Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Pacific Sail and Power Boat Show announces dates for 2018

by Sail America today at 6:44 pm
Pacific Sail and Power Boat Show PSPBS
Sail America announced today that the 2018 Pacific Sail and Power Boat Show will launch at the Craneway Pavilion and Marina Bay Yacht Harbor on the waterfront in Richmond, California, from Thursday, April 19 through Sunday, April 22, 2018.

This four-day event will feature new sailboats and cruising powerboats, gear, accessories, clothing, seminars, on-the-water workshops, and special events all geared towards boating enthusiasts.

From nautical novices to serious boaters, the Pacific Sail and Power Boat Show is the place for people to immerse themselves in the world of boating, talk to experts, participate in hands-on seminars, learn new techniques, get on the water and have fun.

'The Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show offers something for everyone,' says Katie Kelly, Sail America Association Manager. 'This signature event is designed for anyone with a passion for being on the water. Bring the entire family, learn some new skills, spend time with industry experts, and check out the latest boat models on the West Coast!'

The Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show (formerly Strictly Sail Pacific) has become known for its expansive seminar series, touching on topics from boating basics to advanced navigation. Visitors from around the country attend the show to expand their knowledge base and experience face time with well-respected experts in boating.

The show will also offer the latest innovative products and gear from the top names in boating equipment. Several products will make their West Coast debuts, allowing attendees to be among the first to experience them in person.

The show will take place at the Craneway Pavilion, 1414 Harbour Way S., and the nearby Marina Bay Yacht Harbor, at 1340 Marina Way South in Richmond, California. The City of Richmond offers some of the best waterfront access in the San Francisco Bay Area, including more than 32 miles of shoreline with access to the San Francisco Bay Bike Trail connecting nearby Albany, Emeryville and Oakland, making Richmond the perfect host destination for all that is boating. The location is just a short walk from the Richmond BART Station and AC Transit Bus Line #74 (Ford Point Stop).
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82C-TechX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Monaco Classic Week – More images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted today at 6:30 pm Monaco Classic Week – Action photo gallery by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted today at 6:22 pm GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup – Day 2 – Five bullet day for Malizia
The silver flash, that is the GC32 foiling catamaran Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco, put in an extraordinary performance While the forecast indicated strong wind and big seas, more marginal than on day one, a smart call by the race management team in getting the boats racing three and a half hours earlier than scheduled, paid off.
Posted today at 4:33 pm Clipper Race – Day 25 – 4000nM sailed and fleet is back match racing
According to leading Visit Seattle Skipper Nikki Henderson, the path to Uruguay is turning into a ‘drag race’ After thousands of nautical miles sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, Visit Seattle, Sanya Serenity Coast, and Unicef again hold first, second, and third position on the leader board.
Posted today at 12:58 pm CYCA’s Blue Water Pointscore back for Race 2 with Flinders Islet
This weekend the race itself will start at 1000hrs off Point Piper with a moderate westerly, shifting to a southwesterly The 92-nautical mile offshore challenge follows the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast in the series, and could give sailing fans some clues as to who will reign supreme in the conclusion of the BWPS, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted today at 12:44 pm Melges IC37 Class - The next generation Corinthian competition
Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the addition of a new class to the Melges line: the IC37 by Melges Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the addition of a new class to the Melges line: the IC37 by Melges, a 37-foot modern race boat. Exclusively for Group 1 sailors, the strict one-design class will be simple and fun with competitive racing at sailing’s most celebrated venues.
Posted today at 6:35 am Steel blades sharpened for the Rolex Big Boat Series
Burgees flutter and spectra halyards slap against carbon-fiber and aluminum masts on 89 highly tuned raceboats Burgees flutter and spectra halyards slap against carbon-fiber and aluminum masts on 89 highly tuned raceboats assembled at the St. Francis Yacht Club for the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17, 2017). This marks the West Coast’s premier regatta and one of the international sailing circuit’s most celebrated and anticipated Grand Prix events.
Posted today at 4:23 am Audi J/70 World Championship – Teasing Mistral
The strong north westerly wind came tantalizingly close to dropping to the 25 knot class limit. Tomorrow, weather permitting, 162 teams will fight to gain the right to race in the Gold and Silver Championship fleet, the big change is that the scores from those races will now count towards the Championship Series.
Posted on 13 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup – Day 1 – Realteam on top
Day one the penultimate event on the GC32 Racing Tour, dawned magnificently with light winds and a warm sun on the bay. Already by the time racing started the wind was above 20 knots and a swell had formed, big enough to cause the GC32s to disappear occasionally into the troughs. The right of the race course was generally worse, being on the open ocean side, while the top mark was laid in the shadow of Calvi’s impressive Citadel.
Posted on 13 Sep Clipper World Race – Day 24 – Testing upwind conditions continue
Cementing a fifth day at the top of the leader board Visit Seattle has extended its lead over Sanya Serenity Coast The leading teams have now crossed the finish line of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint but points will only be awarded to the top three teams with the shortest elapsed time once all teams have declared.
Posted on 13 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy