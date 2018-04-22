Pacific Sail and Power Boat Show announces dates for 2018

Pacific Sail and Power Boat Show PSPBS Pacific Sail and Power Boat Show PSPBS

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157263

by Sail America today at 6:44 pmThis four-day event will feature new sailboats and cruising powerboats, gear, accessories, clothing, seminars, on-the-water workshops, and special events all geared towards boating enthusiasts.From nautical novices to serious boaters, the Pacific Sail and Power Boat Show is the place for people to immerse themselves in the world of boating, talk to experts, participate in hands-on seminars, learn new techniques, get on the water and have fun.'The Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show offers something for everyone,' says Katie Kelly, Sail America Association Manager. 'This signature event is designed for anyone with a passion for being on the water. Bring the entire family, learn some new skills, spend time with industry experts, and check out the latest boat models on the West Coast!'The Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show (formerly Strictly Sail Pacific) has become known for its expansive seminar series, touching on topics from boating basics to advanced navigation. Visitors from around the country attend the show to expand their knowledge base and experience face time with well-respected experts in boating.The show will also offer the latest innovative products and gear from the top names in boating equipment. Several products will make their West Coast debuts, allowing attendees to be among the first to experience them in person.The show will take place at the Craneway Pavilion, 1414 Harbour Way S., and the nearby Marina Bay Yacht Harbor, at 1340 Marina Way South in Richmond, California. The City of Richmond offers some of the best waterfront access in the San Francisco Bay Area, including more than 32 miles of shoreline with access to the San Francisco Bay Bike Trail connecting nearby Albany, Emeryville and Oakland, making Richmond the perfect host destination for all that is boating. The location is just a short walk from the Richmond BART Station and AC Transit Bus Line #74 (Ford Point Stop).