions Bounce Back in Jullouville
Team Lorina Limonade-Golfe du Morbihan got their fizz back today at the fashionable beachside summer resort
Lorina Limonade, the team which dominated last year’s round France circuit, winning the event with an Act to spare, misfired in Dunkirk – notably having to retire during the Qualification Series with damage sustained in a start line collision.
Posted on 13 Jul
Panerai British Classic Week – More action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery has provided this gallery of images
Photographer Ingrid Abery has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 Jul
Panerai British Classic Week images by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery has provided this gallery of images
Photographer Ingrid Abery has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 Jul
