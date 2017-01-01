Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 6 - Pros heats underway

by International Windsurfing Tour today at 7:21 am
Federico Morisio - 2017 Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 6 © Si Crowther / IWT
On Day 6 of the competition window the conditions fully came to the party. The first heats of the day started at 12:00 as the wind had filled in enough. Beautiful swell lines were rolling in from the point all the way down to the resort creating a perfect canvas for the competitors to take advantage of. The first heat of the day would be the Youth final, followed by the Masters, Amateurs, and finally the first round of the Pro men.

Youth Champion William Perez - 2017 Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 6 © Si Crowther / IWT
Youth Champion William Perez - 2017 Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 6 © Si Crowther / IWT



Youth Final

The youths put on an excellent display in the improving conditions. William Perez opened the heat with a solid wave ridden way up by the point, down to the judges tower, throwing buckets of spray along the way. Joaquin got a series of shorter waves, but showed his usual good timing and strong turns. Alessio also had a series of good waves, but wasn’t able to make the critical sections. Sabine Zola managed to find several waves as well, and rode them stylishly. Final results in order were William, Joaquin, Alessio, and Sabine.

Peter Kimball - 2017 Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 6 © Si Crowther / IWT
Peter Kimball - 2017 Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 6 © Si Crowther / IWT



Masters Heat 3

Despite an interference on his wave at the start of the heat, Peter Kimball showed experience and a level head to win the heat with consistently strong wave selection and smooth turns. Peter was able to find the waves and critical sections but his timing was just off. George was happy to finally sail the twice post-poned Master Heat. Yerko sailed fast and strong, timing his waves well.

William Perez - 2017 Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 6 © Si Crowther / IWT
William Perez - 2017 Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 6 © Si Crowther / IWT



Amateurs Semi-Final and Final

In the first heat of the Amateurs Semi Finals, Jonathan Pooley struggled to find a wave while William Perez worked the upwind section throwing spray to catch the judges eyes. Joaquin Desriviers managed to get some strong waves, to show off his vertical style. In the second heat of the Semi, Tom Soltysiak picked up some great waves with his flowing surfing style, moving fast down the line. Raul Reiner picked up some waves not quite as big as Soltysiak, but still managed some nice rides. Boris Van Cauteren struggled to find the waves he needed.

Kevin Pritchard - 2017 Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 6 © Si Crowther / IWT
Kevin Pritchard - 2017 Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 6 © Si Crowther / IWT



After a three heat break, the Amateur final moved up to the point with conditions now perfect- rising tide, solid wind, and logo high waves peeling for a kilometer. William Perez right from the start positioned himself in the dominant spot upwind, picking off the best waves with the help of a larger sail courtesy of Sam Bittner. Perez executed well and showed he has become quite a strong competitor. Tom Soltysiak managed to find some choice waves, but wasn’t able to position himself just right in the critical sections to execute his maneuvers. Joaquin Desriviers struggled with his smaller rig to find a wave to compete at the level judges expect from this talented young amateur. Raul Reiner sailed a solid heat, but wasn’t able to deliver the same pizazz of his younger competitors. Final results in order are William, Tom, Raul, and Joaquin.

Pro Men’s Round 1

Kevin Pritchard dominated the first heat of the Pro Men’s division managing to pick off some of the best waves, executing massive hacks in the critical sections and a couple of nice aerials on the wave. Chris Freeman showed great wave selection but struggled to make it to the critical section, delivering strong hits just a couple seconds too late. Yerko made the most of some decent waves with nice turns.

Heat 2 saw three relatively well-matched riders, making wave selection the determining factor. Yann managed to pick off some of the best waves to execute strong hits and a couple aerials. Russ Faurot had a powerful wave with great surfing turns but was then left working waves that just didn’t quite develop the size or length he needed. Alessio Botteri managed to find several nice waves landing a solid vertical, tweaked aerial right in front of the judges.

Federico Morisio took everyone by surprise in the third heat, dominating on his second wave with three big aerials and one super vertical hit under the lip. Jad Ghosn and Maxime Fevrier battled it out for second, claiming back-to-back waves on a logo high set and giving the judges the perfect chance to compare styles. Fevrier edged out Ghosn, riding his best wave of the heat with one critical hit and vertical aerial.

Benjamin Fabres - 2017 Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 6 © Si Crowther / IWT
Benjamin Fabres - 2017 Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 6 © Si Crowther / IWT



The final and most anticipated heat of the day saw the IWT’s leading Pro Morgan Noireaux take on emerging and talented Chilean rider Benjamin Fabres. Fabres has been drawing attention all week, throwing Goiters and Takas one after the other in preparation for the Pacasmayo Wave Classic. Noireaux’s best wave of the heat was his first, cutting far back onto the critical section then charging down the line for seven big hacks and finishing off the wave with a massive aerial. Fabres’ third wave of the heat was his best with several nice hacks, working the wave, staying in the pocket, then wrapping the wave up with an aerial to charge down the line for a taka. Benjamin continued to grab wave after wave throughout the heat delivering solid hits and some nice aerials while Noireaux demonstrated his contest experience, opting to wait at the point for the best set of the heat. Noireaux and Fabres took the two final waves of that set- twin Hotsails delivering massive hacks and sending spray into the Pacasmayo sunset. Mike Archer opted to keep out of the Hotsails firing zone, staying on the inside and showing off his skill with a couple big turns then finishing his last wave with a big aerial attempt.

