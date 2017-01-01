Please select your home edition
Pack reshuffled in topsy turvy TwinTip-Racing Open Weifang

by Ian MacKinnon today at 5:37 pm
Final day – TwinTip-Racing Open Weifang © Alex Schwarz / IKA
The drama promised by Twin-Tip: Racing at the inaugural International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) Worlds in China delivered in spades when several of the favourites were knocked off their perches.

With the return of Pingtan Island’s normally predictable winds that went largely missing for three days, both the men’s and women’s leaders found themselves pushed down the leaderboard but remain in the hunt going into the final day.

Only the leader of the Boys’ U-19 division, Tiger Tyson (ANT), strengthened his hold on the top spot with a gritty performance in the second elimination final when he seized an unlikely victory, passing arch-rival Cameron Maramenides (USA) on leg three in the short, sharp down-wind slalom race.

Final day – TwinTip-Racing Open Weifang © Alex Schwarz / IKA
Final day – TwinTip-Racing Open Weifang © Alex Schwarz / IKA



Yet the unpredictable nature of the TT:R slalom-boardercross format, which will be used at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina next year when kiteboarding makes its Olympic debut, could still throw up further surprises.

The event in Pingtan, part of the China International Kiteboarding Festival that is also hosting the IKA KiteFoil GoldCup simultaneously, has attracted 65 riders from 17 countries. Many of them are eager to hone their skills ahead Olympic qualifiers next year.

The twin-tip format of five short downwind slalom legs, with obstacles to be jumped introduced if conditions permit, was devised for ease of access for all kiters. Kiters in the Youth divisions are only allowed to use inflatable “tube” kites.

Final day – TwinTip-Racing Open Weifang © Alex Schwarz / IKA
Final day – TwinTip-Racing Open Weifang © Alex Schwarz / IKA



But in the 11kts to 13kts that blew up over the East China Sea just off Pingtan’s beach it was the leading men on their high-aspect foil kites who provided the excitement in their second elimination final.

France’s Julien Kerneur was taken out by his compatriot Theo de Ramecourt when they tangled, ending both their races. Kerneur was given redress and fifth spot, while de Ramecourt was disqualified for his troubles.

Asian Twin-Tip champion Narapichit 'Yo' Pudla took the win to go top of the leaderboard overall—just. In doing so he knocked European TT:R champion Martin Dolenc off the top spot—just. In fact, the scores are so tight that the pair are equal on points, with Pudla just nosing it on count backs, locked with Germany’s Florian Gruber and France’s irrepressible Theo Lhostis.

Final day – TwinTip-Racing Open Weifang © Alex Schwarz / IKA
Final day – TwinTip-Racing Open Weifang © Alex Schwarz / IKA



The women’s fourth round was similarly incident packed. Russia’s Elena Kalinina controlled the race from the front, but behind, China’s Jingle Chen somehow pushed her way past two rivals from fourth position to second, leaving Alexia Fancelli (FRA) and MaryJane Gajisan (PHP) third and fourth.

Yet it was TT:R world ranked number one, Kirstyn O’Brien who came off worst. She finished the race fifth, pushing her down to third place overall just behind Kalinina and Chen respectively, who are equal on points.

In the Boys’ division of those who will be eligible for YOG in Buenos Aires next October, Tyson’s win over Maramenides, avenging a defeat at the European championships in Italy in July, was particularly sweet.

Final day – TwinTip-Racing Open Weifang © Alex Schwarz / IKA
Final day – TwinTip-Racing Open Weifang © Alex Schwarz / IKA



“I got just got past him at the end of third leg at the mark,” said Tyson, 15. “He had gone slightly too high and that left a gap on the inside where I could just get past.”



Overall standings

Men

1. Narapichit Pudla (THA) - 5 pts
2. Martin Dolenc (CRO) - 5 pt
3. Florian Gruber (GER) - 5 pts
4. Theo Lhostis (FRA) - 5 pts
4. Julien Kerneur (FRA) - 9 pts

Women and Girls

3. Elena Kalinina (RUS) - 5 pts
2. Jingle CHen (CHN) - 5 pts
1. Kirstyn O'Brien (USA) - 8 pts
4. Alexia Fancelli (FRA) - 8 pts
5. Maryjane Gajisan (PHI) - 11 pts

