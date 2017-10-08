Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Lay Day at El Faro Resort

2017 Pacasmayo Wave Classic © Si Crowther / IWT 2017 Pacasmayo Wave Classic © Si Crowther / IWT

by International Windsurfing Tour today at 6:36 amAn early morning SUP session before the winds kick in is a must for any SUP surf enthusiast. This week Black Project Fins owner Chris Freeman has been eager to include all who are wiling in his 7am SUP sessions in front of El Faro Resort. SUPing makes the waves at the point (just upwind of the resort) a bit more accessible than typical prone surfing. When the wave gains a little more size, regular surfing becomes a great option as well. You will be riding the perfect flowing wave until your legs burn from exhaustion. If you choose not to pack your SUP or surfboard, the resort has a selection of boards available for rent.





Mid Morning- Breakfast and Coffee



After an early SUP/Surf or a slow morning in bed, the IWT crew congregates in the restaurant/bar adjacent to El Faro’s pool for a breakfast of bread with jam, eggs and coffee. El Faro’s restaurant, like the rest of the resort, overlooks Pacasmayo’s famous waves and while everyone is getting fueled for the day, conditions are already being discussed.









Late Morning- Stroll to Town



Late Morning, before the winds kick in, is the perfect time to take a 10 minute stroll into town for whatever essentials you need or to do a little gift shopping. The IWT crew has alternated days heading into town for water, snacks and a little bit of shopping along Pacasmayo’s beautiful waterfront boardwalk.



Afternoon- Let the Windsurfing Begin



The first riders have taken to the water between 1 and 2pm most days at El Faro. As the wind starts to pick up, more and more riders are pulled onto the water looking for minute plus wave rides all the way from the point to a few hundred yards just downwind of the resort. ‘Light wind and glassy waves’ will keep riders on the water through the afternoon into sunset.









Evening- Sunset, Pisco Sour and Lomo Saltado



Pacasmayo evenings let your troubles melt away with the setting sun. Una jarra de pisco between friends, some Lomo Saltado (Peruvian beef, vegetable and rice dish) and a stunning pink and purple sunset are the perfect combination to end a great day on the water. The IWT crew has been fortunate enough to enjoy countless evenings sharing vino, cervezas and pisco with Jaime- the owner of El Faro Resort. The life of the party, Jaime knows how to make all his guests feel welcome.



Find out more about El Faro Resort at www.elfaropacasmayo.com.