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1RS Sailing 660x82 AUSGiacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Trials done, main event starts
Yesterday saw a packed day in the qualifying rounds as 39 riders took to the water to gain a place in the main event Although the wind was variable, it was still legit nine metre weather and there was a slightly smaller swell but with some perfect peeling sets out on the reef.
Posted on 9 Sep Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 5 - Youth Round 2
Head Judge Simeon Glasson was ready to keep riders on hold throughout the day for the potential to run heats. With light winds in the morning and a swell expected to show up in the late afternoon, Head Judge Simeon Glasson was ready to keep riders on hold throughout the day for the potential to run heats. His hopes were well placed with a nice swell and enough wind to run the youth division by 3pm. The hope was to get 3 solid hours of competition as the new swell filled in.
Posted on 9 Sep GKA Mauritius Finals – The trials begin and the first hearts break
39 riders head out to battle in round one of qualifying stage in Le Morne, a barrelling cross-offshore reef break Bigger than even a regular main event, the trials saw 39 riders head out to battle in round one of this qualifying stage at One Eye in Le Morne, a barrelling cross-offshore reef break situated on the southwest corner of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean
Posted on 8 Sep Top racers gather for back-to-back KiteFoil Regattas in China
It is the third year in succession that the smooth waters off Joy Sea Beach have hosted the fastest kitefoil racers Just a few days after the winners trophies are awarded in Weifang, the athletes will have taken to the road and set up camp for the KiteFoil Gold Cup’s third stop in the notoriously windy spot of Pingtan, where the wildly contrasting conditions could throw up more than a few surprises.
Posted on 8 Sep Pacasmayo Wave Classic – Day 4 – Meet Peruvian rider William Perez
IWT crew and riders took the day to adventure around the town of Pacasmayo and learn more about local hero William Perez Jaime Rojas (owner of El Faro Resort) first met William at the San Nicolas Lagoon in 2014. William caught the eye of Jaime with his unique paddling style while working on a fishing raft. Jaime lent William his stand up paddleboard and shortly thereafter decided to invite him to Pacasmayo.
Posted on 8 Sep IWT Pacasmayo Wave Classic – Day 3
Women’s repechage saw Sam Bittner, Denise Blondet, Bettina and Gisela manage to fight their way back into round three. The Women's round three saw some great sailing from the top women. Maria Andres (Spain) continues to power through her heats with an impressive display of agressive sailing. Sabine Zola (Italy) is distinguishing herself in the women’s fleet showing great wave selection and impressive rail-to-rail sailing.
Posted on 7 Sep GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Finals – 71 riders rise to One Eye Challenge
52 men and 19 women signed on the dotted line to take on the infamous One Eye over the next 12 days Airton Cozzolino, who currently leads the men’s division, came into this event hoping to retain his lead and take the official world championship title, but he’s not going to have an easy run of it as, in amongst the 50+ competitors he’ll be up against, there are some of the best waveriders on the planet - not least of which is Matchu Lopes who won the event here last year
Posted on 7 Sep Pacasmayo Wave Classic – Day 2
On day two here in Pacasmayo the conditions dawned with 4.5 to 5.0 wind and over head high sets so the contest was on! After a big welcome from IWT Director Sam Bittner and 10am briefing at the El Faro Resort in English and Spanish the competitors were primed and ready to hit the water for the first rounds of our Amateurs, Women, Youth and Masters divisions.
Posted on 5 Sep Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Lay Day at El Faro Resort
With better conditions expected later in the week, the IWT crew and riders enjoyed an off day yesterday. With better conditions expected later in the week, the IWT crew and riders enjoyed an off day yesterday. El Faro Adventure Resort in Pacasmayo, Peru is the ideal windsurfing getaway. Located two hours north of Trujillo, El Faro is the escape you need to kick back with friends and enjoy some stellar conditions. The International Windsurfing Tour loves making El Faro home every year
Posted on 5 Sep Preparing for the IWT Pacasmayo Wave Classic
Early arrivals were greeted with nice swell and wind, allowing them time to tune up their gear in advance Contestants and crew are settling in nicely at our host, the El Faro Adventure Resort. Early arrivals were greeted with nice swell and wind, allowing them time to tune up their gear in advance of the Pacasmayo Classic.
Posted on 3 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy