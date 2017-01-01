Please select your home edition
Palm Beach Sailing Club members excel at 2017 World Masters Games

by Anthony Duchatel today at 12:32 am
PBSC sailors Martin Cross Rod Waterhouse John McCormick Peter Martin - 2017 World Masters Games Anthony Duchatel
Palm Beach Sailing Club members excelled at the recent 2017 World Masters Games.

The Games saw some great sailors including New Zealands John Bilger and Rex Sellers in the Weta Single Handed category taking first and fourth overall and Gold in the Masters and Great GrandMasters.

A few sailors from Sydney's Palm Beach Sailing Club mixed it up with these legends. Martin Cross and Rod Waterhouse managed to split John and Rex finishing second and third overall and taking Gold and Silver in the GrandMasters. Not to be outdone Peter Martin took Gold in the Apprentice Masters and John McCormick took Bronze in the Great GrandMasters.

It's a great result from a small multihull sailing club from Sydney’s northern beaches that managed to take three Golds from the World Masters Games held in Sydney in 2009 on Hobie 16s.