Boys

1. Tiger Tyson (ANT) - 2 pt
2. Cameron Maramenides (USA) - 4 pts
3. Sarun Rupchom (THA) - 6 pts
4. Haoran Thang (CHN) - 8 pts
5. Jiangang Wu (CHN) - 12 pts

Related Articles

IKA KiteFoil GoldCup – Day 4 – Four French riders top the order
On the fourth of the five-day competition on the East China Sea, Mazella scooped a perfect five bullets. The Team Enata trio were only split by their compatriot Theo de Ramecourt, who was keeping pace on Flysurfer Sonic Race kites and a Mike’s Lab foil, finishing the day third on the leaderboard, slipping one place from the start of the day.
Posted today at 5:11 pm RS:X Windsurfing World Championships – Day 4 – Damage limitation
With what is seemingly become standard practice in the weather conditions here, the fleet were held ashore for an hour With the majority of sailors in the Gold Fleet picking up their worst result today, it was a case of damage limitation to the scorecard and ensuring that any hopes or dreams of winning this event were kept alive.
Posted today at 12:31 pm IKA KiteFoil GoldCup – Mazella stretches lead in teasing breezes
The onshore breeze blowing over the East China Sea’s flat waters unexpectedly built quickly to an adequate 7kts to 9kts For the Frenchman, on his distinctive red 21m Enata kite and foil, it appears to matter little whether he is pursued by just four rivals or the entire fleet. He led round the first top mark and never looked back, stretching his advantage to a comfortable lead by the reaching finish after two searingly-fast laps of the windward-leeward track.
Posted on 21 Sep Youth Championships come to sailing nursery
Hailey Lea began her journey sailing Sabots, but was soon captivated by the rush of windsurfing. Hailey Lea began her journey sailing Sabots, but was soon captivated by the rush of windsurfing. It was a good decision. The Cootharaba Sailing Club youngster is now one of the rising stars in the Class and will represent Australia at the Youth World Championships in China in December.
Posted on 21 Sep IKA KiteFoil GoldCup World Series – Axel Mazella nearly untouchable
Mazella racked up an incredible eight bullets from nine races, picking up where he had left off a few days earlier In the women’s division—racing among the mixed fleet of 21 riders from 13 nations—Russia’s Elena Kalinina was battling with Alexia Fancelli (FRA) and for the most part seemed to have he measure of the Frenchwoman, though their races were hard fought.
Posted on 20 Sep GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – The final wrap-up from Mauritius
The tussle for the top spots promised an epic end but, before that could happen, there was a huge field of competitors Kevin wasn’t the only Langeree making his GKA debut in Mauritius. His sister Jalou was among the 19 riders registered for the women’s division alongside some high-calibre riders in the form of last year’s event winner and local shredder Ninja-Maria Bichler, 2016 Dakhla champ Milla Ferreira, Hawaiian regular-footer Moona Whyte and former multiple-freestyle world champion Gisela Pulido.
Posted on 20 Sep High-octane racing on Day 1 of TwinTip-Racing World Championships
In no time at all, on the day one of five, the leading women were scrapping for any small advantage in the intense races The East China Sea served up flat water and a steady breeze of 11kts to 13kts in the large sheltered bay to kick off the action in the sixth successive edition of China International Kiteboarding Festival.
Posted on 19 Sep RS:X World Windsurfing Championship – Day 2 – Simplicity and stability
Today would be a day for simplicity and stability for all of the sailors aiming to keep their championship hopes alive. In both the men’s and women’s fleet, the overnight scorecard showed that a limited number of competitors actually mastered the conditions and the variables from the opening day. It could be that some nerves were showing and reigning double Olympic champion, Dorian van Rijsselberghe was potentially guilty of this with a mixed scoreline.
Posted on 19 Sep RS:X World Windsurfing Championships – Day 1 – Storm in a teacup
The overnight rain had disappeared leaving a blustery 25 knots of wind and huge breaking waves in the harbour entrance At the end of the day, whilst the remnants of the typhoon which passed through overnight did play a role, it was the almost impossible sailing conditions for both the sailors and race committee which would dominate the talk ashore.
Posted on 19 Sep World’s fastest riders take the start line for Kite Race Bonanza
The penultimate act of the 2017 hyrdrofoil race series will be run in tandem with the TT:R Open Worlds and Youth Open. Pingtan, on the East China Sea, is fast establishing itself as a kiting destination hosting international competitions year-in, year-out, but until now the reliably windy city has been more familiar to freestylers than racers.
Posted on 18 Sep
